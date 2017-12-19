Player Page

Zecheng Dou

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/22/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 155

Xinjun Zhang and Zecheng Dou joined forces to card a bogey-free, 12-under-par 30-30=60 during the opening round of the Zurich Classic, good for a share of the 18-hole lead alongside Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover.
These golfers both made news last fall when they became the first two Chinese-born golfers to earn PGA TOUR cards, both graduating from the Web.com Tour. Now they are trying to one-up those accomplishments and hot putting was the key. Zhang did most of the long-distance work, converting five birdies from outside 11 feet today, including a 27'6" birdie bomb at the par-4 fifth hole. Dou also added three circles from outside 11 feet, including a 30'11" bomb to walk-off in style. Neither golfer has led after any round on the PGA TOUR so this will be a new experience for both of them. Next up in round two, the format will switch to Foursomes (alternate shot). Apr 26 - 8:23 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018120 0 0 031284193140
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Open5100016411410
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championshipn/a000721620
Valspar Championshipn/a000425610
Genesis Openn/a000325710
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5500114441300
Farmers Insurance Openn/a0005171220
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001235610
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000424710
The RSM Classicn/a000919800
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000111420
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000327420
Safeway Openn/a000623610
 

 