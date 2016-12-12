Player Page

Sebastian Munoz

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185

Sebastian Munoz torched TPC Southwind with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-32=64 during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the low round of his PGA TOUR career, to join a trio of golfers with the 18-hole lead.
The PGA TOUR rookie is making his debut at TPC Southwind but you'd never know by watching him play today. Munoz gained 3.462 strokes approaching-the-green en route to 16 greens in regulation. That includes his 159-yard approach shot at the par-4 ninth that ended just 20 inches from the cup. Two of his birdie rolls came from outside 15 feet but it was a pair of par-savers from the 10-to-12 foot range that kept his momentum rolling. The Colombian had never been inside the top 10 on the PGA TOUR after any round, so this comes a bit out of the blue. This also goes in the books as a career best for the 24-year-old, eclipsing an opening-round 5-under 67 at the Sanderson Farms last October. Jun 8 - 8:20 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 024275263131
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Byron Nelson5000015441120
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000224910
Valero Texas Open2700116411130
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am12600010301220
Farmers Insurance Open5400112461210
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001330731
The RSM Classicn/a000727110
 

 