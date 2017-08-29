Player Page

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/28/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Mike Lorenzo-Vera was 6-under through 16 holes and just one behind clubhouse leader Chris Paisley when his opening lap at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia was halted for the day due to to darkness.
An hour and 50 minutes was lost to the afternoon starters due to the threat of storms and Lorenzo-Vera will be one of 40 players returning to Saujana G&CC on Friday morning to resume their rounds at 07:50. The 33-year-old probably didn't want the break as he'd just gone eagle-par-birdie (Nos. 5-7) on his second nine to move into T2 alongside David Horsey and threaten Paisley's lead. Lorenzo-Vera had started his day at the 10th and traded an early circle at 11 with a bogey at 12, later adding a birdie at 14 before two more at 1 and 2. It's no surprise to see him up there as 12 months ago the Frenchman finished T7 at this venue. Feb 1 - 7:37 AM
Season Stats
Tournament Log
