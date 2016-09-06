Haydn Porteous

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mariners trade for right-hander Chase De Jong
Ryu (adductor) tosses pain-free bullpener
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
Jose Abreu expected back in camp on Friday
Nate Jones exits game due to bruised knee
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
Greinke named D-Backs' Opening Day starter
Wheeler (elbow) to make spring debut Mar. 10
Wright getting second opinion on shoulder
Dyson (wrist) to throw simulated game Thu.
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: McCloughan no longer running Skins
Redskins GM McCloughan not at NFL Combine
Report: Wentz developed elbow pain as rookie
Bucs GM, coach noncommittal on Doug Martin
McAdoo blames Eli for NYG offensive struggles
Pederson confirms PHI will look into Charles
Garrett doesn't 'anticipate' Free will retire
Tobin: A.J. McCarron 'a very valuable piece'
Still unclear if Julio will undergo surgery
Bengals: We will be drafting a running back
Kelce has shoulder surgery, ready for camp
O'Brien: J.J. Watt (back) 'in great shape'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Harden scores 26 points in easy win
David Lee scores 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting
Pau Gasol accepting, thriving in bench role
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 21 with 15 boards
LeBron James triple-doubles in loss to Boston
Khris Middleton returns with 21/5/5 line Wed
Nikola Jokic gets consecutive triple-doubles
Dwight Howard plays all-around gem vs. Dallas
Ersan Ilyasova hits 6-of-7 FGs, scores 18
Otto Porter scoreless for 1st time since 2015
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 27 points w/ six 3s
Arron Afflalo starting; Ty Lawson off bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
Subject to Line Changes
Feb 28
Kucherov Gets the Hat Trick
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will 'miss some time' with LBI
Patrick Kane scores hat trick in win over PIT
Nikita Kucherov scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Marc-Andre Fleury will start Wednesday
Tampa Bay flips Mark Streit to Pittsburgh
Jeff Skinner (neck) should be back Friday
Eric Fehr going to the Maple Leafs
Flames land Curtis Lazar from Ottawa
Valtteri Filppula heading for Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews chosen as first star of Feb.
Michal Neuvirth agrees to two-year deal
Patrik Laine earns Rookie of the Month honor
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 advance
Ryan Reed: Rinnai 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 advance
One top-25 for Timmy Hill on 1.5-milers
10 top-10s in last 12 on type for Kyle Busch
Patrick seeks 1st top-10 on type in 2 yrs+
Daniel Suarez hopes to put Daytona behind
Gray Gaulding to join ROTY battle at Atlanta
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Porteous posts share of early lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stockstill (shoulder) to miss spring practice
WMU leading tackler LB Spillane to transfer
Lions GM: RB Mixon is still on our board
Bridgewater attempts hoops-to-football jump
Alabama hires Weinke as offensive analyst
Scout: Canes WR Coley isn't a hard worker
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Baylor suspends CB Blanchard indefinitely
Garett Bolles arrives in Indy at 6'5/297 lbs
Antonio Garcia gains 9 lbs, arms now 33 3/8''
Mahomes: I’m not a project, can play Day 1
Waldman: Kelly is a top 3 QB based on talent
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swans boost: Montero & Ki return to training
Chelsea signs Moses to new contract
Kompany misses out in City win
Aguero brace ensures Man City double gameweek
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Haydn Porteous
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/8/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 176
Latest News
Recent News
Local man Haydn Porteous enjoyed another impressive lap of Pretoria CC, hanging up a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-33=65 in the first round of the Tshwane Open to sit T1 in the clubhouse alongside Gregory Havret.
The young South African shot 70-66-68-73 to finish T10 here 12 months ago and was in third spot going into the final round. Today, he beat that Friday 66 by a shot thanks to a round featuring six birdies (five of them at par 4s) and 12 pars. Porteous picked off his first circle at 11 and then ticked 15, 17 and 18 to turn in 32. After three pars, he added further birdies at 4 and 6 to join Havret at the top. Porteous missed his first six cuts on this year's Race to Dubai but snapped that unwanted streak with T26 in the Maybank Championship and added T23 when defending his Joburg Open title last week so this is further evidence that he's turned a corner.
Mar 2 - 6:29 AM
Last year's winner Haydn Porteous is still without a bogey on his card through 36 holes of the Joburg Open and a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in Friday's second round put him at 9-under 134, just two strokes behind clubhouse leader Darren Fichardt in the live standings.
Porteous completed a 5-under 67 on Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's East Course this morning and made it twin 67s with another on the easier West. The 22-year-old started round two with a birdie at the opening hole and rode the par train until another gain at the par-5 9th. He picked up further shots at 10 and 13 before adding another five pars to reach the midpoint without a blemish. Porteous was second going into the weekend when winning 12 months ago and, although the later starters have yet to complete, he looks in great position to try and repeat last year's heroics.
Feb 24 - 9:59 AM
Haydn Porteous makes a first visit to the KLM Open at the tournament's new venue, The Dutch in Spijk.
This week represents not just the South African's tournament debut, but first visit to the country as a professional golfer. It also comes at a point when his season needs the jump-leads to reinvigorate it because having won the Joburg Open back in January he added top ten in the Dubai Desert Classic and Tshwane Open, but has since then really struggled on the European Tour, going 5-for-14 in strokeplay (a quarter final in the Paul Lawrie Match Play a rare highlight). Moreover, his last 28 laps of the golf course when counting all shots have reaped just two sub-70 score and a shocking 20 of them were 73 or worse.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:29:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Haydn Porteous reeled off birdies at 14, 15 and 16 to take down England's David Horsey and charge into round three of the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play.
The young South African made the early running and moved 2 up with wins at 1 and 4. But after No. 5 was halved in par, Horsey won four of the next six holes to turn the match around. Porteous walked to the 12th tee 1 down but he levelled the contest with a birdie-3, stayed all square with par at the short 13th and then seized control of the match with a trio of birdie-3s. Porteous will now take on Marc Warren in the last 16 and his ability to get hot and make birdies in bunches makes him a big threat to the local man.
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 06:52:00 AM
Porteous posts share of early lead at Tshwane
Mar 2 - 6:29 AM
Porteous steps up title defense in S Africa
Feb 24 - 9:59 AM
Porteous has season blues; needs Dutch lift
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:29:00 AM
Porteous sets up last 16 battle with Warren
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 06:52:00 AM
More Haydn Porteous Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(602)
2
B. Grace
PGA
(480)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(442)
4
R. Fowler
PGA
(412)
5
T. Woods
PGA
(402)
6
W. Wilcox
PGA
(372)
7
T. Hatton
PGA
(366)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(362)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(341)
10
W. Bryan
PGA
(326)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Adam Scott will play the role of defending champion but will also have to learn the ropes at a new course.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
GOL Headlines
»
Porteous posts share of early lead at Tshwane
»
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
»
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
»
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
»
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
»
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
»
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
»
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
»
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
»
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
»
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
»
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved