Soroka placed on DL with shoulder strain
Wieters undergoes surgery on hamstring
Evan Gattis powers Astros to win over Angels
Justin Verlander dominant in shutout of Halos
Bogaerts smacks three-run bomb, downs A's
Castro goes 4-for-5 with a run and RBI vs LAD
Koch roughed up as Arizona's slide continues
Braun (back) likely headed to disabled list
Colon logs 7 2/3 scoreless against Seattle
Ohtani hitting second again for Angels
Rich Hill (blister) will start on Saturday
J.A. Happ whiffs 10 in Wednesday's victory
Reuben Foster's ex-GF says she lied about DV
Richard Sherman expects to be ready for camp
OC: Chris Godwin earned the right to start
David Johnson still has 1,000/1,000 goal
Report: Browns selected for Hard Knocks
Matt Nagy is 'giddy' about Tarik Cohen
Nagy: Shaheen 'fits our offense really well'
Allen Robinson 'ahead of the game' in rehab
Seahawks get RB Rashaad Penny signed
T.Y. Hilton standing out in offseason program
Free agent CB Breeland visiting Colts, Cards
Randy Gregory applying for reinstatement
Bamba sets combine record w/ 7'10 wingspan
Robert Covington (finger) undergoes surgery
NOP expecting Diallo to be an 'impact player'
Luka Doncic not a lock to join NBA in 2018-19
P.J. Tucker shines as Rockets even series
Kevin Durant drops 38 points in Game 2 defeat
James Harden leads Rockets to Game 2 win
Anthony Davis finalist for DPOY and MVP
Woj: Bucks hiring head coach Mike Budenholzer
LeBron James triple-doubles with 42 in loss
Jaylen Brown's 23 leads Celtics to Game 2 win
Phoenix Suns win top pick in 2018 Draft
Par Lindholm joins the Toronto Maple Leafs
Nicklas Backstrom might return for Game 4
M-A Fleury leads VGK to GM 3 win over WPG
Scheifele scores twice in GM 3 loss to VGK
Marchessault nets 2 goals in GM 3 win vs. WPG
George McPhee named finalist for GM of Year
Brandon Tanev promoted to Jets' second line
Nikolaj Ehlers won't play in GM 3 of WCF
David Perron won't play in GM 3 vs. WPG
Ekman-Larsson, Coyotes working on extension
Samuel Morin will have knee surgery
Ondrej Palat moves up to Bolts' top line
Hailie Deegan: Sunrise Ford 150 advance
Grant Enfinger: Double-duty this weekend
Cole Rouse: Sunrise Ford 150 pre-race
Matt Crafton: NC Educ. Lottery 200 advance
Derek Kraus: Sunrise Ford 150 pre-race
Ben Rhodes: NC Educ. Lottery 200 advance
Myatt Snider: NC Educ. Lottery 200 advance
Lopez ready for the NASCAR Mexico night race
Gus Dean: Menards 200 advance
Chad Bryant, Graf announce full ARCA season
Justin Fontaine: NC Educ. Lottery 200 advance
Chavous takes Sobriety Nation to Charlotte
Winther completes Magnificent 7 in Belgian KO
Byrd bags a 6-under 65 in R1 of the Nelson
Ancer puts on a stripe show in R1 of the AT&T
Wise watches 7 birdies drop in R1 of the AT&T
Sam Saunders strikes early at Trinity Forest
K. Mitchell off to the races again in Dallas
Campillo cruises to 67 in Belgium; tied 1st
Detry delights home fans at Belgian Knockout
Baldwin ties day-one lead at Belgian Knockout
Green shares early R1 Belgian Knockout lead
Spieth plays home game at AT&T Byron Nelson
Knost withdraws from the AT&T Byron Nelson
West Virginia DT Lamonte McDougal to Cougs
Four-star Clemson frosh DT Belk backs out
Vols pick up pledge from four-star WR Keyton
Duke reunites with booted K Austin Parker
Washington LB Camilo Eifler to transfer out
Alabama and Texas agree to two-game series
Meyer: Dwayne Haskins up front in competition
Senior Bowl, Phil Savage agree to part ways
Michigan AD Warde fully supports Harbaugh
Callahan: Joe Burrow to visit UNC this week
Baylor signing Barnes sets 100m dash record
UK DE Denzil Ware transfers to Jax-State
United trio back in FA Cup contention
Lallana loses out on a World Cup spot
Hammers confirm departure of David Moyes
Tottenham forward plays down injury concerns
Perfect end to a great season for David Silva
Can can't make it and will miss the World Cup
Alfie Mawson set to miss the World Cup.
