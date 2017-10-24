Phachara Khongwatmai Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (18) / 5/3/1999

Phachara Khongwatmai connected five birdies on his back nine before completing a bogey-free 34-31=65 in round two of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, his flawless afternoon lap of Saujana G&CC sending him into a one-shot lead on 11-under 133. Lee Westwood had set the early clubhouse target of 10-under, a score later matched by Yuta Ikeda, Marc Warren and Chris Paisley. But Thai teenager Khongwatmai came flying by thanks to a run of five straight circles at 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. He'd earlier picked up shots at 5 and 6. The World No. 174, who had opened with a 68, was runner-up at the Indonesian Masters in December and European Tour viewers will recall him getting to the final of last year's World Super 6 Perth before losing to Brett Rumford. This is further evidence that he's one of the young Asian talents gamers need to keep a close eye on.

Teenager Phachara Khongwatmai will make his WGC-HSBC Champions debut at the Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China this week. His last outing was typical of a big year for the 18-year-old. He opened his debut in the CIMB Classic - his first PGA Tour start - with a 67 for T8, but ended the week T39. That's not meant as a criticism. Merely to confirm that he shows an immense amount of promise but is probably packing a lot in at the moment for one so young. This time last year he was on an Asian Tour run of T4-T3-T2 which alerted many outside Asia to his talent, a pair of seconds (at the Singapore Open and World Super 6 Perth) confirmed it early this year. More recently he has notched a pair of T12s on the European Tour, in the Fiji International (late August) and Portugal Masters (late September). Closed 68-68 to be T18 in this year's China Open. Source: PGATour.com

World No. 247 Phachara Khongwatmai readies for his CIMB Classic debut and is in the field via a No. 7-ranking on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. UPDATE: Khongwatmai finished T39 on 6-under 282 (67-75-71-69). This is the 18-year-old's third PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the 2016 and 2017 Open Championship. Since the early exit (by nine) at Royal Birkdale, he's missed five cuts in eight events with a couple of T12s, including at the European Tour's Portugal Masters three weeks and two starts ago. The Thai has two top 10s in 11 Asian Tour starts this year, both runner-up finishes. He won two times on the Asian Development Tour, including the 2015 Rahman Putra Championship at the age of 15, becoming the youngest-ever winner on that tour. In 2013 at the age of 14, Khongwatmai won the Sing Hua Hin Open on the Thailand Golf Tour as an amateur, becoming the youngest winner of a pro tournament in the world. Source: PGATOUR.com