Sébastien Gros

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Breakdowns: Catchers
Mar 2
ST Daily: Andujar Stays Hot
Mar 2
Podcast: Ohtani Time
Mar 1
Showdown: Chapman vs. Iglesias
Mar 1
ST Daily: Yikes, Yuli
Mar 1
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Feb 28
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Feb 28
ST Daily: Texas Freak
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tulo (heel) not expected for Opening Day
Matt Kemp crushes two-run homer in victory
Evan Longoria clubs first home run as a Giant
Gausman fans five in three perfect frames
Verlander fans five in three shutout frames
Teheran fires three shutout innings vs Cards
Rays make one-year deal with Gomez official
Davis (forearm) avoids structural damage
Drew Pomeranz sent for precautionary MRI
Michael Fulmer (elbow) scratched for Sunday
Austin Hedges slugs fourth homer of spring
Iannetta slugs two homers in win over D-Backs
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 28
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 26
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bridgewater drawing interest as a starter
Report: Jets fear Cousins will sign with MIN
Solder to sign for more than $12M annually?
Jarvis Landry will sign his franchise tender
Jerry Jones expects Dez to remain in Dallas
CHI has discussed trading Howard for Landry
FA Trey Burton is 'expected to leave Philly'
Jarvis Landry considering not playing on tag
D.J. Chark runs 4.34, fastest 40 among WRs
Christian Kirk clocks 4.47 40 at NFL Combine
Report: Rodgers waiting until Cousins signs
Report: Baker Mayfield shined in interviews
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Another LeBron Trip-Dub
Mar 4
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 21
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 3
Friday Recap and Stew Podcast
Mar 3
Stew: Bjelica Bonanza
Mar 3
Dose: Are You Not Entertained?
Mar 3
Top Pickups of the Year
Mar 2
Souper Fantasy Hoops Pod
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Grizzlies to sign Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Rudy Gobert dominates again with full line
Donovan Mitchell scores 27 points vs. Kings
Skal Labissiere posts 12 and 12, three blocks
James Harden scores 26 in comeback victory
Eric Gordon scores game-high 29 points
Andre Drummond puts up a big line in loss
Blake Griffin scores 31 points vs. Heat
Jarell Martin puts up 19 and 11 in 35 minutes
JaMychal Green fills stat sheet in 37 minutes
Kobi Simmons scores 14 as last PG standing
Mario Chalmers (hamstring) will not return
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Lightning Crashes
Mar 4
ITC: Skip to My Lu
Mar 3
MacKinnon Powers Blowout Win
Mar 3
The Aftermath of the Deadline
Mar 2
Hall breaks Devils record
Mar 2
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 1
NHL GPP Plays: Thursday
Mar 1
NHL Plays: Thursday
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jonathan Bernier (head) very close to return
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores in return
Alexandar Georgiev earns his first NHL win
Ovechkin scores 40th of the season vs. TOR
Phil Kessel hits 400 career assists
Marchand scores overtime winner vs. MTL
Three points for Toews in comeback win
Jordan Eberle back vs. Penguins today
Stamkos leads Tampa to wild win over Flyers
Jay Bouwmeester (LBI) will not return
Max Pacioretty (LBI) returns to Montreal
Update: Provorov in for today's game
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Las Vegas (Spring)
Mar 3
Start or Park: Pennzoil 400
Mar 2
NASCAR DFS: Pennzoil 400
Mar 1
Pennzoil 400 Cheat Sheet
Feb 28
Fantasy Live: Pennzoil 400
Feb 27
Power Ranking After: Atlanta
Feb 26
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Feb 25
Weekend Update: Atlanta
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Complete NASCAR Crew lists available
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 recap
Davis: 13th at Las Vegas, 7th in points
Sargeant: 6th at Las Vegas, 8th in points
Matt Crafton: DNF in Las Vegas truck race
Myatt Snider: Stratosphere 200 recap
Garrett Smithley: Boyd Gaming 300 recap
Cody Coughlin: Stratosphere 200 recap
Alex Labbe: Boyd Gaming 300 recap
Kyle Larson has best 10-lap, HH average
Justin Fontaine: Stratosphere 200 recap
Justin Haley: DNF in Las Vegas truck race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 27
Thomas wins Honda in playoff
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Preview
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Championship
Feb 26
Tshwane Open preview
Feb 26
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Gros matches clubhouse lead at Tshwane Open
Cabrera Bello stays T2 at WGC after R3 69
Garcia T2 after R3 69; chasing first WGC win
Sharma R3 69; maintains 2-shot lead at WGC
Hatton career-low bogey-free 64 on Moving Day
Mickelson posts 11-under; bogey-free 65 in R3
Thomas course-record 62; ties tourney record
Coetzee holds 54-hole edge in Tshwane Open
Garcia bogey-free 65 in R2; two adrift at WGC
Cabrera Bello two back in Mexico after R2 67
Steele signs bogey-free 66 in R2 of the WGC
Sharma posts 11-under in Mexico with R2 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 1
Mar 2
2018 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Combine Question Corner
Feb 26
NFL Draft Defensive Rankings
Feb 25
Podcast: Sigmund Bloom
Feb 25
Podcast: Waldman on QBs
Feb 20
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline: Vander Esch won't last beyond PIT
Update: DL Mo Hurst had an irregular EKG
Terps WR Moore tests in the 97th percentile
Allen looked like the 'alpha dog' in QB group
Gesicki's Combine profile is No. 3 all time
Four-star 2019 DE Handy pledges to LSU
Report: Drevno to be new RB coach for USC
Brooks calls Jackson one of combines 'losers'
Wyoming QB Allen impresses at combine
Four-star 2019 RB Knight commits to Duke
Mayfield posts official 4.84 second 40 time
Rice DL Padgett found dead in apartment
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 29
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 2
Stag's Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 29
Mar 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 1
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter - Week 29
Feb 27
Team News - Week 28
Feb 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pascal Gross fuels Arsenal upset
Auba scores one but can't hold off loss
Liverpool beat Newcastle, into second spot
Magic Mahrez saves the day for Leicester
West Ham hammered again, lose 4-1 at Swansea
Bournemouth held to draw at Leicester
Saints play out scoreless draw with Stoke
Swansea City thump West Ham 4-1
Deeney saves a dreary match for Hornets
Albion goalless again in Hornets loss
Terriers go down quietly, lose to Spurs 2-0
Son brace lifts Spurs to tidy 2-0 win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sébastien Gros
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/8/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Sébastien Gros birdied the final two holes to complete a final-round 6-under-par 33-32=65 and match the clubhouse target of 14-under 270 at the Tshwane Open, good enough for T2 alongside Danie Van Tonder and Felipe Aguilar on the live leaderboard but four behind George Coetzee, who has two to play when the suspension for thunder and lightning ends.
Barring an extraordinary collapse by Coetzee, Gros won't get a look at a play-off and he could still be pipped by two other players but a top five finish is guaranteed. It will be just his second in 59 starts on the European Tour and, notably, both have come in South Africa so it's a place where gamers should look to give him an extra glance. The Frenchman went to the turn in 2-under today after birdies at 1, 6 and 8 against a single bogey at 7. He's rather struggled on the back nine at Pretoria CC this week, playing it in even-par 36 for the first three rounds but he solved the puzzle today and red circles at 12, 13, 17 and 18 lifted him into a tie for second.
Mar 4 - 10:48 AM
Sébastien Gros hadn't broken 70 in an opening round for 12 months but, despite having a '7' on his card, he put that right today with a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round one of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, currently good enough for T3 and just three behind leader Brett Rumford.
The Frenchman was hampered by those slow starts last year, cashing just 12 times in 27 starts before getting his card back at Q-School. This is his first start since early December but there were few signs of rust as he hit eight birdies on his morning lap of Lake Karrinyup CC. Gros couldn't find much early and was still even par teeing off at 7 after an opening birdie was wiped out by a bogey at 4. But he then birdied seven of the remaining 12 holes (7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18) to surge into contention. It would have been even better but for seven swishes at the par-5 15th. This is his first start on Australian soil.
Feb 8 - 3:27 AM
Sébastien Gros should appreciate this year's Paul Lawrie Match Play being moved to Bad Griesbach in Germany after he was thumped on his debut in the event last year.
Gros went home early after a 6&4 beating by David Horsey in their opener at Archerfield Links in Scotland 12 months ago. This time he'll be able to try his luck again on a track which has given him previous success. The Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach staged the Challenge Tour's Aegean Airlines Challenge in 2015 and Gros shot a third-round 63 on the way to a top three finish. He makes his return to the course on the back of another good performance on German soil, T19 in last month's European Open. That was his first top 20 since the Irish Open in May, 2016 so comes at a welcome time ahead of his first-round clash against Zander Lombard of South Africa.
Wed, Aug 16, 2017 06:09:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Sébastien Gros crafted a superb 5-under-par 34-31=65 to sit alone in second after the first round of the UBS Hong Kong Open in Fanling.
The Frenchman is making his debut at the Hong Kong GC, but despite a reputation for big-hitting - he finished second on the 2016 Driving Distance rankings - he found the tight, tree-lined track no problem at first acquaintance. He began his circuit on the back nine - and from the 11th tee, as the course demands. His first move was to make birdie at the 144-yard par-three 12th before parring his way to the turn. He added three more birdies at 1, 4 and 5 before ending the round on the 10th with a final par breaker. He retained his card in his rookie year of 2016, but ran out of gas a little in the late stages so this round marks a return to form and a smart start to the new season if he can maintain the momentum. He may lack course form but in three visits to China on the Challenge Tour he was 3-for-3 with two top 20s.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 03:18:00 AM
Gros matches clubhouse lead at Tshwane Open
Mar 4 - 10:48 AM
Gros making early impression in Perth event
Feb 8 - 3:27 AM
Gros has course form at new Paul Lawrie venue
Wed, Aug 16, 2017 06:09:00 AM
Gros notches clinical 65 on Hong Hong debut
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 03:18:00 AM
More Sébastien Gros Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(1164)
2
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(1114)
3
G. DeLaet
PGA
(927)
4
B. Koepka
PGA
(918)
5
M. Kaymer
PGA
(889)
6
B. Weekley
PGA
(850)
7
K. Stadler
PGA
(844)
8
A. Cejka
PGA
(840)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(818)
10
D. Lee
PGA
(814)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the WGC-Mexico Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 27
»
Thomas wins Honda in playoff
Feb 26
»
WGC-Mexico Preview
Feb 26
»
WGC-Mexico Championship
Feb 26
»
Tshwane Open preview
Feb 26
»
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 20
GOL Headlines
»
Gros matches clubhouse lead at Tshwane Open
»
Cabrera Bello stays T2 at WGC after R3 69
»
Garcia T2 after R3 69; chasing first WGC win
»
Sharma R3 69; maintains 2-shot lead at WGC
»
Hatton career-low bogey-free 64 on Moving Day
»
Mickelson posts 11-under; bogey-free 65 in R3
»
Thomas course-record 62; ties tourney record
»
Coetzee holds 54-hole edge in Tshwane Open
»
Garcia bogey-free 65 in R2; two adrift at WGC
»
Cabrera Bello two back in Mexico after R2 67
»
Steele signs bogey-free 66 in R2 of the WGC
»
Sharma posts 11-under in Mexico with R2 66
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved