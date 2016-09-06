Player Page

Haydn Porteous

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 176

Local man Haydn Porteous enjoyed another impressive lap of Pretoria CC, hanging up a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-33=65 in the first round of the Tshwane Open to sit T1 in the clubhouse alongside Gregory Havret.
The young South African shot 70-66-68-73 to finish T10 here 12 months ago and was in third spot going into the final round. Today, he beat that Friday 66 by a shot thanks to a round featuring six birdies (five of them at par 4s) and 12 pars. Porteous picked off his first circle at 11 and then ticked 15, 17 and 18 to turn in 32. After three pars, he added further birdies at 4 and 6 to join Havret at the top. Porteous missed his first six cuts on this year's Race to Dubai but snapped that unwanted streak with T26 in the Maybank Championship and added T23 when defending his Joburg Open title last week so this is further evidence that he's turned a corner. Mar 2 - 6:29 AM
