Mike Lorenzo-Vera Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 1/28/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Mike Lorenzo-Vera was 6-under through 16 holes and just one behind clubhouse leader Chris Paisley when his opening lap at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia was halted for the day due to to darkness. An hour and 50 minutes was lost to the afternoon starters due to the threat of storms and Lorenzo-Vera will be one of 40 players returning to Saujana G&CC on Friday morning to resume their rounds at 07:50. The 33-year-old probably didn't want the break as he'd just gone eagle-par-birdie (Nos. 5-7) on his second nine to move into T2 alongside David Horsey and threaten Paisley's lead. Lorenzo-Vera had started his day at the 10th and traded an early circle at 11 with a bogey at 12, later adding a birdie at 14 before two more at 1 and 2. It's no surprise to see him up there as 12 months ago the Frenchman finished T7 at this venue.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera cracked the top 20 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic for the first time last season and he'll return to Emirates GC for another bid this week. The Frenchman had previously been 2-for-4 at DDC with a best of T42 but knocked a shot off his score each day when firing 72-71-70-69 to take T19 in 2017. After a strong desert performance in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship back in November when T13, Lorenzo-Vera was T40 in last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but showed consistency by shooting all four rounds under par (three 71s and a 69). That included a 7-5 finish on Sunday so T40 was a slightly false position. Had he closed out par-birdie he would have finished in the top 25 so it was generally a positive week in Abu Dhabi and he could offer value to build on it here. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Mike Lorenzo-Vera resumes his 2017 season after a summer hiatus at the D+D REAL Czech Masters hosted by the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague. The Frenchman returns to competitive action after a break post-Open Championship. Before then he enjoyed a fine run of form that saw him collect five top 20 finishes, including lucrative efforts in the Qatar Masters (T4), Maybank Championship (T7) and Open de France (T3). It all leads to him ranking 36th on the Race to Dubai. That said, his previous experience of the Czech Republic hints that this will be a week to do little more than knock off rust. Not only has he struggled on his one visit to the course (74-73 to MC in 2016), but his other visits all had at least one ugly round in them. On the European Tour: T36 and T56, both times with two laps of 74+. And T66 on the Challenge Tour with a 77. Source: EuropeanTour.com