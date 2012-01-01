Player Page

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR Rookie and World No. 346 Brandon Harkins tacked on a 3-under-par 33-35=68 in the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to post 9-under 133, up two places to T1, tying the 36-hole clubhouse lead of Brian Gay.
The California State-Chico alum hit seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, overshadowing three bogey-5s at 14, 16 and 18 with six circles at 7-9, 13, 15 and 17. He recorded 1.571 putts per GIR with 28 total putts. The 31-year-old is making his fifth career TOUR start, fourth as a member, and opened the season with T9 at the Safeway. He followed with a MC at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms and a T20 last week at the Shriners. Nov 10 - 12:49 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201820 0 1 0913301910
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open200001448910
Safeway Open900019431000
 

 