Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Richy Werenski
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Richy Werenski cruised to a 6-under-par 34-32=66 during the second round of the Barracuda Championship, earning 15 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 26 points at the midpoint, good for sole possession of the 36-hole lead.
The PGA TOUR rookie took advantage of the generous fairways at Montrêux Golf and Country Club, splitting all 14. From there he landed 13 greens in regulation but his flat stick was the real weapon today. Werenski sank seven putts from outside 12 feet today. That included a 33'5" conversion and a 40'11" splash along the way. Walking off the course, he drained a 16'3" eagle putt to add a quick five points to his total. Werenski walked off the course
gaining 6.032 strokes putting
on the round. This will be unchartered territory for the Big Break star, as he's never been inside the top 8 after any round on TOUR, let alone led after any round. He will need to stay aggressive and keep piling up the birdies this weekend.
Aug 4 - 11:04 PM
Richy Werenski walks into Memphis, Tennessee, ahead of his tournament debut at this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic.
The PGA TOUR rookie is 10-for-17 on the season, currently ranked 145th in the FedExCup standings. More recently, he's finished outside the top 35 in each of his last nine starts. The Georgia Tech product ranks 135th in strokes gained approach-the-green and 174th in strokes gained putting which makes it difficult to score. Werenski has gone 10 straight rounds without signing a sub-70 scorecard (excluding Zurich Classic team event).
Jun 7 - 3:13 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Richy Werenski sets his eyes on Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club's Copperhead Course ahead of this week's Valspar Championship.
The PGA TOUR rookie is making his tournament debut, but it's not the first time he's played the Copperhead Course in competition. During the 105th Southern Amateur Championship, Werenski finished T2 at this venue, behind only Harris English. While the course experience is nice, his form is also noteworthy. Werenski has opened his rookie campaign with a 7-for-10 record that is highlighted by T9 at the CareerBuilder Challenge. With sneaky course experience and good form, gamers should be giving Werenski a look this week in deeper fantasy formats.
Mar 7 - 10:42 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 235 Richy Werenski tossed up a 6-under-par 31-35=66 in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to finish off his tourney debut on 6-under 282, up 38 places to T20.
Other than champ Jon Rahm's closing 65, Werenski carded the second-best lap of the day on Sunday. Beginning off No. 10 tee, he squared bogey-6 at 13 (3-putt from 58'9") but otherwise was flawless, playing his final 14 holes in 7-under. Rahm went nuts on the back nine (30), while the Massachusetts native toured the front nine -- his inward half -- in 31 with three birdies and eagle-3 at 6 from 30'1". He had a 5-footer for a walk-off 4 at the ninth, but missed. In total, he circled five birdies and the eagle on 10 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, posting 3.206 in SG: Putting. Werenski, who arrived off a career-best T9 at last week's CareerBuilder, knocked home four of his par breakers from greater than 19 feet en route to his second top 25 of the season in eight starts.
Jan 30 - 8:39 AM
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Aug 4 - 11:04 PM
Werenski leaking oil ahead of St. Jude start
Jun 7 - 3:13 PM
Werenski swinging well ahead of Valspar debut
Mar 7 - 10:42 AM
Rookie Werenski closes FIO with 6-under 66
Jan 30 - 8:39 AM
More Richy Werenski Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
20
0
0
1
0
682
196
4
147
14
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open
42
0
0
0
19
44
8
1
0
John Deere Classic
25
0
0
0
18
48
5
1
0
The Greenbrier Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
8
0
0
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
0
3
22
11
0
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
4
23
8
1
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
1
5
21
7
2
0
Wells Fargo Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
6
0
1
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
39
0
0
1
8
38
7
0
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
6
2
0
Shell Houston Open
81
0
0
0
7
34
12
1
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
8
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
8
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
58
0
0
0
14
46
11
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
20
0
0
1
14
47
10
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
9
0
0
1
18
48
4
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
49
0
0
0
18
44
10
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
29
2
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
50
0
0
0
15
49
7
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
24
4
1
0
Safeway Open
35
0
0
0
15
51
5
1
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
Rickie Fowler is trending well ahead of this week's WGC-Bridgestone. Will our experts click on his name this week?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
»
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
»
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
»
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
»
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
»
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
»
European Open Preview
Jul 24
»
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
