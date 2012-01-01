Player Page

Joël Stalter

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/8/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 155

Latest News

Recent News

After an early exit in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Joel Stalter returned to Europe and set the morning clubhouse target at the BMW International Open in Germany after firing a bogey-free 5-under-par 35-32=67.
Playing in the first group of the day from Golfclub München Eichenried's 10th tee, the Frenchman opened with a run of eight pars. A birdie at the par-5 18th proved the catalyst for a surge up the leaderboard and he added red numbers at 1, 5 and 6 before a walk-off circle at 9. World No. 357 Stalter was T7 at the South African Open in January but has missed eight of his last 10 cuts. He did start brightly with a 68 in the Lyoness Open two weeks ago before fading to T34 and then shot 77-72 at Erin Hills. He'll look to make a better job of cashing in on this good opener. Jun 22 - 6:30 AM
More Joël Stalter Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02440710
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship102000424710
 

 