Ricardo Gouveia Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 8/6/1991

Ricardo Gouveia will hope to put his local knowledge to good use when he returns to his native soil for the Open de Portugal in Portimao. The tournament takes place at Morgado Golf Resort and the 25-year-old says he's played the short par 73 "a lot of times". This week's event is a dual-ranking tournament with prize money on offer for both the European and Challenge Tours. It was in the latter that Gouveia made his name, breaking the record for most cash won in a single season after two wins, three seconds and two thirds from just 18 starts in 2015. He hasn't quite hit the heights on the higher stage yet but this represents an obvious chance. The location is one thing but he's also coming in off a run of 36-26-19 on the European Tour and a strong display in the GolfSixes in England last week when he and Portuguese partner Jose-Filipe Lima won all three group games. The UK bookmakers have him at the front of their betting this week and it's not hard to see why. Source: EuropeanTour.com

The Portuguese pair of Ricardo Gouveia and José-Filipe Lima blitzed Wales 4-0 in their first Group C match in the GolfSixes at Centurion Club in England, making birdies on five of the six holes. Portugal set the tone with an opening 2 at No. 1, a hole the Welsh duo of Bradley Dredge and Jamie Donaldson bogeyed. After No. 2 was halved, the unheralded pair of Gouveia and Lima birdied each of the final four holes to complete the six-hole course in just 19 shots. Those gains on 3, 4 and 5 increased the lead to 4-0 and a halve in birdie-4 completed a superb stretch of golf. The win earns Portugal three points (draws earn one) and the decisiveness of the victory could prove important as winning margins are taken into account if teams finish on the same number of points.

Ricardo Gouveia and Jose-Filipe Lima will be hoping for greater rewards when they re-establish their national union in the European Tour’s GolfSixes at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England this week. A reunion for the Portuguese pair and one that hardly go any worse than their rather poor return at the 2016 World Cup in Australia where they languished 26th in a field of 28. If there is any hope from that effort it is that in foursomes, the format most similar to this week’s greensomes, they logged rounds of 74 and 72, not great but easily a top half return. Their problem was in the fourballs where a 68 and 70 made no headway. Gouveia has no professional match play experience, but he was part of the winning 2014 European Palmer Cup team. Highly regarded he posted three Challenge Tour wins ahead of graduation to the top table. Source: EuropeanTour.com