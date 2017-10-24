Phachara Khongwatmai

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Targeting an Archer
Feb 2
2018 Category Sleepers - RBI
Feb 1
2018 All Bullpen Review
Jan 31
Lowdown: Avila-zona
Jan 31
Lowdown: Manny on the Move
Jan 29
2018 Category Sleepers - SV
Jan 28
Lowdown: Moves A-Brewin'
Jan 27
Lowdown: Getting Closer to Yu
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nats sign Miguel Montero to minors contract
Report: Brewers in touch with Arrieta, Cobb
Brewers, Rays have talked Chris Archer deal
D'Backs and Avila finalize 2-yr, $8.25M pact
Hosmer still 'pushing for more than 7 years'
Mookie Betts wins arb. case, $10.5M salary
Darvish 'would like to return to the Dodgers'
Brewers finalize 2-yr deal with Matt Albers
Reds ink David Hernandez to two-year deal
Nori Aoki returns to Japan with 3-year deal
Report: Rockies interested in Todd Frazier
A's get Moss, Buchter from Royals for Hahn
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 2
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 2
Super Bowl Player Rankings
Feb 1
Best Super Bowls
Jan 30
Super Bowl Rundown
Jan 30
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 26
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikes may try to toll Bridgewater's contract
Report: Eagles tried to reacquire Shady McCoy
Report: Pats to interview Greg Schiano for DC
DE McKinley recovering from shoulder surgery
Vikings seek to interview Eagles' DeFilippo
Deshaun Watson expected to practice in OTAs
Gronkowski officially cleared for Super Bowl
Ryan Shazier discharged from the hospital
Report: Bills an unlikely suitor for Cousins
Fitz will only play for Cards ... if he plays
Rob Gronkowski says he'll play in Super Bowl
Rams to play Chiefs in Mexico City in 2018
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Rubio Renaissance
Feb 2
Mirotic to NOP, Monroe next?
Feb 2
NBA Season Pass Sampler
Feb 1
Dose: McCollum hangs 50 on CHI
Feb 1
Notable Numbers
Jan 31
Tuesday Recap & Wed. News Pod
Jan 31
Dose: Big game, James!
Jan 31
Griffin and Wall News Podcast
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Greg Monroe to sign with the Celtics
Marcus Morris (hip) ruled out Friday vs. ATL
Kyrie Irving (quad) questionable for Friday
Dennis Schroder (shoulder) a GTD on Friday?
Nikola Mirotic will make Pels debut Saturday
Jamal Murray drops 33 points in style vs. OKC
Nikola Jokic posts monster 29/13/14 trip-dub
Gary Harris hits game-winning 3 at the buzzer
Paul George's 43 aren't enough in loss to DEN
Russell Westbrook puts up 20/9/21 in loss
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 24 with 11 boards
Jimmy Butler scores 28 points in 40 minutes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Avs will miss Nathan MacKinnon
Feb 2
Vegas Sets Expansion Record
Feb 2
Fantasy Nuggets Week 18
Feb 1
Return of the Fisher King
Feb 1
Online Resources
Jan 31
More History For Vegas
Jan 31
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 30
The End of an Era for Jagr
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Raanta shaken up, but okay after car accident
Petr Mrazek to start Friday against Carolina
Alec Martinez suffers a lower-body injury
McDavid scores twice for Oilers in loss
Alex Killorn piles up five points Thursday
Seguin scores 24th of the year vs. ARI
Filip Forsberg scores two points in return
Vegas sets record for wins by expansion team
David Perron scores 1G, 1A in OT win over WPG
Erik Karlsson nets GWG in OT win over Ducks
Cam Ward blanks Canadiens on Thursday night
Rask allows one goal in win over Blues
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
13. Clint Bowyer
Feb 2
14. Daniel Suarez
Feb 1
Rookie Watch: Darrell Wallace
Jan 31
15. Ryan Newman
Jan 30
Daytona 500 in three weeks
Jan 28
16. Kurt Busch
Jan 27
17. Aric Almirola
Jan 25
18. Austin Dillon
Jan 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
48 top-fives for Joey Logano in past three
William Byron notably fast in LVMS testing
