J.J. Spaun Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 8/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 165

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 155 J.J. Spaun authored a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to wrap up his tournament debut on 15-under 269, up three places into a two-way T4 and a career best in his 11th career start. One week after posting a previous-best T9 at the Farmers that got him into the tourney, the 26-year-old brushes that finish aside. This was his ninth start of the season and is his second top 25. After beginning in 71 and career-low 64, the SDSU alum tacked on a 67 to kick off R4 in a five-way T7 on 11-under. Playing out of the third-to-last threesome, he bobbed and weaved to 1-under first half, outpacing three bogey-5s with a run of eagle-3 at No. 3 and back-to-back birdies at 4 and 5, the latter from 69'3". The Californian came home in bogey-free 3-under, adding circles at 13, 15 and 17. For the week, he tallied two eagles and 22 birdies against nine bogeys and double.

On a perfect day for scoring, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 155 J.J. Spaun bobbed and weaved to a 4-under-par 32-35=67 in today's third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a three-day total of 11-under 202, down one place to T8 with play still in progress. The 26-year-old began on 7-under (T7) after opening his tourney debut in 71 and career-low 64. He landed seven (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, circling five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys. The Californian squared bogey-5 at holes 1, 11 (3-putt from 57'9") and 14, but overshadowed them with birdies at 2-4, 6 and 10, each from seven feet or less, adding a 57-foot bomb for eagle-3 at 13.

J.J. Spaun scorched TPC Scottsdale with eight birdies en route to a 7-under-par 33-31=64 during round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, sharing the honor of low round of the day and reaching the weekend at T7 on 7-under 135. Spaun used a balanced attack today, but the flat stick was more than just useful. On the front nine alone he splashed home putts of 26'3", 33'5", and 46'3" at Nos. 2, 4, and 8, respectively. He added two more from 8-to-10 feet on his way into the clubhouse. The San Diego State product gained 3.059 strokes putting on the day. He will share low lap of the day honors with Jonas Blixt who also fired a 7-under 64. Spaun entered the event fresh off a career-best T9 at last week's Farmers Insurance Open where he was playing on his home course (Torrey Pines). The 26-year-old appears to be using that finish as a springboard to more success on the PGA TOUR.