Zecheng Dou

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: To the Max
Apr 26
Daily Dose: Justin Time
Apr 26
Notes: Manaea and More
Apr 25
Holding Pattern
Apr 25
Daily Dose: Acuna Arrival
Apr 25
MLB Power Rankings: Week 4
Apr 24
Daily Dose: Miguel Mashing
Apr 24
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins' Rodney blows third straight save
Jung Ho Kang granted work visa, back in US
Kris Bryant (head) remains sidelined Thursday
Jose Abreu (flu) sitting Thursday vs. Royals
Joe Kelly begins serving six-game suspension
Andrew Miller (hamstring) lands on 10-day DL
Steven Matz likely to remain in NYM rotation
Pham (head) in Cardinals' lineup on Thursday
Asdrubal Cabrera back in Mets' lineup Thurs.
Eugenio Suarez activated, at 3B on Thursday
Musgrove (shoulder) throws simulated game
Gregorius goes 3-for-3 with a homer vs Twins
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Watch: Live NFL Draft Analysis
Apr 26
Live 2018 Draft Tracker
Apr 26
Silva's 2018 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 26
The Big Four
Apr 24
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers nab Notre Dame OT McGlinchey at No. 9
Bears nab Georgia OLB Roquan Smith at No. 8
Colts select OG Nelson at No. 6 overall pick
Broncos bookend Miller with Chubb at No. 5
Browns add another CB, draft Ward at No. 4
No-brainer: Jets snag Sam Darnold at No. 3
Bucking QB need, Giants take Barkley at No. 2
Browns tab Heisman winner Mayfield at No. 1
Jaguars owner seeking to buy Wembley Stadium
Steelers 'listening to offers' for Bryant
DAL, SEA discussed 2nd-round pick for Thomas
Dolphins assure Tannehill he'll start in 2018
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: LeBron tends to Cavs win
Apr 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 25
Apr 25
Notable Numbers
Apr 25
Dose: Who's that masked man?
Apr 25
Daily Dose: Rocket Man
Apr 24
Apr. 23 NBA DFS Podcast
Apr 23
Daily Dose: Fit To Be Tied
Apr 23
The Specialists: Maker's Mark
Apr 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Thon Maker listed as the starter for Thursday
John Henson (back) will not play on Thursday
Stephen Curry (knee) questionable for Game 1
Otto Porter dealing with a bone contusion
Otto Porter still dealing w/ lower leg strain
Heat expected to shop Hassan Whiteside
James Harden, Rockets advance w/ Game 5 win
Clint Capela posts 26 & 15, hits 12-of-14 FGs
Towns notches 23 & 14 in season-ending defeat
Jimmy Butler sits late due to 'knee soreness'
Paul George scores 34 points in comeback win
Thunder erase 25-point deficit to win Game 5
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: 2018 Second Round Preview
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: Bruins off to 2nd Round
Apr 26
Western Second Round Preview
Apr 25
Dose:Previewing Tor-Bos Game 7
Apr 25
Dose: Capital Punishment
Apr 24
Guentzel scores four for Pens
Apr 23
Daily Dose: Best Buds
Apr 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
MacKinnon nominated for Ted Lindsay Award
Hischier played season with wrist/hand injury
Flyers want to re-sign Valtteri Filppula
Andrew Shaw (knee) may miss start of 2018-19
Wayne Simmonds played with lots of injuries
Zach Werenski played through shoulder injury
Tuukka Rask struggles, but Bruins win Game 7
Marleau scores twice in Game 7 loss to BOS
DeBrusk comes up big in Game 7 win over TOR
Patrice Bergeron nets 3 pts in Game 7 win
Ivan Provorov played with Grade 3 AC sprain
Carl Hagelin (UBI) will miss Game 1 Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Geico 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 25
Fantasy Live: Geico 500
Apr 24
Power Ranking After: Richmond
Apr 23
Wrap-up: Richmond Raceway
Apr 22
Start or Park: Richmond
Apr 21
Weekend Update: Richmond
Apr 20
Toyota Owners 400 Cheat Sheet
Apr 18
Fantasy Live: Toyota 400
Apr 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rohrbaugh rebuilds speedway car for Talladega
Josh Williams: General Tire 200 advance
Bobby Santos: Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Thomas Praytor: General Tire 200 advance
Max Tullman: General Tire 200 advance
Truex – no top-10s on type in 8 races
Trevor Bayne: 2 top-10s in last 4 Dega races
Burton: 1st laps at Canadian Tire Mtrspt Park
David Ragan swept ‘Dega top-10 last year
Timothy Peters to make Cup debut at ‘Dega
Hill driving for Rick Ware at Talladega
Gus Dean: General Tire 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 24
Landry breaks through at VTO
Apr 23
Zurich Classic Preview
Apr 23
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 23
DFS Dish: Valero Texas Open
