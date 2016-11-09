J.J. Henry Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 4/2/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 200

After his opening round of 12-over-par 45-39=84, J.J. Henry withdrew from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. No injury was cited. Henry had a wild ride around Pebble Beach Golf Links in round one. He circled two birdies but that was heavily overshadowed by nine bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey. The triple came at the par-4 fourth hole where he was forced to reload after driving it out of bounds. From there he found a greenside bunker and splashed it out to just 26'9" from the cup. In 476 career starts, this will go in the books as just his third mid-tournament WD. We will update if any injury news surfaces.

J.J. Henry makes his way back to El Camaleón Golf Club for his seventh appearance at this week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Henry arrives with a 6-for-6 record at the OHL Classic, including a runner-up in his 2009 debut and a T9 during the 2012 edition. His fairways-and-greens style of play sets up perfectly for the short course, but he's finished outside the top 100 in driving accuracy over the past two seasons, evidence that he's losing a bit of his tough with age. The 41-year-old makes for a decent salary-saver in DFS based on his course history, but it's important to remember he went the entire 2015-16 season without a single top 25. Source: PGATOUR.com

The winner of the 2006 Travelers Championship, J.J. Henry, makes his way back to his home state this week for an 18th start at TPC River Highlands. The Fairfield, Connecticut, native is 13-for-17 in his home-state event. He missed the cut in three of his first four tries at TPC River Highlands but is 12-for-13 since. More recently, his play has not been so hot. He arrives this week ranked 180th in the FedExCup race including five straight missed cuts. Henry has yet to find a top 25 during the 2015-16 campaign. On the bright side, his best finish of the season was a T28 at THE PLAYERS, played on a Pete Dye Design (TPC Sawgrass) just like this week. Source: PGATOUR.com