Dominic Bozzelli

Player Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd in the summer?
Koeman yet to decide on starting keeper
Carroll expected to overcome whiplash injury
Gradel to Watford rumours losing credibility
Elabdellaoui to arrive to Hull on loan?
West Brom looking to sign Odion Ighalo
Arsenal extend Big Per for additional year
Kieran Gibbs available for Week 22
Koeman backs Baines to recover from injury
Francis Coquelin could start vs Clarets
Olivier Giroud shakes off injury for Week 22
Bilic confident WHU four will be fit.
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dominic Bozzelli
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Taking on the difficult Stadium Course at PGA WEST, Dominic Bozzelli fired a career-low, bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, claiming his spot as the clubhouse leader after 18 holes.
The PGA TOUR rookie is making his sixth career start, and this is easily the best so far, eclipsing his previous best of 69 (posted 3x). What makes this round even more impressive is the course it took place at. The Stadium Course is playing the role of host this week, but it's also the toughest task on the three-track rota. The Web.com Tour grad opened on the back nine with back-to-back birdies, first from 8'5" at the 10th and then stretching it out to 17'10" at the 11th. The putter stayed hot as Bozzelli would add four more putts from the 7-to-14 foot range before the round was over. The 25-year-old is now in uncharted territory as he's never been inside the top 25 after any round on the PGA TOUR, let alone hold the lead.
Jan 19 - 6:50 PM
PGA TOUR rookie Dominic Bozzelli is 2-for-2 this season and looks to extend that streak in his tournament debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
The Web.com Tour grad posted a T35 in his TOUR debut at the Safeway on 8-under 280 (70-71-69-70) and T57 (of 76 players) last week at the Sanderson Farms. He was T41 thru 36 holes (71-69), one inside the cut line, but played the weekend 1-over 73-72, including a bogey-bogey finish. The Auburn alum (2013) finished 7th on the WCT money list last season with four top 25s in 18 starts, all four doubling as top 10s, including his first win at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (June) and a playoff loss at the LECOM Health Challenge back in July.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Dominic Bozzelli bombarded Peek'n Peak Resort's Upper Course with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 during the final round of the inaugural LECOM Health Challenge, earning his way into a four-man playoff at 19-under 269 before getting eliminated on the second hole.
The Rochester, New York, native felt very much at home this week with friends and family cheering him on, and getting to play a course with similar attributes that he played growing up. He lived up to all the local hype as he finished one stroke away from hoisting the trophy. Instead, he settles for a P2 after trading 23 birdies with just four bogeys on the week. Bozzelli finished T11 in GIR for the week but it was accuracy off the tee that did him in as he took a penalty on the second playoff hole after hitting an errant tee shot. With a win already under his belt in 2016, he was already looking like a sure thing in terms of securing his PGA TOUR card, but this finish will only add to that secure feeling.
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 05:15:00 PM
Dominic Bozzelli opened his week at the LECOM Health Challenge with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-32=65 to position himself in second place as play comes to an end during day one.
Bozzelli split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 13 greens in regulation. A perfect 5-for-5 scrambling effort kept his scorecard clean. The Auburn product quickly circled six birdies over his first 13 holes and found himself in a dead-lock with a plethora of (then) co-leaders before dropping in one final birdie at the par-5 18th hole. He took control of the clubhouse lead for about 30 minutes before Rhein Gibson paraded through with an 8-under-par opener. Bozzelli hoisted the trophy at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship back in June 5th, and entered the week ranked ninth on the money list.
Thu, Jul 7, 2016 06:18:00 PM
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Jan 19 - 6:50 PM
Rookie Bozzelli 2-for-2 thus far in 2016-17
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Local Bozzelli falls just shy at LECOM
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 05:15:00 PM
Dominic Bozzelli blemish-free in LECOM opener
Thu, Jul 7, 2016 06:18:00 PM
More Dominic Bozzelli Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
0
0
0
119
35
0
22
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
3
3
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
5
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
6
1
0
Safeway Open
35
0
0
0
16
48
8
0
0
Headlines
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
More GOL Columns
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
GOL Headlines
»
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
»
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
»
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
»
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
»
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
»
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
»
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
»
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
»
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
»
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
»
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
