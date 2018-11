Kramer Hickok Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 4/14/1992

Kramer Hickok flew out of the gate in round one of the Mayakoba Golf Classic, coasting to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-32=64 to join Matt Kuchar as the early clubhouse leaders. The Texas native is making the eight start of his young PGA TOUR career. He got his first taste of success last week (T5 after R1 at the Shriners) and he's now building on that momentum. Hickok overcame a penalty stroke at the par-5 fifth to save par and two holes later he began a three-hole birdie train. After the turn he would add a second train to his card (holes 12 thru 14). Ball-striking wise, the Longhorn product piped 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 16 greens in regulation. Hickock won twice in 12 Mackenzie Tour starts and won once in 32 career Web.com Tour starts. That winning pedigree should not be ignored and gamers should circle him as a rookie to watch closely in 2019. If this holds then it'll be his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. It's also his new career-low round on TOUR, besting a 5-under 66 which he recorded in R1 last week.

Kramer Hickok heads to the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson this week looking to get off to a hot start. Hickok finished second in the 2018 Web.com TOUR standings and now finds himself competing with the big boys. The 26-year-old from Austin, Texas is looking to make a name for himself, and he will try and use his accuracy off the tee to his advantage this week at the tree- and creek-lined CC of Jackson. Not many people are talking about him, as he plays in a less-publicized event, but the way he wrapped up 2018 on the Web.com TOUR, he proved he has the goods to take the next step. Source: PGATOUR.com

Sponsor invite and World No. 674 Kramer Hickok authored a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the third round of the RBC Canadian Open to reach 11-under 205, up 21 spots to T15 with play still in progress. The 25-year-old is making his fourth career TOUR start and will cash his first check after kicking off his tourney debut in 67-71. Both 67s, in R1 and R3, are career lows. Granted, the Texas alum has logged just eight career rounds, but these are his first two laps in the 60s. He landed 11 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.309 strokes off-the-tee and 3.163 tee-to-green. The Texas native and resident offset bogey-5s at Nos. 8 and 14 with five birdies at 2, 5, 9, 13 and 18, adding a hole-out eagle-2 at the 17th from 126 yards away. He posted 1.538 putts per GIR though -0.399 SG: Putting. Hickok won the Players Cup on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada three weeks ago in his fourth career start and chased with T2 the next week.