Apr 18
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 17
Non-member Kodaira wins RBC
Apr 16
Valero Texas Open Preview
Apr 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dou & Zhang co-lead at the Zurich Classic
Kisner-Brown in familiar territory after R1
Reavie & Glover lead early at the Zurich
Tiger Woods commits to play Quail Hollow
Team Utah twirls a 10-under 62 to open Zurich
Martin Piller WDs ahead of Zurich Classic
Daxing Jin claims the early China Open lead
Rose and Stenson are top dogs again at Zurich
Kisner, Brown seeking redemption at Zurich
Haotong Li seeking return to form in China
Levy defends in China off a win in Morocco
Blixt & Cam. Smith return for Zurich defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Live 2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 26
NFL Draft Prop Bet Breakdown
Apr 26
Nystrom's final mock draft
Apr 26
Norris: Final 2018 Mock Draft
Apr 26
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 25
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 5
Apr 24
All-Underrated NFL Draft team
Apr 23
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
49ers nab Notre Dame OT McGlinchey at No. 9
Bears nab Georgia OLB Roquan Smith at No. 8
Bills make expected move up, take Josh Allen
Colts select OG Nelson at No. 6 overall pick
Broncos bookend Miller with Chubb at No. 5
Browns add another CB, draft Ward at No. 4
No-brainer: Jets snag Sam Darnold at No. 3
Bucking QB need, Giants take Barkley at No. 2
Browns tab Heisman winner Mayfield at No. 1
Report: QB Patterson eligible to play in 2018
Pauline believes Browns trade up to 18 for OT
CLE believe Mayfield not similar to Manziel
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 36
Apr 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 36
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter - Week 36
Apr 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
Apr 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW36
Apr 26
Team News - Week 35
Apr 21
So Much on Arsene Wenger
Apr 20
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 20
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schmeichel ruled out for weekend match
Reds CL result marred by major injury to Ox
Deeney emerges as a doubt for the run-in
Watford winger to be assessed
Schneiderlin won't be sidelined for long
Swansea skipper hoping to face Chelsea
Walcott makes the difference at Goodison
Newcastle come up short at Everton
Benitez hoping for Kenedy stay
City boss offers a positive update on Stones
Five star champions City trounce Swansea
Barnes scores again to help Burnley draw 1-1
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Zecheng Dou
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/22/1997
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 155
Latest News
Recent News
Xinjun Zhang and Zecheng Dou joined forces to card a bogey-free, 12-under-par 30-30=60 during the opening round of the Zurich Classic, good for a share of the 18-hole lead alongside Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover.
These golfers both made news last fall when they became the first two Chinese-born golfers to earn PGA TOUR cards, both graduating from the Web.com Tour. Now they are trying to one-up those accomplishments and hot putting was the key. Zhang did most of the long-distance work, converting five birdies from outside 11 feet today, including a 27'6" birdie bomb at the par-4 fifth hole. Dou also added three circles from outside 11 feet, including a 30'11" bomb to walk-off in style. Neither golfer has led after any round on the PGA TOUR so this will be a new experience for both of them. Next up in round two, the format will switch to Foursomes (alternate shot).
Apr 26 - 8:23 PM
Zecheng Dou smoothed a 5-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, grabbing an early share of sixth place by day's end.
Entering on a poor run of form, Dou finally flashed some of his potential today by racking up six birdies, swallowing just one bogey on the way. Before today, he was 1-for-8 to start his rookie campaign with the long cut made being in a no-cut event. The 21-year-old split 11 (of 14) fairways today on his way toward 15 greens in regulation. That was good for +2.671 strokes gained approaching-the-green and +1.964 strokes gained putting. The youngster has five career worldwide wins at a young age but his lack of any form at the big stage makes him a big wildcard to keep his name in the mix for three more days. After facing Pebble Beach Golf Links today, he will set his eyes on Spyglass Hill in round two.