Kyle Larson fastest in LVMS test, day 1
Wild Card tracks are best for AJ Allmendinger
Reddick secures BurgerFi as 2-race sponsor
DGR-CROSLEY signs Eggleston for Truck races
Smith reaches career milestone at Daytona
Sobriety Nation primary sponsor for Chavous
Anderson plans full-time in Truck Series
Korbin Forrister running partial truck series
Clicklist expands to Chris Buescher
Where to watch Michael McDowell
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 30
Day wins FIO in 6-hole playoff
Jan 29
WM Phoenix Open Preview
Jan 29
Maybank Championship Preview
Jan 29
DFS Dish: Farmers
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
Rahm wins CBC in extra time
Jan 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Alex Cejka WD (illness) prior to R2 at WMPO
Wiesberger among notables to miss Maybank cut
Bertasio makes it 2 atop Maybank leaderboard
Birdie burst gives Khongwatmai Maybank lead
Westwood smashes 62 to lead in Malaysia
Bill Haas R1 bogey-free 64; leads WMPO
J.J. Spaun WDs during R1 of WM Phoenix Open
DeChambeau signs a clean card in R1 of WMPO
Horschel hangs a blemish-free 66 in Round 1
Fowler an early pacesetter in R1 of the WMPO
Lorenzo-Vera making charge at Maybank Champs
In-form Paisley posts early number in Maybank
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
Shrine Game Scout Conversation
Jan 17
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 16
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reports: FSU QB Cosentino no longer w/ team
Mayfield: I would love for Saints to draft me
Kirby Smart named Maxwell's coach of year
Michigan, Texas in lead for Rice T Anderson
Former five-star Sooner DeBerry transferring
Report: Greg Schiano to interview w/ Patriots
Darnold wouldn't mind being mentored by Eli
Transferring Rebs putting together documents
Former TCU WR Listenbee suing school, B12
Farrell predicts five-star CB Surtain to LSU
Report: Eric Dungey (foot) no longer in boot
Pitt lands transfer from Kent State OL Millin
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 26
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 1
Stag's Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 1
Transfer Deadline Thoughts
Feb 1
The Bargain Hunter - Week 26
Feb 1
Sean's Super Subs - Week 25
Jan 29
Late Fitness Check GW25
Jan 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hammers sign center forward Hugill
Everton signs Man City defender on loan
Belgium star at risk of missing the World Cup
Chelsea lose Christensen to injury
Silva struggling ahead of the early kick-off
King completes loan move to Swansea City
Dominate Spurs cruise past Manchester United
Fellaini injury adds insult to defeat
KDB shines with a man of the match outing
Sturridge's first appearances come in defeat
Andre Ayew Completes 25m move to Swansea
Stanislas nets a goal and an assist
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Phachara Khongwatmai
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
18
) / 5/3/1999
Latest News
Recent News
Phachara Khongwatmai connected five birdies on his back nine before completing a bogey-free 34-31=65 in round two of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, his flawless afternoon lap of Saujana G&CC sending him into a one-shot lead on 11-under 133.
Lee Westwood had set the early clubhouse target of 10-under, a score later matched by Yuta Ikeda, Marc Warren and Chris Paisley. But Thai teenager Khongwatmai came flying by thanks to a run of five straight circles at 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. He'd earlier picked up shots at 5 and 6. The World No. 174, who had opened with a 68, was runner-up at the Indonesian Masters in December and European Tour viewers will recall him getting to the final of last year's World Super 6 Perth before losing to Brett Rumford. This is further evidence that he's one of the young Asian talents gamers need to keep a close eye on.
Feb 2 - 5:30 AM
Teenager Phachara Khongwatmai will make his WGC-HSBC Champions debut at the Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China this week.
