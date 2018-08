Christiaan Bezuidenhout Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 5/18/1994

World No. 547 Christiaan Bezuidenhout tacked on a second-round 7-under-par 34-31=65 to his opening 66 to post 13-under 131 at the midpoint of the Made In Denmark, currently good enough for a healthy four-shot lead on day two at Silkeborg Ry in Aarhus. Starting the day two shots off the pace, the South African moved into a tie for top spot with R1 leader and afternoon starter Jonathan Thomson thanks to birdies at 4 and 6. Six swishes at the par-5 8th was a brief step back but, as if agitated by making a mess of a birdie chance, he reeled off four straight red circles from Nos. 9-12 to move two clear. Bezuidenhout doubled his lead to four with further gains at 14 and 16 for the second day running. He's managed just one top ten in 34 previous European Tour starts and that was at his home South African Open in 2016. This season his best is T17 (again in SA) so he'll enter new territory this weekend as he seeks to make a big impression in an overseas European Tour event for the first time. Right now, he's four clear of Matthew Baldwin and Matt Wallace (one to play).

World No. 547 Christiaan Bezuidenhout made an excellent start at the Made In Denmark in Aarhus, hoisting up six birdies and 12 pars in a 6-under-par 33-33=66, good enough for T2 in the clubhouse with play coming to a close on day one. The South African has been in decent form over the summer, making four of five cuts, with T19 at the Irish Open and T29 in last week's Czech Masters. Today, he took it on a step, handing in a clean card to finish just two behind leader Jonathan Thomson. Starting at 10th tee, Bezuidenhout made par at his opener before recording red circles on the par 5s at 11 and 14. He picked up another shot at 16 and, on the second nine at Silkeborg Ry GC, did his scoring with a three-birdie burst at 3, 4 and 5. This is his lowest opening round of 2018.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout made a run at victory in the Trophee Hassan II on his last European Tour start and he'll look to shine again in this week's Rocco Forte Open in Italy. The South African entered the final round in Morocco just one behind Alvaro Quiros, the man who won this event last year, before collapsing to a 78 on Sunday and sliding to T22. He's since contested the South African Tour's Zambia Open, finishing T46 after a closing 76, but before we dismiss him as someone who can't perform on pay-day, note that he closed with a 62 to finish runner-up in another Sunshine Tour event in March and also fired a final-round 66 to take T28 in the Open de Espana. This is Bezuidenhout's first start at Verdura GC although he has played two Challenge Tour events in Italy, taking T35 in the most recent last July. Source: EuropeanTour.com