Richy Werenski

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175

Richy Werenski cruised to a 6-under-par 34-32=66 during the second round of the Barracuda Championship, earning 15 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 26 points at the midpoint, good for sole possession of the 36-hole lead.
The PGA TOUR rookie took advantage of the generous fairways at Montrêux Golf and Country Club, splitting all 14. From there he landed 13 greens in regulation but his flat stick was the real weapon today. Werenski sank seven putts from outside 12 feet today. That included a 33'5" conversion and a 40'11" splash along the way. Walking off the course, he drained a 16'3" eagle putt to add a quick five points to his total. Werenski walked off the course gaining 6.032 strokes putting on the round. This will be unchartered territory for the Big Break star, as he's never been inside the top 8 after any round on TOUR, let alone led after any round. He will need to stay aggressive and keep piling up the birdies this weekend. Aug 4 - 11:04 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017200 0 1 06821964147141
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open420001944810
John Deere Classic250001848510
The Greenbrier Classicn/a000523800
Travelers Championshipn/a0003221100
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000423810
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a001521720
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000524601
Zurich Classic of New Orleans39001838700
Valero Texas Openn/a000721620
Shell Houston Open810007341210
Valspar Championshipn/a000522810
The Honda Classicn/a000424800
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5800014461110
Farmers Insurance Open2000114471000
CareerBuilder Challenge90011848410
Sony Open in Hawaii4900018441000
The RSM Classicn/a000529200
OHL Classic at Mayakoba500001549710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000724410
Safeway Open350001551510
 

 