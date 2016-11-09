Player Page

J.J. Henry

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 4/2/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 200

After his opening round of 12-over-par 45-39=84, J.J. Henry withdrew from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. No injury was cited.
Henry had a wild ride around Pebble Beach Golf Links in round one. He circled two birdies but that was heavily overshadowed by nine bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey. The triple came at the par-4 fourth hole where he was forced to reload after driving it out of bounds. From there he found a greenside bunker and splashed it out to just 26'9" from the cup. In 476 career starts, this will go in the books as just his third mid-tournament WD. We will update if any injury news surfaces. Feb 9 - 5:42 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 02556125730
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open660001151910
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000422910
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000741600
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001819800
OHL Classic at Mayakoba600001350900
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000724410
Safeway Open6700111481200
 

 