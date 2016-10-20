Callum Shinkwin

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Moving Time?
Jul 13
All-Star Update
Jul 12
Daily Dose: AL On Top
Jul 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 15
Jul 11
Roundtable: 1st Half Surprises
Jul 11
MLB Live Chat
Jul 11
Daily Dose: All Rise
Jul 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braves OF prospect Acuna heading to Triple-A
Giants shifting Matt Cain to long-relief role
Report: DET could be open to Verlander trade
Mariners do not plan on moving Nelson Cruz
Cano slugs go-ahead homer in 10th, AL wins
Red Sox have 'keen interest' in Pat Neshek
Hendricks (hand) ready after All-Star break?
Judge blows away field to win Home Run Derby
Angels, Jays, Royals inquire on Dee Gordon
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) expected back Fri.
Harvey (shoulder) to throw again after break
Castro (hamstring) to rehab through Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
Rams Fantasy Preview
Jul 10
Chargers Fantasy Preview
Jul 10
Ceiling and Floor ADPs
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tony Romo on chances he returns: 'I'm done'
Colts OC talks up Robert Turbin's offseason
Arians coached through kidney cancer in 2016
Carlos Hyde will have to earn starting job
Adrian Peterson targeting 500 receiving yards
Bills DT Washington popped on weapons charge
Chiefs promote Veach to replace Dorsey as GM
Niners GM: Kittle exceeding our expectations
Eric Ebron 'overly excited' about 2017 role
Panthers want Cam to run less, throw quicker
Kirk Cousins deal 'remains a long shot'
Demaryius Thomas says hip problems are gone
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ekpe Udoh agrees to deal with the Utah Jazz
Lonzo Ball electric with 36/11/8, five steals
Ersan Ilyasova, Hawks, agree on 1-year, $6M
Georgios Papagiannis gets 17 & 13 vs. MIL
Jonas Jerebko to Jazz on 2-year, $8.2M deal
Zach LaVine says he'll be ready for camp
Cheick Diallo scores 21 points in win vs. ATL
John Collins drops 25 points with nine boards
Zach Collins out for rest of Summer League
Lonzo Ball (groin) expected to play Wednesday
Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal w/ UTA
NYK, HOU working on Carmelo Anthony trade
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
Report: Wings, Tomas Tatar not close to deal
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pennink: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Andy Seuss: United Site Services 70 stats
Ryan Newman: Loudon Double Duty
Goodale: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Dowling: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: Overton's 200 advance
Cayden Lapcevich: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Doug Coby: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Chase Purdy: United Site Services 70 stats
Kevin Lacroix: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Bonsignore: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Shinkwin stars on links again; T1 in Scotland
Poulter has share of early lead in Scotland
3-time Deere champ Stricker 121st in FEC
McNealy starts pivotal stretch at the JDC
McIlroy will look to bounce back in Scotland
Open boost for Lahiri ahead of Scottish Open
Previous winner Fowler back at Scottish Open
Moore returns from DL to defend JDC title
Dylan Meyer making TOUR debut @ the JDC
Horsfield punches ticket at JDC Monday Q
Munoz dips to career-best T3 w/ closing 72
Streb R4 69; settles for another runner-up
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McElwain likens Callaway's motor to Julio's
Nutt house: Ex-HC files suit against Ole Miss
Webb: I'm the best RB in college football
Saban gives scouts 'ultimate level of access'
B12 names Armstrong preseason Defensive POY
Supplemental Draft come, goes with no picks
Darnold denies report about staying at USC
Eason named starter... but still must win job
Minkah Fitzpatrick ran a 4.39 for scouts
First time Bama returns starting QB since '13
Hancock: No CFB Playoff expansion coming
Danny Etling (back) regaining his strength
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alex Lacazette scores on pre-season debut
Loftus-Cheek makes Palace switch
Carrick named new United captain
Burnley bolster midfield with Cork signing
Burnley sign LB Taylor from Leeds United
Wenger to kick off the season in a 3-4-3
Barkley appears to be on borrowed time
LCFC target Hull keeper to replace Zieler
Stoke winger suffers a suspected knee injury
Chelsea pair leave SW6 on-loan
Chelsea grant Costa time off amid exit talks
Antonio Rudiger completes Chelsea move
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Callum Shinkwin
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/22/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Callum Shinkin put an exclamation mark on his opening round at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, completing a 5-under-par 34-33=67 with eagle-3 to share top spot in the clubhouse on day one.
