Ryan Ruffels Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (19) / 4/29/1998

Sponsor invite and World No. 442 Ryan Ruffels authored a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open for a 36-hole tally of 10-under 134, up 14 places on the live leaderboard to T3, two shy of clubhouse leader Martin Flores. This is the Aussie's second RBC after T87/MDF in 2015 as an amateur. It's his 14th career TOUR start, sixth this season, all on sponsor exemptions, and can have a max of seven sponsor invites. The 19-year-old has cashed two times, a T29 teamed with Kyle Stanley at the Zurich, and a T56 at the Arnold Palmer. He also has two runner-ups in five events on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, and has six total top 10s in his last 11 events on the circuit, five of those top 5s. The Orlando native opened in Canada with a six-birdie one-bogey 67 and duplicated that output in R2 on six (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation. He posted 1.384 SG: Tee-to-Green and 2.846 SG: Putting, needing just 25 total putts.

Ryan Ruffels will look to make the most of his opportunity this week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. In on a sponsor's invite, the 19-year-old Aussie could use a big week as he tries to play his way into TOUR status. At the moment he's playing on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, but should play his way onto the big stage sooner rather than later. In 10 career PGA TOUR starts he's pocketed just one top 25 but he's been inside the top 15 after R1 in 50% of those starts. The talent is surely there for Ruffels, he just needs to apply the pressure for the entire week. Gamers should treat him as a hail-mary type play this week with a lot of upside but low probability of success. Source: PGATOUR.com

Ryan Ruffels will look to pick up some much-needed FedExCup Points as he turns his attention toward this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The talented young Aussie is joining forces with ball-striking extraordinaire, Kyle Stanley, for this week's team event in Avondale, Louisiana. While Stanley carries a third-place finish on his Zurich Classic resume (2013), Ruffels' resume isn't too shabby either. He finished T20 during last year's weather-shortened edition, his debut at TPC Louisiana. Ruffels has represented Australia at the Toyota World Junior, Ten Nations Cup, and Eisenhower Trophy as an amateur, so the team format shouldn't be new to him. With FedExCup Points up for grabs, the soon-to-be 19-year-old would love to throw his name into the mix this week. He is honing his craft on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit, but he's too talented to be without a PGA TOUR card for much longer. Source: PGATOUR.com