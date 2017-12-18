Player Page

Adam Schenk

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190

Adam Schenk handed in one (of just two) bogey-free rounds today, styling a 1-under-par 34-35=69 during day one of The Honda Classic, placing him three off the early pace set by Alex Noren and Webb Simpson.
The PGA TOUR rookie battled with windy conditions today but may have gotten the tiniest of advantages today. The wind the seemed to die down at the very end of the day and Schenk went off in the final group of the day. For Schenk is was all about steady play on the tee box, striping nine (of 14) fairways to gain 1.93 strokes off-the-tee. The Purdue product played patient golf from there and it finally paid off with a 6'7" birdie conversion at the par-4 eight hole (his 17th hole of the round). Schenk joins Daniel Berger as the only golfers to record bogey-free rounds today. Currently 12th on the leaderboard, this will be the first time Schenk has positioned himself inside the top 15 after any round on the PGA TOUR. Feb 22 - 6:42 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201890 0 0 032494175100
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Open5300110471400
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a0001132920
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000423720
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001137510
Sony Open in Hawaii3900018441000
The RSM Classicn/a000323910
OHL Classic at Mayakoba340001548900
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open200001252710
Safeway Openn/a0001018530
 

 