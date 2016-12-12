Welcome,
Article Results
Sebastian Munoz
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sebastian Munoz
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Sebastian Munoz torched TPC Southwind with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-32=64 during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the low round of his PGA TOUR career, to join a trio of golfers with the 18-hole lead.
The PGA TOUR rookie is making his debut at TPC Southwind but you'd never know by watching him play today. Munoz gained 3.462 strokes approaching-the-green en route to 16 greens in regulation. That includes his 159-yard approach shot at the par-4 ninth that ended just 20 inches from the cup. Two of his birdie rolls came from outside 15 feet but it was a pair of par-savers from the 10-to-12 foot range that kept his momentum rolling. The Colombian had never been inside the top 10 on the PGA TOUR after any round, so this comes a bit out of the blue. This also goes in the books as a career best for the 24-year-old, eclipsing an opening-round 5-under 67 at the Sanderson Farms last October.
Jun 8 - 8:20 PM
Sebastian Munoz will get his first look at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course as he preps for his tournament debut at this week's Valero Texas Open.
The PGA TOUR rookie is just 2-for-6 on the season as he plays out of the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle. He sits in 39th on that reshuffle, making starts tough to come by. Luckily, with daylight expanding in the summer, so do the field sizes, meaning Munoz should earn some more starts in the near future. As for his actual performance, Munoz has been leaning heavily on the flat stick, gaining 0.492 strokes putting which would rank 29th on TOUR if he met the minimum round criteria. The Colombian proved to be volatile last year on the Web.com Tour, missing the cut in 16 of 22 starts.
Apr 19 - 3:38 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 572 Sebastian Munoz plays his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has a course rotation of Spyglass Hill (SH), Pebble Beach (PB) and Monterey Peninsula (MP).
UPDATE:
At 6-over 74-75-72=221, Munoz missed the scheduled 54-hole cut by six shots.
The 24-year-old is making his fifth start of the season and is 2-for-4 so far with a best of T35 in his TOUR debut at the Safeway Open. He arrives off a T54 two weeks ago at the Farmers (72-71-70-75). The Univ. of North Texas alum (2015) secured his promotion to the big leagues after finishing 22nd in regular-season money last year on the Web.com Tour. He began 46th in the Priority Rankings and is 33rd following the first reshuffle post-RSM.
Feb 8 - 5:25 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
PGA TOUR rookie Sebastian Munoz collected 11.2 FedExCup Points during the fall, entering the new year ranked 33rd in the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle.
The 23-year-old Colombian found just two starts this fall, posting a T35 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a missed cut at The RSM Classic. Last year on the Web.com Tour he missed 16-of-23 cuts but took advantage of home cooking to win the Club Colombia Championship. That win helped him secure 22nd place on the regular season money list, to lock down his PGA TOUR card for the first time. Starts will continue to be tough to find for Munoz, which puts him far off the radar for most gamers. His youth makes him an interesting prospect to watch this year, but his lack of consistency on the Web.com Tour likely means he will be a boom-or-bust option for the foreseeable future.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:38:00 PM
Munoz makes it four at the top in Memphis
Jun 8 - 8:20 PM
Munoz cracks the field at Valero Texas Open
Apr 19 - 3:38 PM
Rookie Munoz gets first look at Pebble Beach
Feb 8 - 5:25 PM
Munoz struggled to find starts in the fall
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:38:00 PM
More Sebastian Munoz Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
0
0
242
75
2
63
13
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Byron Nelson
50
0
0
0
15
44
11
2
0
Wells Fargo Championship
n/a
0
0
0
2
24
9
1
0
Valero Texas Open
27
0
0
1
16
41
11
3
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
126
0
0
0
10
30
12
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
54
0
0
1
12
46
12
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
13
30
7
3
1
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
27
1
1
0