The young Englishman finds himself in celebrated company with Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter alongside him in T1. Shinkwin's season was going nowhere after failing to cash in nine straight starts but he opened with a 69 before finishing T66 at the Open de France and then kicked on with T30 in last week's Irish Open. That latter result was a reminder of his good form on links courses, something he showed in this very tournament last year when T8 at Castle Stuart. After two opening pars today, he then mixed birdies at 3, 4 and 6 with bogeys at 4 and 7. Another red number at No. 9 allowed him to turn in 3-under and on a steadier back nine at Dundonald Links he signed for seven pars and a birdie at 14 before his walk-off eagle-3.
Jul 13 - 8:16 AM
Callum Shinkwin is 188th in the Race to Dubai standings ahead of this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
The English youngster, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in the final of the 2013 British amateur (note: not on a links course), started the year with a decent top 25 in Abu Dhabi but has struggled badly since. He did cash for the first time in 10 starts after opening 69-72 in last week’s Open de France but rather put a downer on his week with a closing 81. However, he cracked the top 20 in this event last year when T19 at the K Club so there should be some positive memories when he heads north of the border to Portstewart GC even if it's very different test to the more American-style golf of the K Club.
Jul 4 - 5:28 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Callum Shinkwin will be looking to build on the solid debut he made in last year's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters when he tees it up at Doha GC this week.
It was here 12 months ago, when the Englishman posted rounds of 68-74-70-73 to finish T35, that he offered a little hint that he was about to retain his card at the first time of asking. He went on to record top tens in the Open de France and Scottish Open - a linksy course and a genuine link track - which adds to the impression that he can go well on this blustery layout. Last week's T23 in Abu Dhabi included a third round 65 so the form is bubbling and he might have a useful man on the bag. Veteran Dave McNeilly was due to retire until he got Shinkwin's bag 18 months ago and he has fond memories of the course - he caddied for Alvaro Quiros' during his win in 2009. Shinkwin was T3 in nearby Oman on the Challenge Tour in 2015 with McNeilly advising; 12 months before he had missed the cut at the same venue.
Jan 24 - 4:53 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Callum Shinkwin torched Victoria Clube de Golfe with 9 birdies on his way to a 7-under-par 32-32=64 that earned him a share of the 4-way clubhouse lead early in round one of the Portugal Masters. UPDATE: Shinkwin ended the day in T2 after Marc Warren posted an afternoon 63.
The Englishman joined David Lipsky, Mikko Korhonen and Matthew Baldwin at the top of the leaderboard after the morning wave had completed their rounds in conditions ideal for going low. That said, after the perfect start - a birdie-3 at the 10th, his opening hole - Shinkwin added an ugly double bogey-6 to his card at No. 11. But his response was perfect: back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 to retrive the lost shots immediately. Nor did he stop there, ticking three holes in a row at 15, 16 and 17. His front nine was a more sedate affair, but three more par breakers came at 1, 4 and 6. The world No. 245 is 76th on the Race to Dubai in his rookie year having made two top tens in the Scottish and French Opens. He and his fellow leaders held a one shot advantage over four players on 6-under when they took lunch.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 09:32:00 AM
Shinkwin stars on links again; T1 in Scotland
Jul 13 - 8:16 AM
Shinkwin to test links skills at Portstewart
Jul 4 - 5:28 PM
Shinkwin may have secret weapon on the bag
Jan 24 - 4:53 AM
Shinkwin joins early Portugal Masters lead
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 09:32:00 AM
More Callum Shinkwin Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
O. Schniederjans
PGA
(783)
2
S. Munoz
PGA
(667)
3
R. Moore
PGA
(576)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(573)
5
D. Willett
PGA
(515)
6
B. Curtis
PGA
(508)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(498)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(493)
9
C. Wood
PGA
(483)
10
R. Streb
PGA
(479)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
Steve Stricker already has three wins on his John Deere Classic resume. Will he use his knowledge of the Midwest to pick up a fourth this week?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
»
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
»
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
»
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
»
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
»
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
»
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
»
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
GOL Headlines
»
Shinkwin stars on links again; T1 in Scotland
»
Poulter has share of early lead in Scotland
»
3-time Deere champ Stricker 121st in FEC
»
McNealy starts pivotal stretch at the JDC
»
McIlroy will look to bounce back in Scotland
»
Open boost for Lahiri ahead of Scottish Open
»
Previous winner Fowler back at Scottish Open
»
Moore returns from DL to defend JDC title
»
Dylan Meyer making TOUR debut @ the JDC
»
Horsfield punches ticket at JDC Monday Q
»
Munoz dips to career-best T3 w/ closing 72
»
Streb R4 69; settles for another runner-up
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved