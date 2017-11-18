Aaron Wise

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Getting Fed Up
Feb 9
Podcast: 1B/2B Rankings
Feb 9
Showdown: Freeman vs. Votto
Feb 8
2018 Category Sleepers - Wins
Feb 8
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 7
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Feb 7
Lowdown: Down Goes Frazier
Feb 7
Showdown: Contreras vs. Posey
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
BOS and ARI offers to Martinez 'very similar'
ATL has 'serious interest' in Eduardo Nunez
Lance Lynn drawing interest from 7-8 teams
Report: Darvish has received offer from Twins
Trouble? Yasiel Puig dumped by his agency
Mets, Todd Frazier finalize 2-year, $17M deal
Yankees acquire Russell Wilson from Rangers
Orioles have 'checked out' Lynn, Cobb, others
Rays have checked in on FA Eduardo Nunez
Report: J.D. Martinez 'fed up' with Red Sox
Lincecum to throw for teams next Thursday
Ervin Santana (hand surgery) out 10-12 weeks
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 7
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Super Bowl Player Rankings
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Richard Sherman serving as his own agent
Vikes land John DeFilippo to replace Shurmur
Frazier interviewing with Colts Saturday
Chiefs move on from Darrelle Revis experiment
Julius Peppers undergoes shoulder surgery
49ers make Garoppolo highest-paid in history
Breer: Gronk retirement rumblings 'are real'
Stefanski 'top target' in Giants OC search
Jets 'not ready to give up' on Robby Anderson
Colts GM says Luck doesn't need more surgery
Vikings to interview John DeFilippo on Thurs
Patricia keeping OC Jim Bob Cooter on staff
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Finnish Strong
Feb 9
Dose: Deadline Day
Feb 9
Youth Will Be Served
Feb 8
Trade Deadline Blog
Feb 8
Dose: Lou Williams stays in LA
Feb 8
Notable Numbers
Feb 7
Porzingis & Trade Deadline Pod
Feb 7
Dose: Buh-bye, Porzingis
Feb 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kemba Walker's 40 points not enough for CHA
Jusuf Nurkic posts 24-14-4-2 line in OT win
Isaiah Thomas expected to be available vs DAL
Kevin Durant scores 24 points in win vs. DAL
Dennis Smith Jr. scores 22 points vs. GSW
Dirk Nowitzki scores 16 points with 5 steals
Dwight Powell scores 18 points vs. Warriors
Otto Porter notches 27 & 11 in overtime loss
Jonas Valanciunas scores 18 with 10 boards
Michael Beasley scores 21 as starting PF
DSJ, Barea, Wes, Dirk & Powell starting
Felton, Patterson, Huestis listed as starters
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hawks Playoff Hopes Fading
Feb 9
Pod: Burrows' Big Blunder
Feb 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 8
Fantasy Nuggets Week 19
Feb 8
King Frederik of Toronto
Feb 8
Grounded Jets
Feb 7
Penguins Best Fleury In Return
Feb 7
McDavid's Four Goal Night
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Two-goal night for Pavelski can't beat VGK
Tyler Seguin collects 2 goals in win over CHI
Clayton Keller scores in OT, ARZ beats MIN
Brayden Schenn scores twice in win over COL
P.K. Subban nets two goals in OTL to Senators
Mike Hoffman scores GWG in OT vs. Predators
Nikita Kucherov ends 11-game goal drought
Claude Giroux nets 3 points in win over MTL
Taylor Hall pushes point streak to 12 games
Sean Monahan scores twice in win over NJ
Sam Reinhart picks up 3 pts in win over NYI
Joel Edmundson suffers UBI on Thursday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
10. Erik Jones
Feb 8
11. Jimmie Johnson
Feb 7
Daytona 500 in just 12 days
Feb 6
Rookie Watch: William Byron
Feb 5
12. Jamie McMurray
Feb 3
13. Clint Bowyer
Feb 2
14. Daniel Suarez
Feb 1
Rookie Watch: Darrell Wallace
Jan 31
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Codie Rohrbaugh ready for Daytona return
Milestone start for Paul Menard at Daytona
LaJoie picks up multi-race sponsor for No. 72
Labbe moves up to XFINITY Series for 2018
Dippel returns to Rette Jones Racing in 2018
Cindric to complete full NXS with two teams
Natalie Decker: Lucas Oil 200 advance
Hessert banks on experience in season-opener
Getting hard to sleep for ARCA rookie Tullman
Scott Stenzel partners with Copp Motorsports
Brett Moffitt named driver of No. 16 Tundra
Lupton gets thinQ Technology Partners support
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
AT&T Pebble Beach Preview
Feb 5
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 5
DFS Dish: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 30
Day wins FIO in 6-hole playoff
Jan 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Westwood has share of halfway lead in Perth
Olesen sets 36-hole World Super 6 target
Wise claims a clean card in R1 of AT&T Pro-Am
Ace rockets Cantlay into early contention
Hossler co-leads after day one of AT&T Pro-Am
Streelman shares the lead early @ AT&T Pro-Am
Shane Bertsch WDs ahead of AT&T Pro-Am
Westwood starts fast at World Super 6 Perth
Rumford off to a flyer at World Super 6 Perth
Dustin Johnson in familiar pairing at AT&T
Rumford gets set for title defense in Perth
Johnston staking a claim in World Super 6s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
Shrine Game Scout Conversation
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vanderbilt hires 49ers assistant Tarver as DC
Clemson RB C.J. Fuller opts to transfer out
New Mexico suspends HC Bob Davie for 30 days
Report: Doug Nussmeier to LSU as analyst
DJ grades Barkley higher than three NFL stars
Brooks ranks Lamar Jackson over Josh Allen
Exec: A franchise can be built around Darnold
Scout: Maurice Hurst will only play in a 4-3
Oklahoma WR Nick Basquine tears Achilles
Five-star DB Taylor-Stuart opts for Trojans
Oregon strikes for four-star T Penei Sewell
Chip Kelly snags four-star TE Michael Ezeike
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 27
Feb 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Feb 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Feb 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Feb 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 27
Feb 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 26
Feb 5
Team News - Week 26
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Zaha expected to miss a month
Mahrez unavailable for weekend match
LCFC striker could miss two weeks
Survival hopes could be scuppered by injury
The Watford injury list just keeps on growing
The FA could slap another ban on Watford capt
Cherries sweating on the fitness of Cook
Lowton eyeing a return at the Liberty
Huddersfield book FA Cup fifth round berth
Bakayoko to serve one-match ban
Mahrez still absent from training
Alderweireld, Rose confirmed for FA Cup tie
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Aaron Wise
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 6/21/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Aaron Wise bombarded Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-34=65 during round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, earning him a share of third place after day one.
