Phil Mickelson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (46) / 6/16/1970 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 200

Hall of Famer and 42-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson finished 16th in the FedExCup standings last season, making it to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2013. The 46-year-old went 2-1-1 at the Ryder Cup a week after finishing a disappointing 22nd of 29 players at East Lake. Two weeks later, he opened 2016-17 with a rare start at the Safeway Open, posting a T8 (69-69-69-67) in just his second appearance. Lefty has gone under the knife twice since then, having sports hernia surgery in October and then again in December. His timetable for a return is up in the air. The Californian was winless last season in 22 events, the third straight season he's gone without a title, dating back to his win at the 2012 Open, but did record three runner-up finishes, the most he's had in that category since posting four in 2001. In 72 rounds last season, Mickelson led three times after any round. He was the 54-hole leader at Pebble Beach before finishing solo 2nd (to Vaughn Taylor), and was the first- and second-round leader at The Open before finishing solo 2nd (Henrik Stenson). Source: ESPN.com

With preferred lies in effect, Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson smoothed a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the final round of the Safeway Open to wrap up his second appearance on 14-under 274, up one place to T9 with play still in progress. UPDATE: With play completed, Mickelson ended up in a five-way T8, and of the 12 players who finished in the top 10, he was the ONLY player to emerge from the LATE/early part of the draw. The 46-year-old, making his 549th career start, has only teed it up at the Safeway on one other occasion, missing the cut at the 2007 inaugural at Grayhawk GC in Scottsdale, where he's a member. The California native and resident began the finale on 9-under (T10), six in arrears to 54-hole leader Patton Kizzire. He split a week-best nine (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.643 putts per GIR and 1.651 SG: Putting. For the week, he tallied one eagle and 19 birdies (five in R4), against seven bogeys.

Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson pieced together a 3-under-par 34-35=69 in Saturday's third round of the Safeway Open to put 9-under 207 on the board, six in arrears to 54-hole leader Patton Kizzire, who completed his third-round 66 on Sunday morning. At World No. 15, the 46-year-old is the second-highest in OWGR at the Safeway (Paul Casey No. 12). En route to his third straight 69, he raced out to a 3-under start thru five holes, circling birdie-3 at the first from 9'1" and sinking an 8-footer for eagle on the par-5 fifth. The Californian stalled out from there, exchanging back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16, both from inside of 10 feet, with bogeys at 6 and 18 following trouble off the tee. With lift, clean and place in effect in rounds 2 and 3, he's mustered just 11 of his last 28 fairways and is currently T69 (of 70) in that stat for the week at 38.10 percent (16/42).