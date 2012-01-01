Player Page

Nino Bertasio

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/30/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 189

Nino Bertasio thrashed his second straight 6-under-par 32-33=65 at the Portugal Masters, enjoying a bogey-free lap of Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in round two and taking a one-shot lead over Lucas Bjerregaard and Marc Warren after 36 holes.
The Italian was playing in the final group Friday and set the new mark thanks to six birdies and 12 pars. World No. 409 started his afternoon round with a pair of pars and then moved to double digits under par with a burst of four birdies in six holes, those gains coming at 12, 14, 16 and 17. Bertasio stayed one behind with a run of six pars but made it a three-way tie with a birdie-2 at 6 before adding a go-ahead birdie at 7. With two closing pars he ensured his position as outright leader with 36 holes to play. The 29-year-old's last experience of a halfway lead came at the Challenge Tour's 2015 Irish Challenge. On that occasion, he kept his effort going to the finish before losing a playoff to Tom Murray. Sep 22 - 2:21 PM
