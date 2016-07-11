Player Page

Zander Lombard

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/18/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 187

Last year's joint runner-up Zander Lombard birdied the final four holes at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's West Course to complete a 5-under-par 35-31=66 in round two of the Joburg Open but missed the cut by a shot after finishing at 3-under 140.
The damage was done in an opening 74 or, more specifically, in a three-hole car crash of triple bogey, par, double bogey from Nos. 3-5 on the East. From that point he played his next 31 holes in 8-under, a score which was actually good enough for T11 on the halfway leaderboard. In other words, Lombard's MC here needs an asterisk. Look out for him at next week's Tshwane Open where he was T7 last year after starting the final round in second spot. Other notables to miss the cut in Joburg this week included: 140- Oliver Fisher, Gary Stal ... 141- Alvaro Quiros, Justin Walters ... 142- Keith Horne, Eddie Pepperell, Rikard Karlberg, Jamie Donaldson ... 143- Trevor Immelman, YE Yang ... 145- David Howell ... 147- Jeev Milkha Singh ... 148- Darren Clarke. Feb 25 - 4:23 AM
