J.J. Spaun

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 165

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 155 J.J. Spaun authored a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to wrap up his tournament debut on 15-under 269, up three places into a two-way T4 and a career best in his 11th career start.
One week after posting a previous-best T9 at the Farmers that got him into the tourney, the 26-year-old brushes that finish aside. This was his ninth start of the season and is his second top 25. After beginning in 71 and career-low 64, the SDSU alum tacked on a 67 to kick off R4 in a five-way T7 on 11-under. Playing out of the third-to-last threesome, he bobbed and weaved to 1-under first half, outpacing three bogey-5s with a run of eagle-3 at No. 3 and back-to-back birdies at 4 and 5, the latter from 69'3". The Californian came home in bogey-free 3-under, adding circles at 13, 15 and 17. For the week, he tallied two eagles and 22 birdies against nine bogeys and double. Feb 5 - 6:46 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 1 02759725080
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open90001649610
CareerBuilder Challenge500011449710
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000527220
The RSM Classic5700115441200
OHL Classic at Mayakoba280002437830
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000821610
Safeway Open550001548900
 

 