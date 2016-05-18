Dallas native Alex Moon lapped the field during Monday's open qualifier into the AT&T Byron Nelson, firing a 7-under-par 32-33=65 to earn his spot in the field. Three others also punched their tickets with scores of 5-under 67 and survived a 4-for-3 playoff: Ben Polland, Sean Kelly, and Y.E. Yang.

The Plano West Senior High School graduate traded eight birdies with just one bogey today at Lantana Golf Club. Moon is most well-known for his contributions to the 2012 NCAA national championship squad at the University of Texas where he played alongside Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli, and Cody Gribble. His only PGA TOUR start came at this event last year when he received a sponsor's invite. He went on to miss the cut after posting rounds of 77-69=146 (+6). Gamers should not feel the need to target Moon this week, but he will be an interesting name to follow on the leaderboard.