Sébastien Gros Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 11/8/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 160

Latest News Recent News

Sébastien Gros birdied the final two holes to complete a final-round 6-under-par 33-32=65 and match the clubhouse target of 14-under 270 at the Tshwane Open, good enough for T2 alongside Danie Van Tonder and Felipe Aguilar on the live leaderboard but four behind George Coetzee, who has two to play when the suspension for thunder and lightning ends. Barring an extraordinary collapse by Coetzee, Gros won't get a look at a play-off and he could still be pipped by two other players but a top five finish is guaranteed. It will be just his second in 59 starts on the European Tour and, notably, both have come in South Africa so it's a place where gamers should look to give him an extra glance. The Frenchman went to the turn in 2-under today after birdies at 1, 6 and 8 against a single bogey at 7. He's rather struggled on the back nine at Pretoria CC this week, playing it in even-par 36 for the first three rounds but he solved the puzzle today and red circles at 12, 13, 17 and 18 lifted him into a tie for second.

Sébastien Gros hadn't broken 70 in an opening round for 12 months but, despite having a '7' on his card, he put that right today with a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round one of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, currently good enough for T3 and just three behind leader Brett Rumford. The Frenchman was hampered by those slow starts last year, cashing just 12 times in 27 starts before getting his card back at Q-School. This is his first start since early December but there were few signs of rust as he hit eight birdies on his morning lap of Lake Karrinyup CC. Gros couldn't find much early and was still even par teeing off at 7 after an opening birdie was wiped out by a bogey at 4. But he then birdied seven of the remaining 12 holes (7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18) to surge into contention. It would have been even better but for seven swishes at the par-5 15th. This is his first start on Australian soil.

Sébastien Gros should appreciate this year's Paul Lawrie Match Play being moved to Bad Griesbach in Germany after he was thumped on his debut in the event last year. Gros went home early after a 6&4 beating by David Horsey in their opener at Archerfield Links in Scotland 12 months ago. This time he'll be able to try his luck again on a track which has given him previous success. The Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach staged the Challenge Tour's Aegean Airlines Challenge in 2015 and Gros shot a third-round 63 on the way to a top three finish. He makes his return to the course on the back of another good performance on German soil, T19 in last month's European Open. That was his first top 20 since the Irish Open in May, 2016 so comes at a welcome time ahead of his first-round clash against Zander Lombard of South Africa. Source: EuropeanTour.com