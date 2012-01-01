Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Xander Schauffele
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/25/1993
Latest News
Recent News
Round two of the Wells Fargo Championship has been suspended due to darkness, with play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.
A three-hour weather delay wrecked havoc on today's schedule. After the delay, golfers saw wet and windy conditions, although they did get to use lift, clean, and place. The early wave all finished, including Xander Schauffele who fired a 2-under-par, 35-35=70 to improve his two-day tally to 3-under 141. He currently sits just outside the top 10 on the live leaderboard. The afternoon wave of golfers were not so lucky, as the horn was sounded at 7:55 p.m. to stop play for the day. They will return on Saturday morning to close out round two in chilly conditions. On the bright side, the forecast looks precipation-free for the next two days, meaning we should be back to a normal schedule by end-of-day Saturday.
May 5 - 8:07 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Xander Schauffele and Tag Ridings played good team golf en route to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 33-31=64 during round two of the Zurich Classic, staking out a spot inside the top 10 on 12-under 132.
This squad swallowed six individual bogeys, but they bailed each other out in all six instances with the other teammate penciling par or better. That includes the closing, par-5 18th where Ridings found water off the tee but Schaufelle managed par to maintain the clean card. Most of the scoring was accomplished in the form of aggressive approach play, with only three birdies coming on putts from outside six feet. Both of these Web.com Tour graduates entered the week ranked outside the top 150 in the FedExCup race, meaning a big finish this week would go a long way toward securing their status for next season. After a round of four-ball today, this team will now prep for a third round tee time where the format will return to alternate shot.
Apr 28 - 3:25 PM
Xander Schauffele blitzed Coco Beach Golf & Country Club in round one of the Puerto Rico Open, submitting a 7-under-par 33-32=65 to find himself two strokes off the early leader Trey Mullinax.
The PGA TOUR rookie put on a ball-striking clinic today in ideal scoring conditions. He smothered 17 greens in regulation and remained aggressive with the putter. On slower-than-TOUR-average greens that turned out to be a great strategy for Schauffele who circled eight birdies on the day. This round could have gone even lower as the San Diego State product missed a few birdies well within range today (par-3 11th and par-5 18th). The 23-year-old has never been inside the top 10 after round one (T12, 2017 Sanderson Farms) so this will be a career-best start for the youngster.
Mar 23 - 1:44 PM
Xander Schauffele returns to his home state of California this week, prepping for his second shot at the CareerBuilder Challenge.
The San Diego State product made his PGA TOUR debut here last year, gradually improving over the week with rounds of 6-under-par 72-71-67=210 to finish T92. The 23-year-old now has eight career starts under his belt, including the clear highlight of a T5 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in late October. Schauffele has a lot of untapped potential ready to burst and should feel comfortable in his home state this week. Gamers should give him a long look in deeper fantasy formats this week.
Jan 17 - 8:47 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Darkness strands PM wave during R2 of WFC
May 5 - 8:07 PM
Schauffele & Ridings pick up the pace in R2
Apr 28 - 3:25 PM
Schauffele starts strong at Puerto Rico Open
Mar 23 - 1:44 PM
Schauffele returns to PGA WEST for the CBC
Jan 17 - 8:47 AM
More Xander Schauffele Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
11
0
0
0
0
354
126
4
72
18
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
11
0
0
1
21
46
3
1
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
28
3
0
1
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
7
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
66
0
0
1
12
29
10
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
6
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
28
13
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
25
2
2
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
10
17
8
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
60
0
0
1
18
42
7
3
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
36
0
0
0
21
42
6
3
0
Safeway Open
60
0
0
1
14
47
7
3
0