Ox missing for the remainder of the year
And so the Swansea clear out begins....
Martial an early doubt for the FA Cup final
James Milner misses out in the final game
Niasse scores late but Everton fall in finale
Full Depth Charts
Jeff Winther
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/30/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 182
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Winther increased the log-jam atop the Belgian Knockout leaderboard, coming in late with a 4-under-par 33-34=67 to end round one in a seven-way tie for first spot.
Although 38 players shot under par on their opening laps at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, no-one could break the 67 barrier. Afternoon starter Winther looked as if he'd be that man after shooting five birdies against a lone bogey (7) over his first 11 holes, those red numbers coming at 2, 4, 5, 9 and 11. But he boarded the par train at 12 and rode it all the way home to match the earlier scores of Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, Jorge Campillo, Ryan Evans, Gavin Green and Nico Geyger. The Dane had a strong long game today, splitting 11 (of 15) fairways and pelting 14 greens in regulation. Winther arrived in Belgium with momentum after carding 65-66 at the Rocco Forte Open last week to finish T14.
May 17 - 2:46 PM
Jeff Winther has pieced together five top 25s this season and hopes that consistency will stand him in good stead in this week's new event, the Belgian Knockout.
The Dane flirted with a missed cut in the Rocco Forte Open last time but ended up matching his season's best finish of T14 after hitting the birdie trail on the weekend with rounds of 65 and 66. He's now 7-for-9 this season. The format this week is regular strokeplay for 36 holes followed by nine-hole head-to-head knockout strokeplay on Saturday and Sunday. Winther has compiled some solid scores on the 2018 Race to Dubai so his reliability could be an asset for the task that awaits.
May 16 - 7:11 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Winther by name, winter by temperature in Madrid on Friday, but Jeff didn't mind as he posted a 5-under-par lap of 30-37=67 to reach the weekend five back of leader Paul Dunne in T9 on 8-under 136 in the Open de España at Centro Nacional de Golf.
Woolly hats and pick-and-place is not exactly spring in Spain, yet that is the reality this week and the Dane has thrived, although for much of his round it looked like he might feature higher on the leaderboard come day's end. His front nine was sensational, witnessing birdies at 1, 3, and 7, but the highlight was an eagle-3 at the 512-yard par-5 fifth hole. Another par breaker at 11 hinted at more to come and had him briefly sniffing the halfway lead, but a hat-trick of bogeys were thrown up at 12, 13 and 14. He stemmed the flow with three pars and then ticked 18 to make dinner taste sweeter. He is seeking a fifth top 30 in six seasonal starts, but also looking to improve on his best of T14 (Mauritius Open).
Apr 13 - 1:55 PM
Jeff Winther will make a second appearance in the Open de España hosted by Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid this week.
A potentially important week for the Dane who has enjoyed a solid start to the season. He's made five top 30s in his six starts, although his best was T14 in the Mauritius Open. He also has a quietly intriguing record in Spain having twice finished T5 in the Challenge Tour's Challenge de Espana, although he missed the cut in this tournament, his only start in Spain on the European Tour. He ranks 13th this year for SG: Tee to Green and 16th in SG: Around the Green. The gravity of the week? He's 109th on the Race to Dubai, but enters this week ranked 7th among the Q School grads who will be re-ranked on Monday. He is currently likely to move up a spot.
Apr 10 - 1:34 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Winther completes Magnificent 7 in Belgian KO
May 17 - 2:46 PM
Winther hoping to stay hot at Belgian event
May 16 - 7:11 AM
Winther hunting yet another Euro Tour top 30
Apr 13 - 1:55 PM
Winther ready to spring into heart of season
Apr 10 - 1:34 PM
More Jeff Winther Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
DFS Dish: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 16
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the AT&T Byron Nelson.
