Adam Schenk Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 1/26/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190

Adam Schenk handed in one (of just two) bogey-free rounds today, styling a 1-under-par 34-35=69 during day one of The Honda Classic, placing him three off the early pace set by Alex Noren and Webb Simpson. The PGA TOUR rookie battled with windy conditions today but may have gotten the tiniest of advantages today. The wind the seemed to die down at the very end of the day and Schenk went off in the final group of the day. For Schenk is was all about steady play on the tee box, striping nine (of 14) fairways to gain 1.93 strokes off-the-tee. The Purdue product played patient golf from there and it finally paid off with a 6'7" birdie conversion at the par-4 eight hole (his 17th hole of the round). Schenk joins Daniel Berger as the only golfers to record bogey-free rounds today. Currently 12th on the leaderboard, this will be the first time Schenk has positioned himself inside the top 15 after any round on the PGA TOUR.

Adam Schenk is enjoying his holiday break as he sits at 101st in the FedExCup race ahead of 2018. The Purdue Boilermaker went 3-for-5 during the fall schedule. That included his first career top 25 on the PGA TOUR (T20, Shriners). The rookie finished 12th on the Web.com Tour money list last season and even picked up a win along the way. Schenk earned first-team All-Big Ten honors during his junior and senior seasons at Purdue. Schenk is a bit of a wildcard this early in his career, but he did post a higher driving distance than the field in 3-of-5 five starts this fall. Some of the fall courses don't really favor the longer hitters, but Schenk should be able to utilize more of that power on the courses he'll see in 2018.

Adam Schenk rocketed up the leaderboard with a 7-under-par 32-32=64 during round one of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, staking his claim of the early clubhouse lead. Schenk kicked off the scoring early with five birdies before making the turn, offset by a just one bogey, a three-jack at the par-3 eighth hole. He swallowed another three-putt at the par-4 11th, but added four more circles on the back nine to easily erase those bogeys. Overall the 24-year-old needed just 27 swipes with the flat stick, so his putter was very effective otherwise. The Purdue product finished 40th on the regular season money list and kicked off the Web.com Tour Finals with a 65th-place finish at the DAP Championship. The youngster is still in search of that first PGA TOUR card.