Phil Mickelson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (46) / 6/16/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200

Hall of Famer and 42-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson finished 16th in the FedExCup standings last season, making it to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2013.
The 46-year-old went 2-1-1 at the Ryder Cup a week after finishing a disappointing 22nd of 29 players at East Lake. Two weeks later, he opened 2016-17 with a rare start at the Safeway Open, posting a T8 (69-69-69-67) in just his second appearance. Lefty has gone under the knife twice since then, having sports hernia surgery in October and then again in December. His timetable for a return is up in the air. The Californian was winless last season in 22 events, the third straight season he's gone without a title, dating back to his win at the 2012 Open, but did record three runner-up finishes, the most he's had in that category since posting four in 2001. In 72 rounds last season, Mickelson led three times after any round. He was the 54-hole leader at Pebble Beach before finishing solo 2nd (to Vaughn Taylor), and was the first- and second-round leader at The Open before finishing solo 2nd (Henrik Stenson). Dec 16 - 4:46 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 1 045191700
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Safeway Open80011945700
 

 