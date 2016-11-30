Player Page

Matt Kuchar

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 6/21/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 195

Latest News

Recent News

Making his first start since November, Matt Kuchar showed no signs of rust en route to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-31=64 during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, taking the solo title of clubhouse leader after 18 holes.
The last time we saw Kuchar on the PGA TOUR he was missing the cut at The RSM Classic in mid-November. Slow starts were a problem during the fall as he found himself T41 or worse after R1 in all three events he pegged it in. A little time off did Kuchar good, as he came out firing today with five birdies and an eagle while maintaining a clean card along the way. Highlights include four putts converted from outside 11 feet, anchored by a 20'7" eagle-splash at the par-5 13th. It wasn't just a hot putter, though, as he gained 2.21 strokes off-the-tee and 2.20 strokes approaching-the-green. World No. 21 was playing his 25th career round at TPC Scottsdale and this goes in the books as his now personal low here, best his previous of 5-under 66 (R1, 2002). Feb 2 - 7:25 PM
More Matt Kuchar Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 048140820
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a000724320
Safeway Openn/a000724500
 

 