Richy Werenski Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 12/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 175

Richy Werenski cruised to a 6-under-par 34-32=66 during the second round of the Barracuda Championship, earning 15 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 26 points at the midpoint, good for sole possession of the 36-hole lead. The PGA TOUR rookie took advantage of the generous fairways at Montrêux Golf and Country Club, splitting all 14. From there he landed 13 greens in regulation but his flat stick was the real weapon today. Werenski sank seven putts from outside 12 feet today. That included a 33'5" conversion and a 40'11" splash along the way. Walking off the course, he drained a 16'3" eagle putt to add a quick five points to his total. Werenski walked off the course gaining 6.032 strokes putting on the round. This will be unchartered territory for the Big Break star, as he's never been inside the top 8 after any round on TOUR, let alone led after any round. He will need to stay aggressive and keep piling up the birdies this weekend.

Richy Werenski walks into Memphis, Tennessee, ahead of his tournament debut at this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic. The PGA TOUR rookie is 10-for-17 on the season, currently ranked 145th in the FedExCup standings. More recently, he's finished outside the top 35 in each of his last nine starts. The Georgia Tech product ranks 135th in strokes gained approach-the-green and 174th in strokes gained putting which makes it difficult to score. Werenski has gone 10 straight rounds without signing a sub-70 scorecard (excluding Zurich Classic team event). Source: PGATOUR.com

Richy Werenski sets his eyes on Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club's Copperhead Course ahead of this week's Valspar Championship. The PGA TOUR rookie is making his tournament debut, but it's not the first time he's played the Copperhead Course in competition. During the 105th Southern Amateur Championship, Werenski finished T2 at this venue, behind only Harris English. While the course experience is nice, his form is also noteworthy. Werenski has opened his rookie campaign with a 7-for-10 record that is highlighted by T9 at the CareerBuilder Challenge. With sneaky course experience and good form, gamers should be giving Werenski a look this week in deeper fantasy formats. Source: PGATOUR.com