Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marlins pull Dan Straily back off trade block
David Price (elbow) placed on disabled list
Rays to get Steve Cishek for Erasmo Ramirez
Report: Mets to call up Dominic Smith 'soon'
Braves are 'listening' to Jim Johnson inquiry
Gardner rips walk-off homer to down Rays
Yankees and A's reach stalemate in Gray talks
Grand gesture: Martinez's slam downs Cards
Rangers seek Verdugo in Darvish talks
Godley stymies Cards over seven scoreless
O'Grady shuts out Reds over seven innings
Kyle Schwarber triples, homers twice vs. CWS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ryan Ruffels
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 4/29/1998
Latest News
Recent News
Sponsor invite and World No. 442 Ryan Ruffels authored a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open for a 36-hole tally of 10-under 134, up 14 places on the live leaderboard to T3, two shy of clubhouse leader Martin Flores.
This is the Aussie's second RBC after T87/MDF in 2015 as an amateur. It's his 14th career TOUR start, sixth this season, all on sponsor exemptions, and can have a max of seven sponsor invites. The 19-year-old has cashed two times, a T29 teamed with Kyle Stanley at the Zurich, and a T56 at the Arnold Palmer. He also has two runner-ups in five events on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, and has six total top 10s in his last 11 events on the circuit, five of those top 5s. The Orlando native opened in Canada with a six-birdie one-bogey 67 and duplicated that output in R2 on six (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation. He posted 1.384 SG: Tee-to-Green and 2.846 SG: Putting, needing just 25 total putts.
Jul 28 - 2:52 PM
Ryan Ruffels will look to make the most of his opportunity this week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.
In on a sponsor's invite, the 19-year-old Aussie could use a big week as he tries to play his way into TOUR status. At the moment he's playing on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, but should play his way onto the big stage sooner rather than later. In 10 career PGA TOUR starts he's pocketed just one top 25 but he's been inside the top 15 after R1 in 50% of those starts. The talent is surely there for Ruffels, he just needs to apply the pressure for the entire week. Gamers should treat him as a hail-mary type play this week with a lot of upside but low probability of success.
May 30 - 7:31 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Ryan Ruffels will look to pick up some much-needed FedExCup Points as he turns his attention toward this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The talented young Aussie is joining forces with ball-striking extraordinaire, Kyle Stanley, for this week's team event in Avondale, Louisiana. While Stanley carries a third-place finish on his Zurich Classic resume (2013), Ruffels' resume isn't too shabby either. He finished T20 during last year's weather-shortened edition, his debut at TPC Louisiana. Ruffels has represented Australia at the Toyota World Junior, Ten Nations Cup, and Eisenhower Trophy as an amateur, so the team format shouldn't be new to him. With FedExCup Points up for grabs, the soon-to-be 19-year-old would love to throw his name into the mix this week. He is honing his craft on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit, but he's too talented to be without a PGA TOUR card for much longer.
Apr 25 - 11:27 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 523 Ryan Ruffels raced out to a 3-under-par 37-32=69 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, claiming a spot inside the top 10 after 18 holes.
The Orlando-born 18-year-old is playing this week on a sponsor's invite and taking full advantage on day one. Ruffels split nine (of 14) fairways on his way toward 12 greens in regulation. The scoring club turned out to be the flat stick, though, splashing home three putts from outside 11 feet. The longest was a 31'8" birdie bomb at the par-4 18th, helping him gain 2.502 strokes putting on the day. The Australian phenom is currently playing on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit, but should make his way to the PGA TOUR very soon. A big finish this week would go a long way towards achieving that, as he'll use sponsor's invites and Monday qualifiers for the remainder of the season as he tries to play his way into a status upgrade.
Mar 16 - 7:06 PM
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Jul 28 - 2:52 PM
Ruffels back for seconds at the Memorial
May 30 - 7:31 AM
Ruffels pairs with Stanley for Zurich Classic
Apr 25 - 11:27 AM
Ruffels rockets out of the gates at the API
Mar 16 - 7:06 PM
More Ryan Ruffels Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
143
49
0
47
12
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Quicken Loans National
n/a
0
0
0
3
19
12
2
0
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
3
5
0
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
n/a
0
0
0
4
17
13
2
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
29
0
0
0
25
37
9
1
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
56
0
0
0
13
46
10
2
1
Headlines
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Matt Kuchar had his first major championship title in sight but fell just short at Royal Birkdale. Will he rebound in Oakville, Ontario?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
»
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
»
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
»
European Open Preview
Jul 24
»
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
»
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
»
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
»
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
GOL Headlines
»
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
»
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
»
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
»
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
»
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
»
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
»
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
»
Schniederjans makes it five atop RBC board
»
Chappell bags two eagles en route to co-lead
»
Matt Every opens RBC with a blemish-free 65
»
Johnny Ruiz cards a 67 in PGA TOUR debut
»
Hagy hangs a low number to share R1 lead
