Jeff Winther

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/30/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 182

Jeff Winther increased the log-jam atop the Belgian Knockout leaderboard, coming in late with a 4-under-par 33-34=67 to end round one in a seven-way tie for first spot.
Although 38 players shot under par on their opening laps at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, no-one could break the 67 barrier. Afternoon starter Winther looked as if he'd be that man after shooting five birdies against a lone bogey (7) over his first 11 holes, those red numbers coming at 2, 4, 5, 9 and 11. But he boarded the par train at 12 and rode it all the way home to match the earlier scores of Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, Jorge Campillo, Ryan Evans, Gavin Green and Nico Geyger. The Dane had a strong long game today, splitting 11 (of 15) fairways and pelting 14 greens in regulation. Winther arrived in Belgium with momentum after carding 65-66 at the Rocco Forte Open last week to finish T14. May 17 - 2:46 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
