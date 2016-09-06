Haydn Porteous Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (22) / 7/8/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 176

Local man Haydn Porteous enjoyed another impressive lap of Pretoria CC, hanging up a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-33=65 in the first round of the Tshwane Open to sit T1 in the clubhouse alongside Gregory Havret. The young South African shot 70-66-68-73 to finish T10 here 12 months ago and was in third spot going into the final round. Today, he beat that Friday 66 by a shot thanks to a round featuring six birdies (five of them at par 4s) and 12 pars. Porteous picked off his first circle at 11 and then ticked 15, 17 and 18 to turn in 32. After three pars, he added further birdies at 4 and 6 to join Havret at the top. Porteous missed his first six cuts on this year's Race to Dubai but snapped that unwanted streak with T26 in the Maybank Championship and added T23 when defending his Joburg Open title last week so this is further evidence that he's turned a corner.

Last year's winner Haydn Porteous is still without a bogey on his card through 36 holes of the Joburg Open and a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in Friday's second round put him at 9-under 134, just two strokes behind clubhouse leader Darren Fichardt in the live standings. Porteous completed a 5-under 67 on Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's East Course this morning and made it twin 67s with another on the easier West. The 22-year-old started round two with a birdie at the opening hole and rode the par train until another gain at the par-5 9th. He picked up further shots at 10 and 13 before adding another five pars to reach the midpoint without a blemish. Porteous was second going into the weekend when winning 12 months ago and, although the later starters have yet to complete, he looks in great position to try and repeat last year's heroics.

Haydn Porteous makes a first visit to the KLM Open at the tournament's new venue, The Dutch in Spijk. This week represents not just the South African's tournament debut, but first visit to the country as a professional golfer. It also comes at a point when his season needs the jump-leads to reinvigorate it because having won the Joburg Open back in January he added top ten in the Dubai Desert Classic and Tshwane Open, but has since then really struggled on the European Tour, going 5-for-14 in strokeplay (a quarter final in the Paul Lawrie Match Play a rare highlight). Moreover, his last 28 laps of the golf course when counting all shots have reaped just two sub-70 score and a shocking 20 of them were 73 or worse. Source: EuropeanTour.com