Nacho Elvira Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 2/17/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 180

Nacho Elvira had a wild ride around Doha GC this morning but a 3-under-par 35-34=69 in round two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters was enough to put him in a six-way tie for the lead on 8-under 136 with Jorge Campillo, Bradley Dredge, Mikko Korhonen, Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken. The 29-year-old is looking for his first victory at this level although he showed his potential with a three-win season on the Challenge Tour in 2015. He started out fast today with birdies at 1 and 3 but could only play the rest of his front nine in 1-over after a bogey at 6. The Spaniard then surged with an eagle-3 at 10 followed by a birdie at 12 but, after hitting 9-under, he gave two of those shots back with bogeys at 13 and 15. His up-and-down day continued with another circle at 16 and a pair of closing pars left him tied at the top. Elvira played his college golf at Texas A&M University so perhaps it's no surprise to see him playing well in the wind.

Nacho Elvira finished 44th on last season's Race to Dubai and gets his 2017 campaign underway in this week's UBS Hong Kong Open. The Spaniard had only finished 214th and 121st in the previous two and his struggles looked set to continue when he opened the 2016 season with seven straight missed cuts. But he found a groove after that and posted six top 10s, two of those coming in his final four events of the season. This will be his third start at Fanling after T39 on debut in 2013 and T46 last year. Interestingly, he also has some other notable form in the region having won the Challenge Tour's 2013 Foshan Open in China and taken T8 in the Shenzhen International earlier this year. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Nacho Elvira will be hoping his second visit to the country is an improvement on his first when he tees it up in the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. Twelve months ago Elvira shot 74-73 to miss the cut in the Turkish Airlines Challenge, but his golf this season suggests he'll perform better this week. That said, he opened his 2016 accuont with 7 straight misseed cuts, but since then five top ten finishes have transformed his fortunes, the best being T2 in the Trophee Hassan II, T3 in the Italian Open and T9 in the Portugal Masters last time out. It all adds up to 50th in the Race to Dubai, a vast improvement on the 121nd he managed in his rookie year of 2014. But get this: despite that better rank his Score Average is inferior (71.87 vs. 71.55), he has found fewer fairways (55% vs. 63%) and he's needed more putts (29.40 vs. 28.93; 1.78 vs. 1.76). He has hit more greens, but precious few: 66% vs. 64%. Ultimately, though, the ranking is the only stat which matters. Source: EuropeanTour.com