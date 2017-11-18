Aaron Wise Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 6/21/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 175

Aaron Wise bombarded Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-34=65 during round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, earning him a share of third place after day one. The Oregon Duck standout is making his first appearance at this event. The California native didn't have ShotLink lasers measuring his round today, but we do know that he peppered 16 greens in regulation to relieve a bit of stress on the putter. He also holed out for birdie at the par-4 8th to help in that regard. Wise ended with 29 putts on the day, anchored by a three-putt par at the 10th. The big hitter is on most gamers lists of potential breakout golfers and the stars may be aligning this week in his home state. This will be the third time in his young career that he's found himself inside the top 5 after R1, finishing T55 at the 2016-17 OHL Classic and T17 at the 2018 CareerBuilder after those quick starts. Wise will now head to Pebble Beach Golf Links for round two.

PGA TOUR rookie Aaron Wise walked all over La Quinta Country Club en route to an 8-under-par 31-33=64 during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, throwing his name into contention early in the week. The University of Oregon product traded nine birdies with a lone bogey today. The big hitter took advantage of the par 5s, as you'd expect, circling birdies on all four of them. The California native is very familiar with these Palm Springs venues and it showed today. Today's round falls one shy of his career best on the PGA TOUR (8-under 63 in R3 of the 2016 John Deere Classic) After this hot start, he will need to keep his foot on the gas for three more rounds. Next up for Wise is the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST.

PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise heads to the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta CC in California with mixed results so far this season. Wise has finished 32nd or higher in three of his six events, including a 13th-place showing at The RSM Classic in mid-November. He posted a career-best round of 65 on moving day in that event. However, he has also missed the cut in three tournaments, including his most recent showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Wise is a masher off the tee, posting an average driving distance of 304.8 yards (47th). However, he needs to harness that power, as he is just 190th on the PGA Tour with a driving accuracy percentage of 58.33. Wise is like a poor man's Tony Finau, as he can bang with the best of them, but needs more finesse around and on the green.