Sebastian Munoz Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 1/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 185

Latest News Recent News

Sebastian Munoz torched TPC Southwind with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-32=64 during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the low round of his PGA TOUR career, to join a trio of golfers with the 18-hole lead. The PGA TOUR rookie is making his debut at TPC Southwind but you'd never know by watching him play today. Munoz gained 3.462 strokes approaching-the-green en route to 16 greens in regulation. That includes his 159-yard approach shot at the par-4 ninth that ended just 20 inches from the cup. Two of his birdie rolls came from outside 15 feet but it was a pair of par-savers from the 10-to-12 foot range that kept his momentum rolling. The Colombian had never been inside the top 10 on the PGA TOUR after any round, so this comes a bit out of the blue. This also goes in the books as a career best for the 24-year-old, eclipsing an opening-round 5-under 67 at the Sanderson Farms last October.

Sebastian Munoz will get his first look at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course as he preps for his tournament debut at this week's Valero Texas Open. The PGA TOUR rookie is just 2-for-6 on the season as he plays out of the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle. He sits in 39th on that reshuffle, making starts tough to come by. Luckily, with daylight expanding in the summer, so do the field sizes, meaning Munoz should earn some more starts in the near future. As for his actual performance, Munoz has been leaning heavily on the flat stick, gaining 0.492 strokes putting which would rank 29th on TOUR if he met the minimum round criteria. The Colombian proved to be volatile last year on the Web.com Tour, missing the cut in 16 of 22 starts. Source: PGATOUR.com

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 572 Sebastian Munoz plays his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has a course rotation of Spyglass Hill (SH), Pebble Beach (PB) and Monterey Peninsula (MP). UPDATE: At 6-over 74-75-72=221, Munoz missed the scheduled 54-hole cut by six shots. The 24-year-old is making his fifth start of the season and is 2-for-4 so far with a best of T35 in his TOUR debut at the Safeway Open. He arrives off a T54 two weeks ago at the Farmers (72-71-70-75). The Univ. of North Texas alum (2015) secured his promotion to the big leagues after finishing 22nd in regular-season money last year on the Web.com Tour. He began 46th in the Priority Rankings and is 33rd following the first reshuffle post-RSM. Source: PGATOUR.com