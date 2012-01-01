Dylan Frittelli

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Miserable Mets
Apr 28
Podcast: Youth is Served
Apr 27
Waiver Wired: You Need Yuli
Apr 27
Daily Dose: Cup of Joe
Apr 27
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
Notes: Mariners Get Desperate
Apr 26
Dose: Bet On Bellinger
Apr 26
Roundtable: Up Comes Urias
Apr 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Norris continues to confound with fourth save
Owings' two-homer night leads Diamondbacks
Walker fans 11 over eight stellar innings
Fowler homers, Cards sweep doubleheader
Tanaka fires three-hit shutout versus Red Sox
Kluber punches out 10 in win over Astros
Luis Robert working out for Padres on Friday
Shelby Miller diagnosed with torn UCL
Gary Sanchez to begin rehab on Tuesday
Carpenter hits walkoff grand slam vs. Toronto
Gregorius expected to be activated Friday
Jays closer Roberto Osuna blows third save
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 27
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers end ILB Reuben Foster's slide at No. 31
Steelers select Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt
Browns trade up to end Njoku's slide at 29
Falcons trade up for pass rusher McKinley
Browns draft versatile Jabrill Peppers at 25
Shocker: Raiders draft Gareon Conley at 24
Giants get much-needed TE Evan Engram at 23
Bucs add TE O.J. Howard to revamped offense
Cardinals settle for LB Reddick at 13th pick
Texans trade up to No. 12 for Deshaun Watson
Saints get CB help in Marshon Lattimore at 11
Tired of Smith era, K.C. moves up for Mahomes
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Wizards, Celtics win
Apr 27
Buyer Beware: Free Throw Woes
Apr 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 26
Apr 26
Dose: Westbrook, Out!
Apr 26
Stats: Green With Envy
Apr 25
Dose: The Norman Powell Effect
Apr 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 24
Apr 24
Dose: The King Advances
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points to beat MEM
Renaissance: Tony Parker scores 27 in win
Mike Conley scores 26 points in loss to Spurs
Vince Carter scores 12 points in 32 minutes
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points to win series
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34 in loss
Jamal Murray has core muscle-related surgery
Joakim Noah undergoes successful surgery
Celtics win Game 5, Avery Bradley scores 24
Kelly Olynyk w/ playoff career-high 14 points
Dwyane Wade's 26/11/8 not enough in Game 5
Markieff Morris struggles with fouls...again
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
Dose: Great to Still be King
Apr 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Ovechkin scores in GM 1 loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores twice in GM 1 win vs WSH
Erik Karlsson scores GWG in Game 1 vs NYR
Fiala has fractured femur, done for playoffs
Leon Draisaitl nets 1G, 3A in Game 1 win
Kevin Bieksa doesn't finish GM 1 vs. Oilers
Ryan Getzlaf picks up 2 pts in GM 1 loss
P.K. Subban has huge night in GM 1 win vs STL
Blues-Preds GM 1 delayed during second period
Kevin Fiala stretchered off after ugly injury
Report: BUF interviews Bill Guerin for GM job
John Tortorella chosen as Jack Adams finalist
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Custer: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Harvick adds K&N West, XFINITY road courses
Truex Jr. team penalized post-Bristol
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Pennink: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Eric Goodale: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Todd Szegedy: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Max Zachem: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Andy Seuss: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Solomito: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Bonsignore: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Christopher: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Frittelli shoots 63; jumps into lead in China
Spieth and Palmer co-lead after R1 in NOLA
Stanley & Ruffels lead the way in NOLA
Choi & Wi start strong at the Zurich Classic
Levy the man to catch in Volvo China Open
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Injury concerns drop Foster to 31st pick
Bucs land top ranked TE OJ Howard
Redskins end Allen's slide with 17th pick
Texans get their quarterback, draft Watson
Mahomes, Trubisky drafted over Watson
Panthers get RB McCaffrey with No. 8 pick
Jaguars take Leonard Fournette No. 4 overall
Chicago trades up one pick for Trubisky
Myles Garrett first overall pick of 2017
Report: Pat Mahomes could go in top-10
Report: McKinley may have to start on NFI
Report: Browns will take DE Garrett No. 1
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
Team News - Week 34
Apr 22
DFS Soccer: Week 34
Apr 21
Sean's Super Subs - GW34
Apr 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bravo facing spell on the training table
Routledge has minor hernia surgery
Cork, Olsson set for weekend return
United hold City as Fellaini sees derby red
City dominate a goalless Manchester derby
Other shoe drops, Barton banned for 18 months
Barton could be forced into early retirement
No return for Hull's Norwegian full-back
Eriksen's magic keeps title hopes alive
Relegation looms after Tees-Wear derby defeat
Monreal inspires late Arsenal winner
Huth's blunder gives the Gunners the win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dylan Frittelli
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/5/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 178
Latest News
Recent News
Dylan Frittelli torched Topwin Golf & CC for a bogey-free 9-under-par 30-33=63 in Friday’s second round at the Volvo China Open, posting 11-under 133 and surging into a three-shot clubhouse lead over compatriot George Coetzee.
