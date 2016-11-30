Matt Kuchar

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Phillies reach minors deal with Chris Coghlan
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
STL announces $51M extension with Martinez
FA slugger Carter is 'reluctant to leave MLB'
Rockies ink Reynolds to minor league deal
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
Pitt fills OC vacancy with Indiana's Watson
Report: Watson still receiving Day 2 grades
Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
LSU fires WR coach Dameyune Craig
Northwestern snags Oregon grad transfer Brown
QB Browning (shoulder) cleared for the spring
4-st. outer space commit spurns Terps for UCF
RB Hill (shoulder) out for spring practices
Report: Park to enroll at Bama as a grayshirt
Schefter: Corey Davis had minor ankle surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
Fraser signs Bournemouth contract extension
New contract for Tuanzebe after Man U debut
Clarets boost left side options with Brady
Westwood another deadline day signing for BUR
Swansea add another Ayew, swap Taylor to AVL
Jones injury could hand Bailly a recall
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Matt Kuchar
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 6/21/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Making his first start since November, Matt Kuchar showed no signs of rust en route to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-31=64 during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, taking the solo title of clubhouse leader after 18 holes.
The last time we saw Kuchar on the PGA TOUR he was missing the cut at The RSM Classic in mid-November. Slow starts were a problem during the fall as he found himself T41 or worse after R1 in all three events he pegged it in. A little time off did Kuchar good, as he came out firing today with five birdies and an eagle while maintaining a clean card along the way. Highlights include four putts converted from outside 11 feet, anchored by a 20'7" eagle-splash at the par-5 13th. It wasn't just a hot putter, though, as he gained 2.21 strokes off-the-tee and 2.20 strokes approaching-the-green. World No. 21 was playing his 25th career round at TPC Scottsdale and this goes in the books as his now personal low here, best his previous of 5-under 66 (R1, 2002).
Feb 2 - 7:25 PM
World No. 21 Matt Kuchar is at TPC Scottsdale for his eighth Waste Management Phoenix Open and is making his first start since T3 at the unofficial Hero World Challenge.
The Winter Park, Florida, native is the last hold out to return to action from the 17-man exhibition in The Bahamas, taking nine weeks off after his second T3 in the event. He preceded that with a missed cut (by five) at The RSM Classic where he was the top-ranked player in OWGR and the pre-tourney odds-fave. The Sea Island, Georgia, resident, who went 2-2-0 in the Ryder Cup, also missed the cut at the season-opener in Napa before posting T21 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions. He's cashed five times in seven visits to the Greenest Show on Grass with one top 25 (T6/2009).
Feb 1 - 8:10 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 22 Matt Kuchar preps for the Hero World Challenge at Albany in The Bahamas and is paired the first round with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth.
The 38-year-old is making his seventh straight appearance with a best of T3 in 2014 (Sherwood CC) and was 14th (of 18) last year at Albany (70-66-69-71). He arrives off a missed cut (by five) at The RSM Classic where he was the top-ranked player in OWGR and the pre-tourney odds-fave. Kuchar also missed the cut at the season-opener in Napa before posting a T21 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC. He's a 7-time TOUR winner in 379 career events but hasn't won since the 2014 RBC Heritage
67
starts ago.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 01:09:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Playing the Seaside Course at Sea Island, top-ranked and odds-fave Matt Kuchar labored to a 2-over-par 35-37=72 in today's second round of The RSM Classic and at even-par 70-72=142, missed the cut by
five
strokes.
A total of 80 players from a field of 156 pros made the cut of 5-under 137 with 18 finishing T63 on the number so, a secondary cut of low 70 and ties will come after 54 holes. Kuchar, the top-ranked player at OWGR No. 20 and the pre-tourney odds fave at 14/1 outright, ended his shortened stay with a double bogey-6, his second double of the week, and also squared three bogeys against just seven birdies (all birdie-3s). The Sea Island, Georgia, resident, who arrived off a T21 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC three weeks ago (73-66-68-
76
), had never MCd at the RSM in six previous visits and had never finished worse than T25. Other notable early exits include:
138-
Harris English; Kevin Chappell; Patton Kizzire; 2014 champ Chris Kirk ..
139-
Cody Gribble; Si Woo Kim; Johnson Wagner ..
140-
defending champ Kevin Kisner; Zach Johnson ..
143-
Brian Harman.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Feb 2 - 7:25 PM
Kuchar well-rested ahead of eighth WMPO
Feb 1 - 8:10 AM
Kuchar readies for seventh straight Hero WC
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 01:09:00 PM
Odds-fave Kuchar among notable MCs; MDF looms
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 05:31:00 PM
More Matt Kuchar Player News
Recent News
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
48
14
0
8
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
24
3
2
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
24
5
0
0
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Ryan Moore has a solid history in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out where he lands in this week's power ranking.
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
»
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
»
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
»
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
»
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
»
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
»
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
»
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
»
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
»
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
»
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
»
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