The Oregon Duck standout is making his first appearance at this event. The California native didn't have ShotLink lasers measuring his round today, but we do know that he peppered 16 greens in regulation to relieve a bit of stress on the putter. He also holed out for birdie at the par-4 8th to help in that regard. Wise ended with 29 putts on the day, anchored by a three-putt par at the 10th. The big hitter is on most gamers lists of potential breakout golfers and the stars may be aligning this week in his home state. This will be the third time in his young career that he's found himself inside the top 5 after R1, finishing T55 at the 2016-17 OHL Classic and T17 at the 2018 CareerBuilder after those quick starts. Wise will now head to Pebble Beach Golf Links for round two.
Feb 8 - 7:36 PM
PGA TOUR rookie Aaron Wise walked all over La Quinta Country Club en route to an 8-under-par 31-33=64 during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, throwing his name into contention early in the week.
The University of Oregon product traded nine birdies with a lone bogey today. The big hitter took advantage of the par 5s, as you'd expect, circling birdies on all four of them. The California native is very familiar with these Palm Springs venues and it showed today. Today's round falls one shy of his career best on the PGA TOUR (8-under 63 in R3 of the 2016 John Deere Classic) After this hot start, he will need to keep his foot on the gas for three more rounds. Next up for Wise is the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST.
Jan 18 - 5:33 PM
PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise heads to the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta CC in California with mixed results so far this season.
Wise has finished 32nd or higher in three of his six events, including a 13th-place showing at The RSM Classic in mid-November. He posted a career-best round of 65 on moving day in that event. However, he has also missed the cut in three tournaments, including his most recent showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Wise is a masher off the tee, posting an average driving distance of 304.8 yards (47th). However, he needs to harness that power, as he is just 190th on the PGA Tour with a driving accuracy percentage of 58.33. Wise is like a poor man's Tony Finau, as he can bang with the best of them, but needs more finesse around and on the green.
Jan 17 - 4:01 PM
Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 232 Aaron Wise crafted a 5-under-par 31-34=65 in the third round of The RSM Classic to reach 10-under 202, up 24 places to T9 with play still in progress.
This is the 21-year-old's fifth start of the season with a best of T25 three starts ago at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms. It's his third cash and is looking for a big finish on Sunday, as the first Web.com Tour grad reshuffle takes places at the conclusion of the festivities. The University of Oregon product entered the season 36th in the WCT priority rankings after finishing 18th in regular-season money. He kicked off in 68-69 and hit 12 (of 14) fairways and 17 greens in regulation on Day 3. The 2016 NCAA Individual Champ squared a lone, walk-off bogey-5, preceded by six circles. He posted 2.971 SG: Tee-to-Green and 0.451 SG: Putting with 29 total putts.
Sat, Nov 18, 2017 03:05:00 PM
Wise claims a clean card in R1 of AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 8 - 7:36 PM
Aaron Wise cruises to an 8-under R1 at CBC
Jan 18 - 5:33 PM
Mixed results for Aaron Wise so far
Jan 17 - 4:01 PM
Rookie Wise kicks off RSM in 68-69-65
Sat, Nov 18, 2017 03:05:00 PM
More Aaron Wise Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(999)
2
G. DeLaet
PGA
(937)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(902)
4
J. Spaun
PGA
(833)
5
B. Hagy
PGA
(703)
6
A. Cejka
PGA
(695)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(690)
8
B. Weekley
PGA
(676)
9
C. Reavie
PGA
(669)
10
B. Koepka
PGA
(668)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
7
0
0
0
0
215
84
2
55
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
8
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
17
0
0
1
22
41
7
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
20
9
0
0
The RSM Classic
13
0
0
0
22
40
10
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
1
6
22
6
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
32
0
0
0
15
46
9
2
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
Headlines
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
»
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
»
AT&T Pebble Beach Preview
Feb 5
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 5
»
DFS Dish: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 30
»
Day wins FIO in 6-hole playoff
Jan 29
GOL Headlines
»
Westwood has share of halfway lead in Perth
»
Olesen sets 36-hole World Super 6 target
»
Wise claims a clean card in R1 of AT&T Pro-Am
»
Ace rockets Cantlay into early contention
»
Hossler co-leads after day one of AT&T Pro-Am
»
Streelman shares the lead early @ AT&T Pro-Am
»
Shane Bertsch WDs ahead of AT&T Pro-Am
»
Westwood starts fast at World Super 6 Perth
»
Rumford off to a flyer at World Super 6 Perth
»
Dustin Johnson in familiar pairing at AT&T
»
Rumford gets set for title defense in Perth
»
Johnston staking a claim in World Super 6s
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved