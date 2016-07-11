Zander Lombard Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (22) / 1/18/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 187

Latest News Recent News

Last year's joint runner-up Zander Lombard birdied the final four holes at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's West Course to complete a 5-under-par 35-31=66 in round two of the Joburg Open but missed the cut by a shot after finishing at 3-under 140. The damage was done in an opening 74 or, more specifically, in a three-hole car crash of triple bogey, par, double bogey from Nos. 3-5 on the East. From that point he played his next 31 holes in 8-under, a score which was actually good enough for T11 on the halfway leaderboard. In other words, Lombard's MC here needs an asterisk. Look out for him at next week's Tshwane Open where he was T7 last year after starting the final round in second spot. Other notables to miss the cut in Joburg this week included: 140- Oliver Fisher, Gary Stal ... 141- Alvaro Quiros, Justin Walters ... 142- Keith Horne, Eddie Pepperell, Rikard Karlberg, Jamie Donaldson ... 143- Trevor Immelman, YE Yang ... 145- David Howell ... 147- Jeev Milkha Singh ... 148- Darren Clarke.

Zander Lombard's only trip Down Under reaped T4 in the Australian PGA Championship; he hopes to repeat that form in this week's ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup. Few golfers can have experienced a season quite like the one Lombard had in 2016. He led three tournaments at the 54-hole stage, in another he was second after three rounds, he never claimed the win, but did peg five finishes of T12 or better. Yet despite all of that he finished 115th on the Race to Dubai and didn't earn full playing rights for 2017. He did post three to six finishes on the Sunshine Tour in late 2016, but recent weeks have been tough. He was T56 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, MC in the South African Open and missed the weekend in last week's Sunshine Tour event because of a second round 85. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Youngster Zander Lombard was a leaderboard regular when the European Tour visited his homeland last season and he'll try to make another impact in this week's South African Open at Glendower GC. The 21-year-old posted T12 at Glendower 12 months ago and followed that with solo second at the Joburg Open and T7 in the Tshwane Open. He managed just one more top 20 on the European Tour in 2016 although it was a solo fifth in June's Lyoness Open in Austria. This is obviously the right time for gamers to get interested in him and Lombard again showed his prowess on home turf when ending 2016 with two top fours and a T6 in his final six events on the Sunshine Tour. Source: EuropeanTour.com