Ryan Ruffels

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (19) / 4/29/1998

Sponsor invite and World No. 442 Ryan Ruffels authored a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open for a 36-hole tally of 10-under 134, up 14 places on the live leaderboard to T3, two shy of clubhouse leader Martin Flores.
This is the Aussie's second RBC after T87/MDF in 2015 as an amateur. It's his 14th career TOUR start, sixth this season, all on sponsor exemptions, and can have a max of seven sponsor invites. The 19-year-old has cashed two times, a T29 teamed with Kyle Stanley at the Zurich, and a T56 at the Arnold Palmer. He also has two runner-ups in five events on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, and has six total top 10s in his last 11 events on the circuit, five of those top 5s. The Orlando native opened in Canada with a six-birdie one-bogey 67 and duplicated that output in R2 on six (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation. He posted 1.384 SG: Tee-to-Green and 2.846 SG: Putting, needing just 25 total putts. Jul 28 - 2:52 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 014349047121
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Quicken Loans Nationaln/a0003191220
Travelers Championshipn/a000424350
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwiden/a0004171320
Zurich Classic of New Orleans290002537910
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard5600013461021
 

 