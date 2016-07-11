Zander Lombard

Welcome,
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Scherzer (finger) can't throw fastballs yet
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Mason Plumlee goes for 12-12-8 in win
Gary Harris scores career-high 25 points
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points in 37 minutes
Derrick Favors scores 19 on 9-of-14 FGs
DeMar DeRozan scores career-high 43 points
Seth Curry scores career-high 31 points
Westbrook: 17 points, 17 dimes, 18 boards
Super Dario: Saric scores 20 with 11 boards
Enes Kanter (arm) shoots 2-of-12 in return
Good Knight: Sir Robert Covington scores 25
Richaun Holmes blocks five, double-doubles
Kenneth Faried (back) will not return
Eaves hopes to make Ducks debut on Saturday
Jamie Benn scores two pts in win over ARZ
Troy Brouwer nets 1G, 1A in win over Florida
Eddie Lack blanks Senators on Friday night
Jordan Staal scores 1G, 1A in win over Sens
Justin Williams scores GWG vs. Oilers
T.J. Oshie sidelined with upper-body injury
Darnell Nurse ready to return to Oilers
Kris Letang a game-time decision Sat vs PHI
Ducks acquire Patrick Eaves for pick in 2017
Erik Johnson returns Saturday vs Sabres
Schultz extension 'a priority' for Penguins
Grala: Pole for NextEra Energy Resources 250
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
J.J. Yeley tops XFINITY Final Practice
JGL adds Jeb Burton to Young Guns Program
D.J. Kennington qualifies into Daytona 500
Keselowski: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Allgaier paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
David Ragan fastest in Friday practice 1
Tyler Reddick: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Brennan Poole: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Scott Lagasse Jr: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
Defender Scott six back at Honda midpoint
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole clubhouse leader
Fowler flings another 66 in R2 of the Honda
Willy Wilcox WDs from The Honda Classic
Matt Every WDs prior to R2 of Honda Classic
Fichardt hoists up halfway target in Joburg
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
Schefter: James Conner receives clean scan
Cal's Davis Webb now considered a top 5 QB?
Takk McKinley will have shoulder surgery soon
Lions might 'overhaul' the TE position
Cyclones suspend CB Johnson after arrest
Burnley missing starting midfield duo
Moyes faces GK dilemma with Pickford fit
Kirchhoff still needs another week
Xherdan Shaqiri back for Week 26
Geoff Cameron nearing a long-awaited return
Jonny Evans is back but not as a starter yet
Has Livermore supplanted Claudio Yacob?
Christian Kabasele out due to a calf injury
Bournemouth injury update ahead of WBA
Bournemouth still seeking Begovic signing
Fit again Hernandez not leaving Hull
Hull City team news for Gameweek 26
Zander Lombard
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/18/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 187
Latest News
Recent News
Last year's joint runner-up Zander Lombard birdied the final four holes at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's West Course to complete a 5-under-par 35-31=66 in round two of the Joburg Open but missed the cut by a shot after finishing at 3-under 140.
The damage was done in an opening 74 or, more specifically, in a three-hole car crash of triple bogey, par, double bogey from Nos. 3-5 on the East. From that point he played his next 31 holes in 8-under, a score which was actually good enough for T11 on the halfway leaderboard. In other words, Lombard's MC here needs an asterisk. Look out for him at next week's Tshwane Open where he was T7 last year after starting the final round in second spot. Other notables to miss the cut in Joburg this week included:
140
- Oliver Fisher, Gary Stal ...
141
- Alvaro Quiros, Justin Walters ...
142
- Keith Horne, Eddie Pepperell, Rikard Karlberg, Jamie Donaldson ...
143
- Trevor Immelman, YE Yang ...
145
- David Howell ...
147
- Jeev Milkha Singh ...
148
- Darren Clarke.
Feb 25 - 4:23 AM
Zander Lombard's only trip Down Under reaped T4 in the Australian PGA Championship; he hopes to repeat that form in this week's ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup.
Few golfers can have experienced a season quite like the one Lombard had in 2016. He led three tournaments at the 54-hole stage, in another he was second after three rounds, he never claimed the win, but did peg five finishes of T12 or better. Yet despite all of that he finished 115th on the Race to Dubai and didn't earn full playing rights for 2017. He did post three to six finishes on the Sunshine Tour in late 2016, but recent weeks have been tough. He was T56 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, MC in the South African Open and missed the weekend in last week's Sunshine Tour event because of a second round 85.
Feb 14 - 5:03 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Youngster Zander Lombard was a leaderboard regular when the European Tour visited his homeland last season and he'll try to make another impact in this week's South African Open at Glendower GC.
The 21-year-old posted T12 at Glendower 12 months ago and followed that with solo second at the Joburg Open and T7 in the Tshwane Open. He managed just one more top 20 on the European Tour in 2016 although it was a solo fifth in June's Lyoness Open in Austria. This is obviously the right time for gamers to get interested in him and Lombard again showed his prowess on home turf when ending 2016 with two top fours and a T6 in his final six events on the Sunshine Tour.
Jan 11 - 4:39 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Zander Lombard will make his major debut at Royal Troon in this week’s 145th Open Championship.
The quiet achiever of the 2016 European Tour season, with six finishes of T21 or better, and three shares of the 54-hole lead - but the South African is yet to get the job done and actually claim the win. In the short-term that shouldn’t worry him, especially with him a safe ranking of 78th on the Race to Dubai. An attacking player who notched over 250 birdies during his rookie season on the Sunshine Tour he earned his trip to Royal Troon via his second placed finish at the Joburg Open, one of the International Qualifying Series. He’s had limited professional exposure to links golf, with his best being T3 in the Vodacom Origins - St Francis Links event. A lower level Sunshine Tour event, played on South African links, it might be a case of grasping at straws for clues.
Mon, Jul 11, 2016 10:30:00 AM
Source:
TheOpen.com
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Feb 25 - 4:23 AM
Lombard hoping to revive good Aussie vibes
Feb 14 - 5:03 AM
Lombard prepares for South African Open bid
Jan 11 - 4:39 AM
Nearly man Lombard makes major champs bow
Mon, Jul 11, 2016 10:30:00 AM
More Zander Lombard Player News
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
