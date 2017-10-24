Player Page

Phachara Khongwatmai

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (18) / 5/3/1999

Phachara Khongwatmai connected five birdies on his back nine before completing a bogey-free 34-31=65 in round two of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, his flawless afternoon lap of Saujana G&CC sending him into a one-shot lead on 11-under 133.
Lee Westwood had set the early clubhouse target of 10-under, a score later matched by Yuta Ikeda, Marc Warren and Chris Paisley. But Thai teenager Khongwatmai came flying by thanks to a run of five straight circles at 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. He'd earlier picked up shots at 5 and 6. The World No. 174, who had opened with a 68, was runner-up at the Indonesian Masters in December and European Tour viewers will recall him getting to the final of last year's World Super 6 Perth before losing to Brett Rumford. This is further evidence that he's one of the young Asian talents gamers need to keep a close eye on. Feb 2 - 5:30 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201810 0 0 045170910
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic390001745910
 

 