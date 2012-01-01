Player Page

Xander Schauffele

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/25/1993

Round two of the Wells Fargo Championship has been suspended due to darkness, with play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.
A three-hour weather delay wrecked havoc on today's schedule. After the delay, golfers saw wet and windy conditions, although they did get to use lift, clean, and place. The early wave all finished, including Xander Schauffele who fired a 2-under-par, 35-35=70 to improve his two-day tally to 3-under 141. He currently sits just outside the top 10 on the live leaderboard. The afternoon wave of golfers were not so lucky, as the horn was sounded at 7:55 p.m. to stop play for the day. They will return on Saturday morning to close out round two in chilly conditions. On the bright side, the forecast looks precipation-free for the next two days, meaning we should be back to a normal schedule by end-of-day Saturday. May 5 - 8:07 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017110 0 0 0354126472182
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans110012146310
Valero Texas Openn/a000428301
The Honda Classicn/a000425700
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6600112291020
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000425610
CareerBuilder Challengen/a00011281320
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000725220
The RSM Classicn/a0001017810
OHL Classic at Mayakoba600011842731
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open360002142630
Safeway Open600011447730
 

 