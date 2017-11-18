Player Page

Aaron Wise

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/21/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 175

Aaron Wise bombarded Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-34=65 during round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, earning him a share of third place after day one.
The Oregon Duck standout is making his first appearance at this event. The California native didn't have ShotLink lasers measuring his round today, but we do know that he peppered 16 greens in regulation to relieve a bit of stress on the putter. He also holed out for birdie at the par-4 8th to help in that regard. Wise ended with 29 putts on the day, anchored by a three-putt par at the 10th. The big hitter is on most gamers lists of potential breakout golfers and the stars may be aligning this week in his home state. This will be the third time in his young career that he's found himself inside the top 5 after R1, finishing T55 at the 2016-17 OHL Classic and T17 at the 2018 CareerBuilder after those quick starts. Wise will now head to Pebble Beach Golf Links for round two. Feb 8 - 7:36 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201870 0 0 02158425540
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000820800
CareerBuilder Challenge170012241710
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000720900
The RSM Classic1300022401000
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001622610
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open320001546920
Safeway Openn/a000426600
 

 