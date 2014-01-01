Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Gouveia set for home game at Open de Portugal
Kevin Tway bags third straight top-5 finish
Rahm settles for solo 4th after 1-under 71
Perez T2 at WFC; his third podium of season
Birdie-birdie finish lifts Harman to 2nd win
Dustin Johnson posts -9; day-tying-low 67
Kaufman puts -7 on the board with 4-under 68
Denmark defeats Australia, wins GolfSixes
Paratore helps Italy makes the semi-finals
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
Sponsor invite Noren in final group on Sunday
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ricardo Gouveia
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/6/1991
Latest News
Recent News
Ricardo Gouveia will hope to put his local knowledge to good use when he returns to his native soil for the Open de Portugal in Portimao.
The tournament takes place at Morgado Golf Resort and the 25-year-old says he's played the short par 73 "a lot of times". This week's event is a dual-ranking tournament with prize money on offer for both the European and Challenge Tours. It was in the latter that Gouveia made his name, breaking the record for most cash won in a single season after two wins, three seconds and two thirds from just 18 starts in 2015. He hasn't quite hit the heights on the higher stage yet but this represents an obvious chance. The location is one thing but he's also coming in off a run of 36-26-19 on the European Tour and a strong display in the GolfSixes in England last week when he and Portuguese partner Jose-Filipe Lima won all three group games. The UK bookmakers have him at the front of their betting this week and it's not hard to see why.
May 8 - 4:14 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
The Portuguese pair of Ricardo Gouveia and José-Filipe Lima blitzed Wales 4-0 in their first Group C match in the GolfSixes at Centurion Club in England, making birdies on five of the six holes.
Portugal set the tone with an opening 2 at No. 1, a hole the Welsh duo of Bradley Dredge and Jamie Donaldson bogeyed. After No. 2 was halved, the unheralded pair of Gouveia and Lima birdied each of the final four holes to complete the six-hole course in just 19 shots. Those gains on 3, 4 and 5 increased the lead to 4-0 and a halve in birdie-4 completed a superb stretch of golf. The win earns Portugal three points (draws earn one) and the decisiveness of the victory could prove important as winning margins are taken into account if teams finish on the same number of points.
May 6 - 8:06 AM
Ricardo Gouveia and Jose-Filipe Lima will be hoping for greater rewards when they re-establish their national union in the European Tour’s GolfSixes at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England this week.
A reunion for the Portuguese pair and one that hardly go any worse than their rather poor return at the 2016 World Cup in Australia where they languished 26th in a field of 28. If there is any hope from that effort it is that in foursomes, the format most similar to this week’s greensomes, they logged rounds of 74 and 72, not great but easily a top half return. Their problem was in the fourballs where a 68 and 70 made no headway. Gouveia has no professional match play experience, but he was part of the winning 2014 European Palmer Cup team. Highly regarded he posted three Challenge Tour wins ahead of graduation to the top table.
May 3 - 5:52 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Ricardo Gouveia posted a rare sub-70 round to move over 60 places up the live leaderboard in round two of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam; his 4-under-par 34-35=69 gave him a halfway total of 2-under 144, T6 when he took lunch.
The Portuguese star will be relieved to have rediscovered the knack of playing on Fridays after a peculiar spell of five tournaments in which he failed to go sub-70 in round two. Not so strange except that in his previous five outings he had gone sub-70 on the second lap every time. Even odder that he should break the run on the Red Course, when hardly anyone in the field could card in the 60s. Gouveia did it by starting on the back nine and notching six pars and three birdies (at 11, 12 and 17). Two more birdies at 2 and 5 had a pair of bogeys in between, he then ticked the 8th to finish. By the end of his round, early in Friday's action, he was four behind the early clubhouse leader Gregory Havret.
Apr 14 - 9:05 AM
Gouveia set for home game at Open de Portugal
May 8 - 4:14 PM
Gouveia and Lima win six-hole opener in -5
May 6 - 8:06 AM
Gouveia seeking upgrade on World Cup return
May 3 - 5:52 AM
Gouveia shakes off rust to post Friday 69
Apr 14 - 9:05 AM
More Ricardo Gouveia Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
25
4
0
7
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
Morgado Golf Resort returns from a seven-year absence to play the role of host at this week's event in Portugal.
