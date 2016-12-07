Player Page

Nacho Elvira

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/17/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Nacho Elvira had a wild ride around Doha GC this morning but a 3-under-par 35-34=69 in round two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters was enough to put him in a six-way tie for the lead on 8-under 136 with Jorge Campillo, Bradley Dredge, Mikko Korhonen, Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken.
The 29-year-old is looking for his first victory at this level although he showed his potential with a three-win season on the Challenge Tour in 2015. He started out fast today with birdies at 1 and 3 but could only play the rest of his front nine in 1-over after a bogey at 6. The Spaniard then surged with an eagle-3 at 10 followed by a birdie at 12 but, after hitting 9-under, he gave two of those shots back with bogeys at 13 and 15. His up-and-down day continued with another circle at 16 and a pair of closing pars left him tied at the top. Elvira played his college golf at Texas A&M University so perhaps it's no surprise to see him playing well in the wind. Jan 27 - 4:50 AM
More Nacho Elvira Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 02370600
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 