His last outing was typical of a big year for the 18-year-old. He opened his debut in the CIMB Classic - his first PGA Tour start - with a 67 for T8, but ended the week T39. That's not meant as a criticism. Merely to confirm that he shows an immense amount of promise but is probably packing a lot in at the moment for one so young. This time last year he was on an Asian Tour run of T4-T3-T2 which alerted many outside Asia to his talent, a pair of seconds (at the Singapore Open and World Super 6 Perth) confirmed it early this year. More recently he has notched a pair of T12s on the European Tour, in the Fiji International (late August) and Portugal Masters (late September). Closed 68-68 to be T18 in this year's China Open.
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 02:16:00 PM
Source:
PGATour.com
World No. 247 Phachara Khongwatmai readies for his CIMB Classic debut and is in the field via a No. 7-ranking on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.
UPDATE:
Khongwatmai finished T39 on 6-under 282 (67-75-71-69).
This is the 18-year-old's third PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the 2016 and 2017 Open Championship. Since the early exit (by nine) at Royal Birkdale, he's missed five cuts in eight events with a couple of T12s, including at the European Tour's Portugal Masters three weeks and two starts ago. The Thai has two top 10s in 11 Asian Tour starts this year, both runner-up finishes. He won two times on the Asian Development Tour, including the 2015 Rahman Putra Championship at the
age of 15
, becoming the youngest-ever winner on that tour. In 2013 at the age of 14, Khongwatmai won the Sing Hua Hin Open on the Thailand Golf Tour
as an amateur
, becoming the youngest winner of a pro tournament in the world.
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 10:11:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Phachara Khongwatmai will be looking to make the weekend when he makes a second appearance in the Volvo China Open at Topwin Golf & CC this week.
At 17 years of age the Thai player can be forgiven inconsistency – and he kind of needs to be at the moment because his year has been up and down in some style. After three consecutive top fours on the Asian Tour towards the end of last year he launched his 2017 with T2 in the Singapore Open, briefly threatening to defeat a classy field along the way. A few weeks later he opened the Maybank Championship with a round of 65 and then finished second again, this time on the European Tour’s World Super 6 Perth. But the Indian Open – or perhaps the Player course at DLF GC – brought him back to earth with a bump: 83-80 and an early trip home. Last week he was in Japan for the Panasonic Open and again missed the cut with rounds of 71-72. His only experience of playing golf in China was in his debut in this tournament 12 months ago when rounds of 73-70 saw him miss the cut byt two swings of the club.
Tue, Apr 25, 2017 10:37:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Birdie burst gives Khongwatmai Maybank lead
Feb 2 - 5:30 AM
Khongwatmai continues his rapid rise
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 02:16:00 PM
Thailand's Khongwatmai makes CIMB debut
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 10:11:00 AM
Khongwatmai looking to get back on track
Tue, Apr 25, 2017 10:37:00 AM
More Phachara Khongwatmai Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
G. DeLaet
PGA
(998)
2
A. Noren
PGA
(965)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(876)
4
B. Weekley
PGA
(771)
5
B. Hagy
PGA
(764)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(746)
7
L. Oosthuizen
PGA
(739)
8
B. Koepka
PGA
(730)
9
J. Overton
PGA
(711)
10
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(700)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
1
0
0
0
0
45
17
0
9
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CIMB Classic
39
0
0
0
17
45
9
1
0
Headlines
DFS Dish: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the WM Phoenix Open.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 30
»
Day wins FIO in 6-hole playoff
Jan 29
»
WM Phoenix Open Preview
Jan 29
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Jan 29
»
DFS Dish: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
»
Rahm wins CBC in extra time
Jan 22
GOL Headlines
»
Alex Cejka WD (illness) prior to R2 at WMPO
»
Wiesberger among notables to miss Maybank cut
»
Bertasio makes it 2 atop Maybank leaderboard
»
Birdie burst gives Khongwatmai Maybank lead
»
Westwood smashes 62 to lead in Malaysia
»
Bill Haas R1 bogey-free 64; leads WMPO
»
J.J. Spaun WDs during R1 of WM Phoenix Open
»
DeChambeau signs a clean card in R1 of WMPO
»
Horschel hangs a blemish-free 66 in Round 1
»
Fowler an early pacesetter in R1 of the WMPO
»
Lorenzo-Vera making charge at Maybank Champs
»
In-form Paisley posts early number in Maybank
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved