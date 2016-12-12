Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
R3 suspended (darkness); restart Sun. 6:50 AM
Snedeker among notable MCs at Genesis Open
Tringale within one after week-tying-low 64
Perez (67-66); one adrift at Genesis midpoint
Dustin Johnson assumes top spot with twin 66s
Vegas posts 7-under after opening in 67-68
FedExCup leader Matsuyama chases 68 with 80
Five players did not return for R2 resumption
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Wesley Bryan
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/26/1990
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tourney debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 141 Wesley Bryan enjoyed a
career-low
8-under-par 33-30=63 in the two-day third round of the Genesis Open to post 12-under 201, up 18 spots to T2 and good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead.
Second-round leader Dustin Johnson, the reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, is the leader on the course at 14-under with five holes to play. Bryan, the 2016 Web.com Tour Player of the Year, began the third round T20 on 4-under (69-69), six back of Johnson. He was 2-under thru four holes (on Saturday) when play was suspended and returned Sunday morning to finish off his first half with birdie-2 at 6 and bogey-5 at eight. The 26-year-old drove the par-4 10th, dropping eagle from 4'1", and then circled birdies at 11, 14 (from 25'8"), 16 and 17 (26'7") to post the low round of the week thus far. This is his 13th career TOUR start, ninth as a member, and the 63 eclipses a previous-best 64 in R2 of the 2016 John Deere, where he posted his lone top 10 with T8.
Feb 19 - 1:56 PM
Wesley Bryan is searching for a spark ahead of this week's Genesis Open, held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Bryan took the Web.com world by storm last year, winning three times to earn the coveted battlefield promotion. His first season on the PGA TOUR is not going as well. So far, he is 4-for-8 with nothing inside the top 40. While a 50-percent cut rate is nothing to sneeze at, the lack of top-heavy finishes will make it tough to climb the FedExCup leaderboard (currently 154th). The 26-year-old has a boatload of talent, but we are still waiting for it to transition to the PGA TOUR.
Feb 13 - 6:40 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Wesley Bryan enters the holiday break ranked 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan had a massive 2016, winning three times on the Web.com Tour to earn a battlefield promotion, and then finishing T8 at the John Deere Classic, in what was just his third career PGA TOUR start. His promotion wasn't soon enough to make a huge dent on the big stage, but it did earn him status for the 2016-17 season. So far he's opened the new campaign with a 3-for-4 record, but no finishes inside the top 40. While he showcased his upside on the Web.com Tour last year, he's proving to be a steady Eddie on the PGA TOUR. Bryan should be on the radar for all gamers looking to draft in a 2017 season-long league.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Wesley Bryan finished off his John Deere Classic debut with a 1-under-par 35-35=70 and a 72-hole aggregate of 14-under 270, good for a six-way T8 in his first start as a PGA TOUR member.
After opening with 66 and bogey-free 64, the 26-year-old co-led thru 36 holes with Ryan Moore. He concluded with a pair of 70s, including today's four-birdie three-bogey effort, finishing the week with 21 birdies against five bogeys and a double. The Univ. of South Carolina alum was making his third career TOUR start (all this season), but first as a card-carrying member, and supplants a previous-best T29 at the QL National. He arrived off last week's playoff win at the Digital Ally Open on the Web.com Tour, his third win this season in 13 starts, earning the three-win promotion. Bryan is in the published field at next week's regular-season-ending Wyndham Championship.
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 05:47:00 PM
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Feb 19 - 1:56 PM
Wesley Bryan looking for big finish @ Genesis
Feb 13 - 6:40 PM
W. Bryan consistent early in PGA TOUR career
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Bryan T8 in first TOUR start as a member
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 05:47:00 PM
More Wesley Bryan Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
288
89
5
64
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open
42
0
0
1
16
44
10
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
8
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
10
33
9
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
7
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
2
5
23
6
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
42
0
0
0
15
50
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
41
0
0
2
15
46
8
0
1
Safeway Open
55
0
0
0
15
48
9
0
0
