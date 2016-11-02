Player Page

Dominic Bozzelli

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Taking on the difficult Stadium Course at PGA WEST, Dominic Bozzelli fired a career-low, bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, claiming his spot as the clubhouse leader after 18 holes.
The PGA TOUR rookie is making his sixth career start, and this is easily the best so far, eclipsing his previous best of 69 (posted 3x). What makes this round even more impressive is the course it took place at. The Stadium Course is playing the role of host this week, but it's also the toughest task on the three-track rota. The Web.com Tour grad opened on the back nine with back-to-back birdies, first from 8'5" at the 10th and then stretching it out to 17'10" at the 11th. The putter stayed hot as Bozzelli would add four more putts from the 7-to-14 foot range before the round was over. The 25-year-old is now in uncharted territory as he's never been inside the top 25 after any round on the PGA TOUR, let alone hold the lead. Jan 19 - 6:50 PM
More Dominic Bozzelli Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01193502240
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a000624330
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000625500
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000722610
Safeway Open350001648800
 

 