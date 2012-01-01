Joël Stalter Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 7/8/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 155

After an early exit in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Joel Stalter returned to Europe and set the morning clubhouse target at the BMW International Open in Germany after firing a bogey-free 5-under-par 35-32=67. Playing in the first group of the day from Golfclub München Eichenried's 10th tee, the Frenchman opened with a run of eight pars. A birdie at the par-5 18th proved the catalyst for a surge up the leaderboard and he added red numbers at 1, 5 and 6 before a walk-off circle at 9. World No. 357 Stalter was T7 at the South African Open in January but has missed eight of his last 10 cuts. He did start brightly with a 68 in the Lyoness Open two weeks ago before fading to T34 and then shot 77-72 at Erin Hills. He'll look to make a better job of cashing in on this good opener.

Joel Stalter is in something of a form funk; is the 117th U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills Golf Course the place to hop out of it? Paradoxically it might be. Although it might just as easily be the last thing he needs. Whatever, given his form since the early weeks of the season his success in progressing from the Sectional Qualifier at Walton Heath was in itself something of a boost to his confidence and reaped some reward on the European Tour. Before it he was on a run of 2-for-7, after he did miss the cut in the Nordea Masters but then last week hit a first round 68 for T5 in Vienna (he ended the week T34). He does have four top 25 finishes this season, but three came in his first three starts. Ranked 37th for Greens in Regulation, but just 158th for Putts per Round. A keen magician he might need to pull a rabbit from the hat this week. Source: USOpen.com

Joel Stalter made a welcome return to form in posting a first round 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the Lyoness Open at Diamond Country Club. The Frenchman opened his 2017 season in fine style, with T14 in the Hong Kong Open and T7 in the South African Open. But he arrived off a run of 1-for-8, in which time he had posted only two sub-70 rounds and was in the habit of putting himself under pressure after 18 holes (only twice inside the top 50 at that stage). Starting from the 10th tee this week he opened with five straight pars before ticking 15 and 16, then giving one of the shots back at 17. But he circled 1, 3 and 7 on the front nine to find himself T6 on the live leaderboard and with the opportunity to play with more freedom on Friday.