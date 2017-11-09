Xinjun Zhang

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 23
Roundtable: Taking Stock
Mar 23
Week Ahead: I Wanna Go Fast
Mar 23
ST Daily: Crisis Averted
Mar 23
Podcast: Turner Hurting
Mar 22
Live Mock Draft Grades
Mar 22
ST Daily: Murphy Not Ready
Mar 22
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Conforto 'unlikely' to make opening roster
Heyman: McHugh could be available in trade
Samardzija diagnosed with strained pectoral
Colon impresses over 5 1/3 scoreless innings
Michael Conforto to DH vs. Cardinals Friday
Souza diagnosed with right pectoral strain
Angels option Parker Bridwell to Triple-A
Blackburn (forearm) considered day-to-day
Cody Bellinger (leg) back in Dodgers' lineup
Tim Beckham dealing with groin injury
Twins tap Jake Odorizzi for Opening Day
Nelson Cruz (quad) back in Mariners lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
The Second Wave
Mar 20
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 20
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns swing deal for CB E.J. Gaines
Giants expected to pass on non-Darnold QBs
Report: Allen Hurns signing with Dallas
Malcolm Jenkins undergoes surgery on thumb
Titans hosting ILB Will Compton on Friday
Panthers sign CB Ross Cockrell to 2-year deal
Seahawks sign DT Tom Johnson to one-year deal
Former Bears CB Marcus Cooper visiting Cards
Redskins pull offer to LB Junior Galette
Terrelle Pryor agrees to contract with Jets
Mychal Kendricks has minor ankle operation
Vandalism charges dropped against Zay Jones
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Olynyk Clinic
Mar 23
Dose: Pelicans' Trifecta
Mar 23
Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 22
Dose: Down goes Giannis!!
Mar 22
Back-to-Backs & Bargain Bin
Mar 21
Injury, Schedule and Recap Pod
Mar 21
Notable Numbers
Mar 21
Dose: CP3 Down, is he out?
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Stephen Curry (ankle) will play Friday night
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Saturday
Dwyane Wade (hamstring) may return Friday
Kyrie Irving to undergo procedure on his knee
Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) ruled out Fri
Paul Millsap (illness) questionable Friday
Derrick Rose (ankle) to miss at least 2 games
Frank Mason scores 16 points with eight dimes
Isaiah Taylor nets career-high 18 points
Donovan Mitchell scores 26 points in win
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope nails eight triples
Anthony Davis scores 33 points with full line
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Penultimate Week
Mar 23
Senators Mathematically Out
Mar 23
Where do Hawks go from here?
Mar 22
Fantasy Nuggets Week 25
Mar 22
John Gibson shuts out Flames
Mar 22
Ranting on Rantanen
Mar 21
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 21
Hawks Eliminated From Playoffs
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Versteeg (hip) is done for 17-18 season
Patrik Laine thinks he may play Friday night
Vladimir Tarasenko (UBI) will play Friday
MacKinnon extends point spree to 14 games
Couture scores OT winner over VGK
Anze Kopitar scores four goals vs. COL
Auston Matthews scores in return to lineup
Four-point night for Connor McDavid in win
Clayton Keller pushes point streak to 7 games
Jeff Skinner scores 2G, 1A in win over ARZ
Beauvillier nets 3 points in loss to TB
Keith Kinkaid will face Pittsburgh on Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
STP 500 NASCAR DFS Preview
Mar 23
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
Fantasy Live: STP 500
Mar 20
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
Wrap-up: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 18
Update: Auto Club
Mar 17
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 16
Start or Park: Auto Club 400
Mar 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Richard Childress Racing, eBay Motors team up
Rowan Pennink planning for Thompson return
Gilliland has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Justin Haley leads M'ville Truck Practice 1
Irwin Vences: Monterrey 200 advance
Salvador de Alba Jr.: Monterrey 200 advance
Rogelio Lopez: Monterrey 200 advance
Chase Elliott hopes for M’ville redemption
Expect Newman to finish 7th-16th at M’ville
Chris Buescher slipped in the last 2 weeks
Martinsville Top-5s are rare for Truex
Clint Bowyer’s Tale of Two Seasons
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Seungsu Han matches the 36-hole Corales pace
Zhang posts 10-under Corales target after R2
Reavie eliminates Jon Rahm from WGC-MP
Hadwin knocks out defending champ D. Johnson
Noren knocks out Pieters in R2 of WGC-MP
Tony Romo stumbles late in PGA TOUR debut
Garnett grabs Corales lead w/ career-low 63
Uihlein cruises to R1 win over Rory McIlroy
Wiesberger downs poor D. Johnson in Dell MP
Electric Watson thrashes Grace & Austin CC
Poulter upsets Fleetwood in R1 of WGC-MP
Grinding Spieth claims opening Match Play win
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Prospect Comparisons: WR
Mar 21
2018 NFL Draft Order
Mar 17
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Malzahn: Eli Stove (ACL) could play in 2018
NFC exec: Josh Allen the best QB in draft
John Humphrey (Achilles) done for 2018
Pauline: Jets showing heavy interest in Rosen
Ronald Jones (hamstring) not healed up yet
Report: UM DL Hurst (heart) cleared to play
Jeremiah: Multiple teams see Darnold as No. 1
Chris Robison back after two-day suspension
Zierlein: Teams turned off by USC RB Jones
Mo Hurst suggests he's cleared for pro day
Broncos T Okorafor to visit PHI and WAS
Browns owner Haslam attends Darnold's pro day
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace attackers withdraw from internationals
Benitez fretting over Slimani callup
Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United early
Collins back on the West Ham treatment table
Holgate out amid fears his season is over
Hart ready to fight for England place
Leicester star in doubt ahead of Algeria duty
Injury casts doubt over United duo
Belgium unlikely to risk Thibaut Courtois
Blues teenage sensation out for the season
Begovic rests during the international break
Injury sends Bertrand back to Southampton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Xinjun Zhang
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/10/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Xinjun Zhang swallowed his first bogey of the week but still managed a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during round two of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader with play still in progress.
