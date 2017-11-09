Xinjun Zhang Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 6/10/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Xinjun Zhang swallowed his first bogey of the week but still managed a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during round two of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader with play still in progress. Zhang was one (of 9) golfers to twirl a bogey-free round on Thursday. He found himself T3 after that opening round, the best position for him after any round on the PGA TOUR. He got right back on the birdie train this morning, circling birdies at 1, 4, and 7 to make the turn at 3-under. Zhang would add two more birdies on his way home while his lone blemish of the round (and week) came at the par-4 13th when he three-jacked for a bogey. The 30-year-old from China sits outside the top 70 in driving accuracy (20-of-28 fairways) and outside the top 20 in GIR percentage (27 GIR), but his short game is shining through 36 holes. Zhang has two worldwide wins but he is still searching for his first big finish on the PGA TOUR (current best is a T20 at this season's OHL Classic).

Xinjun Zhang breezed through Corales Golf Club during round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, styling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-32=66 Zhang started his day on the back nine and it didn't look like anything special was brewing after he failed to take advantage of the opening par 5s (par-par). After the turn, he provided some fireworks with a birdie at the first and then a hole-out birdie at the par-3 second hole. Zhang finally converted his first birdie on a par 5 (4th hole) and added one final circle at the par-4 ninth. The PGA TOUR rookie has just 46 rounds under his belt but this is the second-lowest he's recorded on the PGA TOUR (5-under 65 in R2 of the Sony Open being the best). Tied for a share of third place, this is the best he's ever positioned himself after any round on the PGA TOUR.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 296 Xinjun Zhang is one of 29 first-timers at this week's Genesis Open and checks in at 104th in the FedExCup standings. The 30-year-old began the season 42nd in the Web.com Tour grad reshuffle and is up to 18th. The second reshuffle of the season takes place after the Genesis so his motivation will be high. The Chinese player enters 6-for-9 on the season with two top 25s and a best of T20 at the OHL Classic back in November, and off a T43 at last week's AT&T Pro-Am. He ranks 25th on TOUR in driving accuracy though 125th in SG: Approach-the-Green (-.084). Zhang is one of 11 TOUR rookies in the 144-man field this week. Last year, 3-of-7 rookies made the cut at Riviera CC with all three finishing in the top 20. Source: PGATOUR.com