Jeff Winther Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 3/30/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 182

Jeff Winther increased the log-jam atop the Belgian Knockout leaderboard, coming in late with a 4-under-par 33-34=67 to end round one in a seven-way tie for first spot. Although 38 players shot under par on their opening laps at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, no-one could break the 67 barrier. Afternoon starter Winther looked as if he'd be that man after shooting five birdies against a lone bogey (7) over his first 11 holes, those red numbers coming at 2, 4, 5, 9 and 11. But he boarded the par train at 12 and rode it all the way home to match the earlier scores of Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, Jorge Campillo, Ryan Evans, Gavin Green and Nico Geyger. The Dane had a strong long game today, splitting 11 (of 15) fairways and pelting 14 greens in regulation. Winther arrived in Belgium with momentum after carding 65-66 at the Rocco Forte Open last week to finish T14.

Jeff Winther has pieced together five top 25s this season and hopes that consistency will stand him in good stead in this week's new event, the Belgian Knockout. The Dane flirted with a missed cut in the Rocco Forte Open last time but ended up matching his season's best finish of T14 after hitting the birdie trail on the weekend with rounds of 65 and 66. He's now 7-for-9 this season. The format this week is regular strokeplay for 36 holes followed by nine-hole head-to-head knockout strokeplay on Saturday and Sunday. Winther has compiled some solid scores on the 2018 Race to Dubai so his reliability could be an asset for the task that awaits. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Winther by name, winter by temperature in Madrid on Friday, but Jeff didn't mind as he posted a 5-under-par lap of 30-37=67 to reach the weekend five back of leader Paul Dunne in T9 on 8-under 136 in the Open de España at Centro Nacional de Golf. Woolly hats and pick-and-place is not exactly spring in Spain, yet that is the reality this week and the Dane has thrived, although for much of his round it looked like he might feature higher on the leaderboard come day's end. His front nine was sensational, witnessing birdies at 1, 3, and 7, but the highlight was an eagle-3 at the 512-yard par-5 fifth hole. Another par breaker at 11 hinted at more to come and had him briefly sniffing the halfway lead, but a hat-trick of bogeys were thrown up at 12, 13 and 14. He stemmed the flow with three pars and then ticked 18 to make dinner taste sweeter. He is seeking a fifth top 30 in six seasonal starts, but also looking to improve on his best of T14 (Mauritius Open).