Feb 8 - 8:14 PM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 328 Zecheng Dou has begun the season 1-for-5 with his only cash a T69 (of 77) at the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions.
It's been a rocky start for the 20-year-old, tossing in a mid-tourney WD at the OHL Classic to go along with three MCs. In 11 rounds logged thus far, he's a cumulative 22-over-par with only two red numbers and sports a 73.55 scoring average. The China native and Las Vegas resident began the season 38th in the Web.com Tour grad reshuffle and has dipped to 43rd after the first reshuffle post-RSM Classic, so starts may become more difficult to come by. He's not your typical TOUR rookie in that he's made 30 career starts on the PGA Tour China, won four times in 2016 (in 13 starts) en route to the No. 1-ranking on the 2016 Order of Merit, and has played in four straight WGC-HSBC's. Dou also won one time in 25 starts last season on the WCT, becoming the first Chinese-born player to both win on that tour and to earn a TOUR card.
Tue, Dec 19, 2017 04:38:00 PM
With his PGA TOUR card already locked up for the 2017-18 season, Marty Dou takes his talents to Atlantic Beach, Florida, for the Web.com Tour Championship.
Dou finished the Web.com Tour regular season ranked 16th on the money list. He went 11-for-21 but soared up the list with a win at the Digital Ally Open and also finished solo third at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. His win was the first Web.com Tour win from a Chinese player. He also would have become the first Chinese-born golfer to earn a PGA TOUR card, but he will have to share that honor with Xinjun Zhang who also secured his status by finishing 20th on the money list. The 20-year-old Dou also won four times on the PGA TOUR China circuit in 2016, proving early in his career that he's not afraid of the winner's circle.
Wed, Sep 27, 2017 09:38:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Dou & Zhang co-lead at the Zurich Classic
Apr 26 - 8:23 PM
Dou deals out six birdies in R1 of AT&T
Feb 8 - 8:14 PM
Dou struggling early on in rookie campaign
Tue, Dec 19, 2017 04:38:00 PM
Marty Dou looks to make a splash at early age
Wed, Sep 27, 2017 09:38:00 PM
More Zecheng Dou Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Niemann
PGA
(614)
2
A. Landry
PGA
(595)
3
Z. Johnson
PGA
(522)
4
B. Weekley
PGA
(442)
5
B. Koepka
PGA
(441)
6
S. O'Hair
PGA
(439)
7
R. Moore
PGA
(428)
8
T. Mullinax
PGA
(389)
9
G. DeLaet
PGA
(388)
10
K. Stadler
PGA
(362)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
12
0
0
0
0
312
84
1
93
14
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valero Texas Open
51
0
0
0
16
41
14
1
0
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
6
2
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
6
1
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
25
7
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
55
0
0
1
14
44
13
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
17
12
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
12
35
6
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
7
1
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
9
19
8
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
1
11
4
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
4
2
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 24
Fantasy selections for this week's Volvo China Open.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 24
»
Landry breaks through at VTO
Apr 23
»
Zurich Classic Preview
Apr 23
»
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 23
»
DFS Dish: Valero Texas Open
Apr 18
»
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 17
»
Non-member Kodaira wins RBC
Apr 16
»
Valero Texas Open Preview
Apr 16
GOL Headlines
»
Dou & Zhang co-lead at the Zurich Classic
»
Kisner-Brown in familiar territory after R1
»
Reavie & Glover lead early at the Zurich
»
Tiger Woods commits to play Quail Hollow
»
Team Utah twirls a 10-under 62 to open Zurich
»
Martin Piller WDs ahead of Zurich Classic
»
Daxing Jin claims the early China Open lead
»
Rose and Stenson are top dogs again at Zurich
»
Kisner, Brown seeking redemption at Zurich
»
Haotong Li seeking return to form in China
»
Levy defends in China off a win in Morocco
»
Blixt & Cam. Smith return for Zurich defense
GOL Links
»
Play fantasy golf over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved