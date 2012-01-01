Player Page

Dylan Frittelli

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 178

Dylan Frittelli torched Topwin Golf & CC for a bogey-free 9-under-par 30-33=63 in Friday’s second round at the Volvo China Open, posting 11-under 133 and surging into a three-shot clubhouse lead over compatriot George Coetzee.
The South African had mixed four birdies with two bogeys in his opening lap of 70 but cashed in on his morning tee-time in Beijing today to leap from T26 to first spot. Frittelli started fast, opening with a red number at 10 and pouring in eagle-2 at the short 290-yard par-4 11th. After settling with three pars, he splashed three more birdies at 15, 17 and 18 to turn in just 30 blows. The World No. 123 kept the momentum going with further gains at 3, 6 and 8 coming home. The 26-year-old has marked gamers’ cards in recent months with a run of four top 20s in his last five worldwide starts including T5 in last week’s event in China, the Shenzhen International. Frittelli graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and currently slots in at 57th on the Race to Dubai. His best European Tour finish is T2 in 2015’s Australian PGA Championship. Apr 28 - 5:05 AM
