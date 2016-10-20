Callum Shinkwin Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 5/22/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Callum Shinkin put an exclamation mark on his opening round at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, completing a 5-under-par 34-33=67 with eagle-3 to share top spot in the clubhouse on day one. The young Englishman finds himself in celebrated company with Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter alongside him in T1. Shinkwin's season was going nowhere after failing to cash in nine straight starts but he opened with a 69 before finishing T66 at the Open de France and then kicked on with T30 in last week's Irish Open. That latter result was a reminder of his good form on links courses, something he showed in this very tournament last year when T8 at Castle Stuart. After two opening pars today, he then mixed birdies at 3, 4 and 6 with bogeys at 4 and 7. Another red number at No. 9 allowed him to turn in 3-under and on a steadier back nine at Dundonald Links he signed for seven pars and a birdie at 14 before his walk-off eagle-3.

Callum Shinkwin is 188th in the Race to Dubai standings ahead of this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The English youngster, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in the final of the 2013 British amateur (note: not on a links course), started the year with a decent top 25 in Abu Dhabi but has struggled badly since. He did cash for the first time in 10 starts after opening 69-72 in last week’s Open de France but rather put a downer on his week with a closing 81. However, he cracked the top 20 in this event last year when T19 at the K Club so there should be some positive memories when he heads north of the border to Portstewart GC even if it's very different test to the more American-style golf of the K Club. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Callum Shinkwin will be looking to build on the solid debut he made in last year's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters when he tees it up at Doha GC this week. It was here 12 months ago, when the Englishman posted rounds of 68-74-70-73 to finish T35, that he offered a little hint that he was about to retain his card at the first time of asking. He went on to record top tens in the Open de France and Scottish Open - a linksy course and a genuine link track - which adds to the impression that he can go well on this blustery layout. Last week's T23 in Abu Dhabi included a third round 65 so the form is bubbling and he might have a useful man on the bag. Veteran Dave McNeilly was due to retire until he got Shinkwin's bag 18 months ago and he has fond memories of the course - he caddied for Alvaro Quiros' during his win in 2009. Shinkwin was T3 in nearby Oman on the Challenge Tour in 2015 with McNeilly advising; 12 months before he had missed the cut at the same venue. Source: EuropeanTour.com