J.J. Spaun

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jacob deGrom says elbow is pain-free
McCutchen moving to RF, Marte to CF
Gausman and Orioles settle at $3.45M
Report: Jays, Joe Smith agree to 1-yr deal
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
Jung Ho Kang to enter treatment program
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Banged-up C Alex Mack active against Pats
Michael Floyd inactive for Super Bowl 51
Kyle Shanahan interested in Patriots LB coach
Aldon Smith expected to be reinstated in March
Report: Pats pursued Hopkins at trade deadline
Patriots expect Brady to play 3-5 more years
Chip Kelly a serious OC consideration for ATL
Rams interested in Matt LaFleur for OC postion
Schefter: Cowboys an 'option' for Peterson
Matt Schaub could follow Shanahan to 49ers
Ware 'leaving door open for return' to Dallas
Michael Floyd expected to be inactive for SB51
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook scores 42 points vs. POR
Victor Oladipo ties career-high w/ 13 boards
Damian Lillard scores 29 points w/ four treys
Kris Dunn (hand) questionable Monday vs. MIA
Al Horford fills up stat sheet in win vs. LAC
Isaiah Thomas scores 28 points w/ eight dimes
Jamal Crawford scores 23 points w/ full line
Blake Griffin scores 23 points in loss to BOS
Jonas Jerebko (nose) will not return Sunday
Jimmy Butler (heel) a game-time call Monday
Deron Williams (toe) a game-time call Monday
Robert Covington, Okafor practice on Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kreider matches career high in goals
Montoya sensational in tough S/O loss to EDM
Cam Talbot perfect in Montreal on Sunday
MoJo breaks seven-game drought
Fabbri out for the season with ACL injury
Yeo liked Jake Allen's game Saturday
McDavid to play in 100th career game Sunday
Mikael Granlund is now a star
Rielly playing through high ankle sprain
Phillip Danault questionable Sunday v Oilers
Patrick Marleau is on a six-game point streak
Mike Smith faces 40 SOG, steals win for Yotes
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie gets 2-race sponsor
Newman 3rd-best at Charlotte, 5th at Kansas
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Pocono
Kevin Harvick 3rd-best at Michigan
Matt Kenseth 4th-best at Kansas
Dauzat attempting ARCA Racing Daytona opener
SHR sues Danica Patrick sponsor
Kyle Busch 3rd-best at NHMS
Partridge back chasing NASCAR K&N West title
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
Garcia wins 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Defender Matsuyama four shy w/ third-round 68
Laird one back in Scottsdale after 65 in R3
An leader by 1 at WMPO after bogey-free 65
Leishman 10-for-10 scrambling; bogey-free 65
Career- and week-low 63 for John Peterson
Garcia scoots clear in Dubai Desert Classic
Garcia has lead by 3 at halfway in Dubai DC
FedExCup leader Thomas among notable MCs
Late bogey spoils bogey-free 36 for Mastuyama
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jayhawks start '18 cycle hot w/ WR Jason
Transferring DT Fehoko receiving many offers
Fournette: Bowl absence not my decision
Four Gophers have punishments dismissed
Further Wakeyleaks details unearthed
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mkhitaryan leads MUN to 3-0 win at Leicester
Foxes reeling after Manchester United defeat
Siggy nearly heroic again but Swans lose, 2-1
Jesus with a miraculous match winner for MCI
Son wins key penalty as Spurs win 1-0
De Roon misses golden opportunity late
Black Cats victory comes at a cost
Tigers tame toothless Liverpool attack
2-0 defeat ends Liverpool's title challenge
Lukaku becomes top scorer with four-goal show
Morrison gives Tony Pulis last laugh on Stoke
Gabbiadini's debut goal too little for Saints
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
J.J. Spaun
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 165
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 155 J.J. Spaun authored a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to wrap up his tournament debut on 15-under 269, up three places into a two-way T4 and a career best in his 11th career start.
One week after posting a previous-best T9 at the Farmers that got him into the tourney, the 26-year-old brushes that finish aside. This was his ninth start of the season and is his second top 25. After beginning in 71 and career-low 64, the SDSU alum tacked on a 67 to kick off R4 in a five-way T7 on 11-under. Playing out of the third-to-last threesome, he bobbed and weaved to 1-under first half, outpacing three bogey-5s with a run of eagle-3 at No. 3 and back-to-back birdies at 4 and 5, the latter from
69'3"
. The Californian came home in bogey-free 3-under, adding circles at 13, 15 and 17. For the week, he tallied two eagles and 22 birdies against nine bogeys and double.
Feb 5 - 6:46 PM
On a perfect day for scoring, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 155 J.J. Spaun bobbed and weaved to a 4-under-par 32-35=67 in today's third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a three-day total of 11-under 202, down one place to T8 with play still in progress.
The 26-year-old began on 7-under (T7) after opening his tourney debut in 71 and
career-low 64
. He landed seven (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, circling five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys. The Californian squared bogey-5 at holes 1, 11 (3-putt from 57'9") and 14, but overshadowed them with birdies at 2-4, 6 and 10, each from seven feet or less, adding a 57-foot bomb for eagle-3 at 13.
Feb 4 - 5:34 PM
J.J. Spaun scorched TPC Scottsdale with eight birdies en route to a 7-under-par 33-31=64 during round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, sharing the honor of low round of the day and reaching the weekend at T7 on 7-under 135.
Spaun used a balanced attack today, but the flat stick was more than just useful. On the front nine alone he splashed home putts of 26'3", 33'5", and 46'3" at Nos. 2, 4, and 8, respectively. He added two more from 8-to-10 feet on his way into the clubhouse. The San Diego State product gained 3.059 strokes putting on the day. He will share low lap of the day honors with Jonas Blixt who also fired a 7-under 64. Spaun entered the event fresh off a career-best T9 at last week's Farmers Insurance Open where he was playing on his home course (Torrey Pines). The 26-year-old appears to be using that finish as a springboard to more success on the PGA TOUR.
Feb 3 - 8:27 PM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 185 J.J. Spaun carved out a 2-under-par 34-36=70 in today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to finish up his tourney debut on 8-under 280, up five spots on leaderboard to T8 with play winding down.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Spaun finished in a five-way T9.
The SDSU alum (2012) was making his 10th career start on TOUR, eighth this season, and this is his first top-25 finish, eclipsing a previous-best T28 at the OHL Classic back in November. After opening in 72-69-69, he began R4 on 6-under (T13), three back of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the fifth-to-last threesome
with eventual champ Jon Rahm
, who shot 65, he kicked off with bogey-5 at the first (failed sand save) but played his next 16 holes in blemish-free 5-under. Unfortunately, he spun his third to the par-5 18th back into the water, eventually eating double bogey-7.
Jan 29 - 6:34 PM
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Feb 5 - 6:46 PM
Rookie Spaun treads water with 4-under 67
Feb 4 - 5:34 PM
Spaun circles eight in R2 of the Phoenix Open
Feb 3 - 8:27 PM
Rookie Spaun posts first career top 10 at FIO
Jan 29 - 6:34 PM
More J.J. Spaun Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
1
0
275
97
2
50
8
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
9
0
0
0
16
49
6
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
50
0
0
1
14
49
7
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
5
27
2
2
0
The RSM Classic
57
0
0
1
15
44
12
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
28
0
0
0
24
37
8
3
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
6
1
0
Safeway Open
55
0
0
0
15
48
9
0
0
