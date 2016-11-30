Matt Kuchar Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 6/21/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 195

Latest News Recent News

Making his first start since November, Matt Kuchar showed no signs of rust en route to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-31=64 during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, taking the solo title of clubhouse leader after 18 holes. The last time we saw Kuchar on the PGA TOUR he was missing the cut at The RSM Classic in mid-November. Slow starts were a problem during the fall as he found himself T41 or worse after R1 in all three events he pegged it in. A little time off did Kuchar good, as he came out firing today with five birdies and an eagle while maintaining a clean card along the way. Highlights include four putts converted from outside 11 feet, anchored by a 20'7" eagle-splash at the par-5 13th. It wasn't just a hot putter, though, as he gained 2.21 strokes off-the-tee and 2.20 strokes approaching-the-green. World No. 21 was playing his 25th career round at TPC Scottsdale and this goes in the books as his now personal low here, best his previous of 5-under 66 (R1, 2002).

World No. 21 Matt Kuchar is at TPC Scottsdale for his eighth Waste Management Phoenix Open and is making his first start since T3 at the unofficial Hero World Challenge. The Winter Park, Florida, native is the last hold out to return to action from the 17-man exhibition in The Bahamas, taking nine weeks off after his second T3 in the event. He preceded that with a missed cut (by five) at The RSM Classic where he was the top-ranked player in OWGR and the pre-tourney odds-fave. The Sea Island, Georgia, resident, who went 2-2-0 in the Ryder Cup, also missed the cut at the season-opener in Napa before posting T21 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions. He's cashed five times in seven visits to the Greenest Show on Grass with one top 25 (T6/2009). Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 22 Matt Kuchar preps for the Hero World Challenge at Albany in The Bahamas and is paired the first round with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth. The 38-year-old is making his seventh straight appearance with a best of T3 in 2014 (Sherwood CC) and was 14th (of 18) last year at Albany (70-66-69-71). He arrives off a missed cut (by five) at The RSM Classic where he was the top-ranked player in OWGR and the pre-tourney odds-fave. Kuchar also missed the cut at the season-opener in Napa before posting a T21 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC. He's a 7-time TOUR winner in 379 career events but hasn't won since the 2014 RBC Heritage 67 starts ago. Source: PGATOUR.com