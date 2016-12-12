Player Page

Wesley Bryan

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/26/1990

Making his tourney debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 141 Wesley Bryan enjoyed a career-low 8-under-par 33-30=63 in the two-day third round of the Genesis Open to post 12-under 201, up 18 spots to T2 and good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead.
Second-round leader Dustin Johnson, the reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, is the leader on the course at 14-under with five holes to play. Bryan, the 2016 Web.com Tour Player of the Year, began the third round T20 on 4-under (69-69), six back of Johnson. He was 2-under thru four holes (on Saturday) when play was suspended and returned Sunday morning to finish off his first half with birdie-2 at 6 and bogey-5 at eight. The 26-year-old drove the par-4 10th, dropping eagle from 4'1", and then circled birdies at 11, 14 (from 25'8"), 16 and 17 (26'7") to post the low round of the week thus far. This is his 13th career TOUR start, ninth as a member, and the 63 eclipses a previous-best 64 in R2 of the 2016 John Deere, where he posted his lone top 10 with T8. Feb 19 - 1:56 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 02888956431
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open4200116441010
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000622800
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001033920
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000722700
The RSM Classicn/a002523600
OHL Classic at Mayakoba420001550700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open410021546801
Safeway Open550001548900
 

 