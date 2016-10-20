Player Page

Callum Shinkwin

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/22/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Callum Shinkin put an exclamation mark on his opening round at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, completing a 5-under-par 34-33=67 with eagle-3 to share top spot in the clubhouse on day one.
The young Englishman finds himself in celebrated company with Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter alongside him in T1. Shinkwin's season was going nowhere after failing to cash in nine straight starts but he opened with a 69 before finishing T66 at the Open de France and then kicked on with T30 in last week's Irish Open. That latter result was a reminder of his good form on links courses, something he showed in this very tournament last year when T8 at Castle Stuart. After two opening pars today, he then mixed birdies at 3, 4 and 6 with bogeys at 4 and 7. Another red number at No. 9 allowed him to turn in 3-under and on a steadier back nine at Dundonald Links he signed for seven pars and a birdie at 14 before his walk-off eagle-3. Jul 13 - 8:16 AM
More Callum Shinkwin Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 