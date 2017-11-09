Player Page

Xinjun Zhang

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Xinjun Zhang swallowed his first bogey of the week but still managed a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during round two of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader with play still in progress.
Zhang was one (of 9) golfers to twirl a bogey-free round on Thursday. He found himself T3 after that opening round, the best position for him after any round on the PGA TOUR. He got right back on the birdie train this morning, circling birdies at 1, 4, and 7 to make the turn at 3-under. Zhang would add two more birdies on his way home while his lone blemish of the round (and week) came at the par-4 13th when he three-jacked for a bogey. The 30-year-old from China sits outside the top 70 in driving accuracy (20-of-28 fairways) and outside the top 20 in GIR percentage (27 GIR), but his short game is shining through 36 holes. Zhang has two worldwide wins but he is still searching for his first big finish on the PGA TOUR (current best is a T20 at this season's OHL Classic). Mar 23 - 1:08 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018110 0 0 0356119695144
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championshipn/a000422730
The Honda Classicn/a0005171022
Genesis Openn/a000227610
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4300019401210
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000623610
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0011331900
Sony Open in Hawaii250011942910
The RSM Classic6800213441111
OHL Classic at Mayakoba200021546810
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000621621
Safeway Open3700017431110
 

 