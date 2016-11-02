Dominic Bozzelli Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 5/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175

Taking on the difficult Stadium Course at PGA WEST, Dominic Bozzelli fired a career-low, bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, claiming his spot as the clubhouse leader after 18 holes. The PGA TOUR rookie is making his sixth career start, and this is easily the best so far, eclipsing his previous best of 69 (posted 3x). What makes this round even more impressive is the course it took place at. The Stadium Course is playing the role of host this week, but it's also the toughest task on the three-track rota. The Web.com Tour grad opened on the back nine with back-to-back birdies, first from 8'5" at the 10th and then stretching it out to 17'10" at the 11th. The putter stayed hot as Bozzelli would add four more putts from the 7-to-14 foot range before the round was over. The 25-year-old is now in uncharted territory as he's never been inside the top 25 after any round on the PGA TOUR, let alone hold the lead.

PGA TOUR rookie Dominic Bozzelli is 2-for-2 this season and looks to extend that streak in his tournament debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The Web.com Tour grad posted a T35 in his TOUR debut at the Safeway on 8-under 280 (70-71-69-70) and T57 (of 76 players) last week at the Sanderson Farms. He was T41 thru 36 holes (71-69), one inside the cut line, but played the weekend 1-over 73-72, including a bogey-bogey finish. The Auburn alum (2013) finished 7th on the WCT money list last season with four top 25s in 18 starts, all four doubling as top 10s, including his first win at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (June) and a playoff loss at the LECOM Health Challenge back in July. Source: PGATOUR.com

Dominic Bozzelli bombarded Peek'n Peak Resort's Upper Course with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 during the final round of the inaugural LECOM Health Challenge, earning his way into a four-man playoff at 19-under 269 before getting eliminated on the second hole. The Rochester, New York, native felt very much at home this week with friends and family cheering him on, and getting to play a course with similar attributes that he played growing up. He lived up to all the local hype as he finished one stroke away from hoisting the trophy. Instead, he settles for a P2 after trading 23 birdies with just four bogeys on the week. Bozzelli finished T11 in GIR for the week but it was accuracy off the tee that did him in as he took a penalty on the second playoff hole after hitting an errant tee shot. With a win already under his belt in 2016, he was already looking like a sure thing in terms of securing his PGA TOUR card, but this finish will only add to that secure feeling.