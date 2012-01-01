Dylan Frittelli Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 6/5/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 178

Latest News Recent News

Dylan Frittelli torched Topwin Golf & CC for a bogey-free 9-under-par 30-33=63 in Friday’s second round at the Volvo China Open, posting 11-under 133 and surging into a three-shot clubhouse lead over compatriot George Coetzee. The South African had mixed four birdies with two bogeys in his opening lap of 70 but cashed in on his morning tee-time in Beijing today to leap from T26 to first spot. Frittelli started fast, opening with a red number at 10 and pouring in eagle-2 at the short 290-yard par-4 11th. After settling with three pars, he splashed three more birdies at 15, 17 and 18 to turn in just 30 blows. The World No. 123 kept the momentum going with further gains at 3, 6 and 8 coming home. The 26-year-old has marked gamers’ cards in recent months with a run of four top 20s in his last five worldwide starts including T5 in last week’s event in China, the Shenzhen International. Frittelli graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and currently slots in at 57th on the Race to Dubai. His best European Tour finish is T2 in 2015’s Australian PGA Championship.

Dylan Frittelli birdied the final two holes to complete a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round three of the Shenzhen International in China, landing at 12-under 204 and emerging as three-shot leader Bernd Wiesberger's nearest challenger. The South African is certainly winning the award for consistency this week. He's now reeled off three straight rounds of 68 and has only played four of his 54 holes in over par. Today's sole blemish came at the par-4 10th hole but he carded five birdies either side. The first four came on the quartet of par 5s at Genzon GC (2, 9, 13 and 17) and the other, at 18, lifted him out of a five-way tie for second. Frittelli was 926th in the world rankings in late 2015 but has surged to 134th with a string of impressive performances worldwide. His best result on the European Tour is T2 at the 2015 Australian PGA Championship; he'll be trying to go one better Sunday. "I swung really well today and made a few putts and I’m pleased with the way I played. It’s a tough track if you don’t hit the fairways," he said. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Dylan Frittelli hung up a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in his second round at the Shenzhen International in China, advancing six spots up the leaderboard to T2 on 8-under 136. That's four swings behind pacesetter Bernd Wiesberger. It was plain sailing for the South African through the first 14 holes of his second lap at Genzon GC today. He cruised to the turn in 2-under after birdies at 3 and 9 and par breakers at 10, 11 and 13 would make make it four red numbers in five holes. But, after a par at 14, he suffered his one big blemish of the day, swallowing double bogey-6 at the par-4 15th hole. He repaired some of the damage with a sixth birdie of the day at 17 and a par at the last secured a second straight round of 68. Wiesberger may be four in front but Frittelli will still go into the weekend with hopes of securing a first European Tour title.