Alexander Bjork is 3-for-3 at European Tour events held in South Africa this season, including T7 at the SA Open, and he's flourishing there once more after posting a 6-under-par 32-33=65 in round one of the Tshwane Open, good enough for a share of the lead with Gregory Havret and Haydn Porteous.

The Swede was bogey free for his afternoon lap at Pretoria CC today and joined the Frenchman and the local South African, who had posted the clubhouse lead in the morning session. Bjork scribbled red at his opening hole, the 484-yard par-4 10th, and had a flurry of birdies (15, 17 and 18) to end his first nine. Bjork picked up another shot at No. 2 and a final circle of the day at 7 put him tied at the top. The 26-year-old rookie entered the week ranked 45th on the Race to Dubai. He's making just his ninth start on the European Tour having honed his game on the satellite Nordic Golf League before moving on to the Challenge Tour in 2016 where he won Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in July.