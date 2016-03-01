Jordan Zunic chipped in for eagle-3 at his final hole to complete a 6-under-par 33-33=66 in round one of the Australian PGA Championship in Queensland and end the day in a tie for the lead with fellow local Adam Bland.

That's a shot clear of a five-man group featuring Sergio Garcia and Marc Leishman. The Aussie had slipped back to 4-under with bogey at 7 but jumped to T1 by draining his third at the 541-yard par-5 9th. If his name rings a distant bell, that's because the World No. 636 played in the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship after finishing second on the PGA TOUR Australasia Order of Merit in 2015. Zunic pegged it up in eight events on Europe's second-tier Challenge Tour in 2017, cashing just four times, and he also shot 78-73 to miss the cut in last week's Australian Open. However, he was T9 at this event in 2015 and showed his liking again for Royal Pines today. Despite an opening bogey, he surged with a run of four birdies in five holes at 14, 15, 16 and 18 to go out in 33. Zunic splashed further red at 2 and 6 before recovering from his dropped shot at the next with that spectacular finish.