Zecheng Dou Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 1/22/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 155

Xinjun Zhang and Zecheng Dou joined forces to card a bogey-free, 12-under-par 30-30=60 during the opening round of the Zurich Classic, good for a share of the 18-hole lead alongside Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover. These golfers both made news last fall when they became the first two Chinese-born golfers to earn PGA TOUR cards, both graduating from the Web.com Tour. Now they are trying to one-up those accomplishments and hot putting was the key. Zhang did most of the long-distance work, converting five birdies from outside 11 feet today, including a 27'6" birdie bomb at the par-4 fifth hole. Dou also added three circles from outside 11 feet, including a 30'11" bomb to walk-off in style. Neither golfer has led after any round on the PGA TOUR so this will be a new experience for both of them. Next up in round two, the format will switch to Foursomes (alternate shot).

Zecheng Dou smoothed a 5-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, grabbing an early share of sixth place by day's end. Entering on a poor run of form, Dou finally flashed some of his potential today by racking up six birdies, swallowing just one bogey on the way. Before today, he was 1-for-8 to start his rookie campaign with the long cut made being in a no-cut event. The 21-year-old split 11 (of 14) fairways today on his way toward 15 greens in regulation. That was good for +2.671 strokes gained approaching-the-green and +1.964 strokes gained putting. The youngster has five career worldwide wins at a young age but his lack of any form at the big stage makes him a big wildcard to keep his name in the mix for three more days. After facing Pebble Beach Golf Links today, he will set his eyes on Spyglass Hill in round two.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 328 Zecheng Dou has begun the season 1-for-5 with his only cash a T69 (of 77) at the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions. It's been a rocky start for the 20-year-old, tossing in a mid-tourney WD at the OHL Classic to go along with three MCs. In 11 rounds logged thus far, he's a cumulative 22-over-par with only two red numbers and sports a 73.55 scoring average. The China native and Las Vegas resident began the season 38th in the Web.com Tour grad reshuffle and has dipped to 43rd after the first reshuffle post-RSM Classic, so starts may become more difficult to come by. He's not your typical TOUR rookie in that he's made 30 career starts on the PGA Tour China, won four times in 2016 (in 13 starts) en route to the No. 1-ranking on the 2016 Order of Merit, and has played in four straight WGC-HSBC's. Dou also won one time in 25 starts last season on the WCT, becoming the first Chinese-born player to both win on that tour and to earn a TOUR card.