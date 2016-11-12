Player Page

J.T. Poston

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 165

PGA TOUR rookie and open qualifier J.T. Poston authored a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in the first round of the Genesis Open, currently T2 on the leaderboard, two back of Sam Saunders.
The World No. 327 is one of just seven rookies able to crack the 144-man field and shot the same score on Monday at Eisenhower Course at Industry Hills to gain entry. This is his 10th career start, all as a member, and is 6-for-9 with a best of T29 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms. The 23-year-old opened with eagle at the par-5 first (from 4'2"), squared a lone bogey-5 at two (failed sand save), adding conventional birdies at Nos. 7, 11 and 16, all from inside of 10 feet. The Western Carolina alum mustered just five (of 14) fairways and hit 11 greens in regulation, posting 1.727 putts per GIR, aided by a 19-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at 5. Feb 16 - 6:05 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 027897359121
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am66002735910
Farmers Insurance Openn/a0006181200
CareerBuilder Challenge340002143521
Sony Open in Hawaii640001646820
The RSM Classicn/a000526320
OHL Classic at Mayakoba350011646900
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000821520
Safeway Open570001843830
 

 