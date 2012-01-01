Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Nino Bertasio
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/30/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 189
Latest News
Recent News
Nino Bertasio thrashed his second straight 6-under-par 32-33=65 at the Portugal Masters, enjoying a bogey-free lap of Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in round two and taking a one-shot lead over Lucas Bjerregaard and Marc Warren after 36 holes.
The Italian was playing in the final group Friday and set the new mark thanks to six birdies and 12 pars. World No. 409 started his afternoon round with a pair of pars and then moved to double digits under par with a burst of four birdies in six holes, those gains coming at 12, 14, 16 and 17. Bertasio stayed one behind with a run of six pars but made it a three-way tie with a birdie-2 at 6 before adding a go-ahead birdie at 7. With two closing pars he ensured his position as outright leader with 36 holes to play. The 29-year-old's last experience of a halfway lead came at the Challenge Tour's 2015 Irish Challenge. On that occasion, he kept his effort going to the finish before losing a playoff to Tom Murray.
Sep 22 - 2:21 PM
With his joint-lowest opening round of the season, Nino Bertasio painted a 6-under-par 32-33=65 on day one of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, currently good enough for T2 on the live leaderboard and just a single shot behind clubhouse leader Joost Luiten.
This is the busy Italian's 28th start of the campaign and today's morning lap matched the 65 he shot in round one of February's Joburg Open. He made the bulk of his score on the par 5s, playing the three long holes in 4-under. That comprised eagle-2 at 12 along with birdies at 5 and 17. Bertasio enjoyed three straight birdies on his front nine (Nos. 4-6) while his other circle today came at 16, wiping out his sole bogey of the round at 14. This fast start puts him easily in position to beat the T61 he managed here on debut last year and also to improve upon his best finish this season of T10 at June's Lyoness Open.
Sep 21 - 10:02 AM
Nino Bertasio will make his professional debut in head-to-head golf at this week’s Paul Lawrie Match Play at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Bavaria.
It was something of a surprise when the 29-year-old finished 96th on last year’s Race to Dubai and he’s in for a scrap if he is to repeat the trick of retaining his card, currently ranking 116th. He’s 11-for-21 with T14 in the BMW PGA Championship a huge help in boosting his point total. Other than that his best finish was T10 in the Lyoness Open. He does have experience of the course, albeit when a very different player struggling on the Challenge Tour. It has to be said, though, that he pegged a pair of 77s in 2013 and a deuce of 72s in 2015 so still seeking his first sub-par lap. He opens up against Chris Hanson.
Aug 15 - 12:37 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Playing in his very first round at the BMW PGA Championship, Nino Bertasio shook off some poor recent form with an opening 4-under-par 33-35=68, landing just one shot shy of the clubhouse lead.
The Italian has missed his last four cuts but dropped a hint that he could be turning a corner when shooting a second-round 64 in his home Rocco Forte Open last week. That wasn't quite enough to make the cut but it did give him a surge of confidence heading to Wentworth and he showed that today. The 28-year-old made a steady start with five opening pars and then ticked his first hole of the day at No. 6. He traded a birdie at 8 with a bogey at 10 but crafted two more red numbers at 12 and 14. Bertasio gave one back at 15 but turned a solid day into a very good one with birdies at both the West Course's closing par 5s. A note of caution: Bertasio opened with a 67 in R1 of the Indian Open but followed it with 80-76-83 to finish 66th so he'll want to prove he can keep things going.
May 25 - 8:05 AM
Bertasio has twin 65s; leads by 1 in Portugal
Sep 22 - 2:21 PM
Sep 22 - 2:21 PM
Bertasio 1 back of clubhouse lead in Portugal
Sep 21 - 10:02 AM
Sep 21 - 10:02 AM
Bertasio readying for his Match Play debut
Aug 15 - 12:37 PM
Aug 15 - 12:37 PM
Bertasio back to form; 68 on Wentworth debut
May 25 - 8:05 AM
May 25 - 8:05 AM
More Nino Bertasio Player News
Recent News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
