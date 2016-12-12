Wesley Bryan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 3/26/1990

Making his tourney debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 141 Wesley Bryan enjoyed a career-low 8-under-par 33-30=63 in the two-day third round of the Genesis Open to post 12-under 201, up 18 spots to T2 and good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead. Second-round leader Dustin Johnson, the reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, is the leader on the course at 14-under with five holes to play. Bryan, the 2016 Web.com Tour Player of the Year, began the third round T20 on 4-under (69-69), six back of Johnson. He was 2-under thru four holes (on Saturday) when play was suspended and returned Sunday morning to finish off his first half with birdie-2 at 6 and bogey-5 at eight. The 26-year-old drove the par-4 10th, dropping eagle from 4'1", and then circled birdies at 11, 14 (from 25'8"), 16 and 17 (26'7") to post the low round of the week thus far. This is his 13th career TOUR start, ninth as a member, and the 63 eclipses a previous-best 64 in R2 of the 2016 John Deere, where he posted his lone top 10 with T8.

Wesley Bryan is searching for a spark ahead of this week's Genesis Open, held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Bryan took the Web.com world by storm last year, winning three times to earn the coveted battlefield promotion. His first season on the PGA TOUR is not going as well. So far, he is 4-for-8 with nothing inside the top 40. While a 50-percent cut rate is nothing to sneeze at, the lack of top-heavy finishes will make it tough to climb the FedExCup leaderboard (currently 154th). The 26-year-old has a boatload of talent, but we are still waiting for it to transition to the PGA TOUR. Source: PGATOUR.com

Wesley Bryan enters the holiday break ranked 126th in the FedExCup standings. Bryan had a massive 2016, winning three times on the Web.com Tour to earn a battlefield promotion, and then finishing T8 at the John Deere Classic, in what was just his third career PGA TOUR start. His promotion wasn't soon enough to make a huge dent on the big stage, but it did earn him status for the 2016-17 season. So far he's opened the new campaign with a 3-for-4 record, but no finishes inside the top 40. While he showcased his upside on the Web.com Tour last year, he's proving to be a steady Eddie on the PGA TOUR. Bryan should be on the radar for all gamers looking to draft in a 2017 season-long league.