The South African had mixed four birdies with two bogeys in his opening lap of 70 but cashed in on his morning tee-time in Beijing today to leap from T26 to first spot. Frittelli started fast, opening with a red number at 10 and pouring in eagle-2 at the short 290-yard par-4 11th. After settling with three pars, he splashed three more birdies at 15, 17 and 18 to turn in just 30 blows. The World No. 123 kept the momentum going with further gains at 3, 6 and 8 coming home. The 26-year-old has marked gamers’ cards in recent months with a run of four top 20s in his last five worldwide starts including T5 in last week’s event in China, the Shenzhen International. Frittelli graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and currently slots in at 57th on the Race to Dubai. His best European Tour finish is T2 in 2015’s Australian PGA Championship.
Apr 28 - 5:05 AM
Dylan Frittelli birdied the final two holes to complete a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round three of the Shenzhen International in China, landing at 12-under 204 and emerging as three-shot leader Bernd Wiesberger's nearest challenger.
The South African is certainly winning the award for consistency this week. He's now reeled off three straight rounds of 68 and has only played four of his 54 holes in over par. Today's sole blemish came at the par-4 10th hole but he carded five birdies either side. The first four came on the quartet of par 5s at Genzon GC (2, 9, 13 and 17) and the other, at 18, lifted him out of a five-way tie for second. Frittelli was 926th in the world rankings in late 2015 but has surged to 134th with a string of impressive performances worldwide. His best result on the European Tour is T2 at the 2015 Australian PGA Championship; he'll be trying to go one better Sunday. "I swung really well today and made a few putts and I’m pleased with the way I played. It’s a tough track if you don’t hit the fairways," he said.
Apr 22 - 7:26 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Dylan Frittelli hung up a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in his second round at the Shenzhen International in China, advancing six spots up the leaderboard to T2 on 8-under 136.
That's four swings behind pacesetter Bernd Wiesberger. It was plain sailing for the South African through the first 14 holes of his second lap at Genzon GC today. He cruised to the turn in 2-under after birdies at 3 and 9 and par breakers at 10, 11 and 13 would make make it four red numbers in five holes. But, after a par at 14, he suffered his one big blemish of the day, swallowing double bogey-6 at the par-4 15th hole. He repaired some of the damage with a sixth birdie of the day at 17 and a par at the last secured a second straight round of 68. Wiesberger may be four in front but Frittelli will still go into the weekend with hopes of securing a first European Tour title.
Apr 21 - 3:16 AM
Dylan Frittelli ended each nine with a bogey but did plenty of good stuff in between, ending day one of the Shenzhen International in T7 after painting a 4-under-par 33-35=68.
That's just two swings behind leader Bubba Watson. Frittelli is making his debut at Genzon GC but has played well in China before, posting a pair of top sixes in two Challenge Tour starts there in 2016. He also returned to the country in fine form after T19 in Morocco last week gave him a fifth top 20 in six worldwide starts. The South Africa started his round today at 10 and progressed nicely up the leaderboard with birdies at 11, 13, 16 and 17. He dropped a shot at 18 but ticked 5 and 6 on his second nine to pull to within a shot of the lead. After two pars, a birdie at the par-5 9th would have put him in a tie at the top but instead he made bogey-6 to drop two back. Still, he'll have the chance to reel in Watson from his morning tee-time on Friday.
Apr 20 - 7:16 AM
Frittelli shoots 63; jumps into lead in China
Apr 28 - 5:05 AM
Fritelli fires third 68; solo second in China
Apr 22 - 7:26 AM
Frittelli adds second 68; four off China lead
Apr 21 - 3:16 AM
Frittelli makes strong start in China; 2 back
Apr 20 - 7:16 AM
More Dylan Frittelli Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(783)
2
D. Johnson
PGA
(663)
3
C. Koepka
PGA
(603)
4
C. Knost
PGA
(578)
5
B. Curtis
PGA
(567)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(548)
7
K. Chappell
PGA
(519)
8
B. Wiesberger
PGA
(501)
9
T. Woods
PGA
(495)
10
B. Davis
PGA
(472)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Ross Fisher has flashed some form recently, making him a popular target this week in China.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
»
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
»
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
»
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
»
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
»
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
»
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
»
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
GOL Headlines
»
Frittelli shoots 63; jumps into lead in China
»
Spieth and Palmer co-lead after R1 in NOLA
»
Stanley & Ruffels lead the way in NOLA
»
Choi & Wi start strong at the Zurich Classic
»
Levy the man to catch in Volvo China Open
»
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
»
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
»
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
»
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
»
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
»
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
»
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved