Player Page

Sébastien Gros

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 160

Latest News

Recent News

Sébastien Gros birdied the final two holes to complete a final-round 6-under-par 33-32=65 and match the clubhouse target of 14-under 270 at the Tshwane Open, good enough for T2 alongside Danie Van Tonder and Felipe Aguilar on the live leaderboard but four behind George Coetzee, who has two to play when the suspension for thunder and lightning ends.
Barring an extraordinary collapse by Coetzee, Gros won't get a look at a play-off and he could still be pipped by two other players but a top five finish is guaranteed. It will be just his second in 59 starts on the European Tour and, notably, both have come in South Africa so it's a place where gamers should look to give him an extra glance. The Frenchman went to the turn in 2-under today after birdies at 1, 6 and 8 against a single bogey at 7. He's rather struggled on the back nine at Pretoria CC this week, playing it in even-par 36 for the first three rounds but he solved the puzzle today and red circles at 12, 13, 17 and 18 lifted him into a tie for second. Mar 4 - 10:48 AM
More Sébastien Gros Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 