Adam Schenk

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schenk signs blemish-free 69 in R1 of Honda
Webb Simpson shares the R1 Honda lead
Bud Cauley (wrist) WDs after R1 at The Honda
Danny Lee (personal) WDs during R1 of Honda
Kaymer WDs from Honda with a wrist injury
Woods looks strong in R1 of The Honda Classic
Noren claims top spot after Honda AM wave
Berger blemish-free in R1 of Honda Classic
Thomas takes his share of early Honda lead
Hoffmann heats up early at The Honda Classic
Lindheim WDs ahead of The Honda Classic
Pepperell co-leads Qatar Masters after Rnd 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Waldman on QBs
Feb 20
Offensive Draft Position Ranks
Feb 15
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 2
Feb 12
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida to hold open quarterback competition
Stanford QB Keller Chryst visiting Tennessee
Tennessee, Auburn intrigued by ECU QB Minshew
Report: Cichy (knee) not ready for testing
Shooting victim Larry Aaron passes away
Campbell: Frank Ragnow (ankle) to miss tests
Report: Washington State snags Spurrier Jr.
Arkansas QB Cole Kelley pleads guilty to DWI
Rudolph (foot) healthy in advance of Combine
Stanford QB Davis Mills (knee) to miss spring
Tennessee makes Chris Weinke hiring official
Four-star LB Marcel Brooks down to LSU, Tide
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 28
Feb 22
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Feb 22
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Feb 22
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Feb 21
The Bargain Hunter - Week 28
Feb 20
Team News - Week 27
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW27
Feb 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 27
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Dyche in no rush for Heaton return
Ramsey fighting to be fit for Cup final
Firmino not charged by FA, ready for weekend
Everton signs Gueye to new contract
Jose shifts the blame onto his medical team
Former SAFC hitman could return vs old rivals
Swans south coast injury boost
De Gea holds the fort again for toothless Utd
Howe complimentary of consistent Ake
AFC duo gunning for a return in the Cup Final
Mawson escapes injury scare, back training
Aguero cleared for the Carabao Cup final
Adam Schenk
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Adam Schenk handed in one (of just two) bogey-free rounds today, styling a 1-under-par 34-35=69 during day one of The Honda Classic, placing him three off the early pace set by Alex Noren and Webb Simpson.
The PGA TOUR rookie battled with windy conditions today but may have gotten the tiniest of advantages today. The wind the seemed to die down at the very end of the day and Schenk went off in the final group of the day. For Schenk is was all about steady play on the tee box, striping nine (of 14) fairways to gain 1.93 strokes off-the-tee. The Purdue product played patient golf from there and it finally paid off with a 6'7" birdie conversion at the par-4 eight hole (his 17th hole of the round). Schenk joins Daniel Berger as the only golfers to record bogey-free rounds today. Currently 12th on the leaderboard, this will be the first time Schenk has positioned himself inside the top 15 after any round on the PGA TOUR.
Feb 22 - 6:42 PM
Adam Schenk is enjoying his holiday break as he sits at 101st in the FedExCup race ahead of 2018.
The Purdue Boilermaker went 3-for-5 during the fall schedule. That included his first career top 25 on the PGA TOUR (T20, Shriners). The rookie finished 12th on the Web.com Tour money list last season and even picked up a win along the way. Schenk earned first-team All-Big Ten honors during his junior and senior seasons at Purdue. Schenk is a bit of a wildcard this early in his career, but he did post a higher driving distance than the field in 3-of-5 five starts this fall. Some of the fall courses don't really favor the longer hitters, but Schenk should be able to utilize more of that power on the courses he'll see in 2018.
Mon, Dec 18, 2017 05:45:00 PM
Adam Schenk rocketed up the leaderboard with a 7-under-par 32-32=64 during round one of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, staking his claim of the early clubhouse lead.
Schenk kicked off the scoring early with five birdies before making the turn, offset by a just one bogey, a three-jack at the par-3 eighth hole. He swallowed another three-putt at the par-4 11th, but added four more circles on the back nine to easily erase those bogeys. Overall the 24-year-old needed just 27 swipes with the flat stick, so his putter was very effective otherwise. The Purdue product finished 40th on the regular season money list and kicked off the Web.com Tour Finals with a 65th-place finish at the DAP Championship. The youngster is still in search of that first PGA TOUR card.
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Adam Schenk spun a 4-under-par 36-32=68 in the third round of the United Leasing Championship to reach the 54-hole mark at 9-under 207 and one-stroke clear of second place.
Schenk traded a bogey for a birdie on his front nine at Victoria National GC before adding four circles and no squared on the back. The stat sheet was rather rather tame for a player that surged into the lead, as he split 11 of 14 fairways, landed 12 GIR and putted to a 1.667 average. A Purdue University product and Indiana native, he'll look to close out his first Web.com Tour title in his home state on Sunday afternoon.
Sun, May 1, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Schenk signs blemish-free 69 in R1 of Honda
Feb 22 - 6:42 PM
Schenk looks for breakout year in 2018
Mon, Dec 18, 2017 05:45:00 PM
Schenk circles nine in Round 1 of Boise Open
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Schenk assumes 54-hole lead at United Leasing
Sun, May 1, 2016 11:18:00 AM
More Adam Schenk Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
9
0
0
0
0
324
94
1
75
10
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
53
0
0
1
10
47
14
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
0
11
32
9
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
23
7
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
37
5
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
39
0
0
0
18
44
10
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
3
23
9
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
34
0
0
0
15
48
9
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
20
0
0
0
12
52
7
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
10
18
5
3
0
