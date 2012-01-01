Brandon Harkins Team: PGA Golfer



Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR Rookie and World No. 346 Brandon Harkins tacked on a 3-under-par 33-35=68 in the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to post 9-under 133, up two places to T1, tying the 36-hole clubhouse lead of Brian Gay. The California State-Chico alum hit seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, overshadowing three bogey-5s at 14, 16 and 18 with six circles at 7-9, 13, 15 and 17. He recorded 1.571 putts per GIR with 28 total putts. The 31-year-old is making his fifth career TOUR start, fourth as a member, and opened the season with T9 at the Safeway. He followed with a MC at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms and a T20 last week at the Shriners.

Brandon Harkins flashed up the leaderboard during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, twirling a 6-under-par 32-33=65, good for an early spot inside the top 5. The PGA TOUR rookie is getting his first look at El Camaleón Golf Club and it appears to be love at first sight. Harkins was locked in from tee-to-green, missing just two (of 14) fairways and landing 15 greens in regulation. The highlight came at the par-5 13th where he landed the green in two before splashing home his eagle putt. He also circled six birdies to easily offset a pair of blemishes. Entering the season in the 44th spot on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle, Harkins is set to make a big move after a pair of top 20s in his first three starts. He is on his way toward another strong finish this week.

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 375 Brandon Harkins tossed up a 1-under-par 33-37=70 in the two-day second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to post 4-under 138, up eight spots on the live leaderboard to T8, seven shy of 36-hole leader and fellow California native J.J. Spaun. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 31-year-old was even-par thru 13 holes, 3-under total, when play was suspended due to darkness. He returned on Saturday morning to add an up-and-down par-save at the par-3 eighth (from 7'3") and a walk-off birdie-4 at nine from 18'1". Overall, the Cal State-Chico alum offset two squares with three circles on 10 (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, gaining 0.995 strokes off-the-tee but losing 1.453 approaching-the-green. He posted 1.700 putts per GIR and 2.240 SG: Putting with 26 total putts. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident, making his fourth career start, arrived off a MC (Sanderson) and career-best T9 at the Safeway.