Zhang was one (of 9) golfers to twirl a bogey-free round on Thursday. He found himself T3 after that opening round, the best position for him after any round on the PGA TOUR. He got right back on the birdie train this morning, circling birdies at 1, 4, and 7 to make the turn at 3-under. Zhang would add two more birdies on his way home while his lone blemish of the round (and week) came at the par-4 13th when he three-jacked for a bogey. The 30-year-old from China sits outside the top 70 in driving accuracy (20-of-28 fairways) and outside the top 20 in GIR percentage (27 GIR), but his short game is shining through 36 holes. Zhang has two worldwide wins but he is still searching for his first big finish on the PGA TOUR (current best is a T20 at this season's OHL Classic).
Mar 23 - 1:08 PM
Xinjun Zhang breezed through Corales Golf Club during round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, styling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-32=66
Zhang started his day on the back nine and it didn't look like anything special was brewing after he failed to take advantage of the opening par 5s (par-par). After the turn, he provided some fireworks with a birdie at the first and then a hole-out birdie at the par-3 second hole. Zhang finally converted his first birdie on a par 5 (4th hole) and added one final circle at the par-4 ninth. The PGA TOUR rookie has just 46 rounds under his belt but this is the second-lowest he's recorded on the PGA TOUR (5-under 65 in R2 of the Sony Open being the best). Tied for a share of third place, this is the best he's ever positioned himself after any round on the PGA TOUR.
Mar 22 - 8:07 PM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 296 Xinjun Zhang is one of 29 first-timers at this week's Genesis Open and checks in at 104th in the FedExCup standings.
The 30-year-old began the season 42nd in the Web.com Tour grad reshuffle and is up to 18th. The second reshuffle of the season takes place after the Genesis so his motivation will be high. The Chinese player enters 6-for-9 on the season with two top 25s and a best of T20 at the OHL Classic back in November, and off a T43 at last week's AT&T Pro-Am. He ranks 25th on TOUR in driving accuracy though 125th in SG: Approach-the-Green (-.084). Zhang is one of 11 TOUR rookies in the 144-man field this week. Last year, 3-of-7 rookies made the cut at Riviera CC with all three finishing in the top 20.
Feb 14 - 3:20 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Xinjun Zhang breezed through El Camaleón Golf Club en route to a 5-under-par 34-32=66 during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
The 30-year-old PGA TOUR rookie is 2-for-3 to kickoff his rookie campaign. Before last week he had posted 7-of-8 rounds at par or better, showing no signs or nerve as he plays his first year on the big stage. Today it was all about course management as he split nine (of 14) fairways to keep the ball in front of him all day and avoid any big numbers. The highlight of the round came at the par-5 13th where he reached the green in two and converted his eagle splash. Playing in his sixth career PGA TOUR event, Zhang is still in search of his first top 20.
Thu, Nov 9, 2017 01:47:00 PM
Zhang posts 10-under Corales target after R2
Mar 23 - 1:08 PM
Zhang looks for breakout week at the Corales
Mar 22 - 8:07 PM
Zhang looks for bump ahead of WCT reshuffle
Feb 14 - 3:20 PM
Zhang off to a hot start in Playa del Carmen
Thu, Nov 9, 2017 01:47:00 PM
More Xinjun Zhang Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Koepka
PGA
(1290)
2
G. DeLaet
PGA
(1159)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(1138)
4
B. Weekley
PGA
(1087)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(1054)
6
M. Kaymer
PGA
(1032)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(953)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(926)
9
D. Willett
PGA
(916)
10
F. Jacobson
PGA
(904)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
11
0
0
0
0
356
119
6
95
14
4
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
22
7
3
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
17
10
2
2
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
2
27
6
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
43
0
0
0
19
40
12
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
1
13
31
9
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
25
0
0
1
19
42
9
1
0
The RSM Classic
68
0
0
2
13
44
11
1
1
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
20
0
0
2
15
46
8
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
21
6
2
1
Safeway Open
37
0
0
0
17
43
11
1
0
Headlines
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
»
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
»
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
»
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
»
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Seungsu Han matches the 36-hole Corales pace
»
Zhang posts 10-under Corales target after R2
»
Reavie eliminates Jon Rahm from WGC-MP
»
Hadwin knocks out defending champ D. Johnson
»
Noren knocks out Pieters in R2 of WGC-MP
»
Tony Romo stumbles late in PGA TOUR debut
»
Garnett grabs Corales lead w/ career-low 63
»
Uihlein cruises to R1 win over Rory McIlroy
»
Wiesberger downs poor D. Johnson in Dell MP
»
Electric Watson thrashes Grace & Austin CC
»
Poulter upsets Fleetwood in R1 of WGC-MP
»
Grinding Spieth claims opening Match Play win
GOL Links
»
Play fantasy golf over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved