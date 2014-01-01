Player Page

Ricardo Gouveia

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/6/1991

Ricardo Gouveia will hope to put his local knowledge to good use when he returns to his native soil for the Open de Portugal in Portimao.
The tournament takes place at Morgado Golf Resort and the 25-year-old says he's played the short par 73 "a lot of times". This week's event is a dual-ranking tournament with prize money on offer for both the European and Challenge Tours. It was in the latter that Gouveia made his name, breaking the record for most cash won in a single season after two wins, three seconds and two thirds from just 18 starts in 2015. He hasn't quite hit the heights on the higher stage yet but this represents an obvious chance. The location is one thing but he's also coming in off a run of 36-26-19 on the European Tour and a strong display in the GolfSixes in England last week when he and Portuguese partner Jose-Filipe Lima won all three group games. The UK bookmakers have him at the front of their betting this week and it's not hard to see why. May 8 - 4:14 PM
