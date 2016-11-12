Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Knost sidelined (wrist); announces surgery
OQer Poston cards first-round 66 at Genesis
Saunders surges to top spot w/ bogey-free 64
Dustin Johnson early leader with 66 in R1
Foster joins Rumford at top in World Super6
Rumford makes early World Super Six running
Noren readies for Perth; embracing new format
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
J.T. Poston
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/1/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 165
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie and open qualifier J.T. Poston authored a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in the first round of the Genesis Open, currently T2 on the leaderboard, two back of Sam Saunders.
The World No. 327 is one of just seven rookies able to crack the 144-man field and shot the same score on Monday at Eisenhower Course at Industry Hills to gain entry. This is his 10th career start, all as a member, and is 6-for-9 with a best of T29 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms. The 23-year-old opened with eagle at the par-5 first (from 4'2"), squared a lone bogey-5 at two (failed sand save), adding conventional birdies at Nos. 7, 11 and 16, all from inside of 10 feet. The Western Carolina alum mustered just five (of 14) fairways and hit 11 greens in regulation, posting 1.727 putts per GIR, aided by a 19-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at 5.
Feb 16 - 6:05 PM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, PGA TOUR rookie J.T. Poston spun a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-33=64 in the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to toss 9-under 204 on the leaderboard, up 35 spots to T24 with play still in progress.
The 23-year-old is making his fourth start of the season and is playing the weekend for a third time. His best so far is T29 at the Sanderson Farms and arrived for his OHL debut off a missed cut last week at the Shriners. The Western Carolina alum (2015) was one of 15 players to make the cut on the number, T59 on 2-under after kicking off in 69-71. For a second time this week, he's piped 13 (of 14) fairways and landed a week-best 15 greens in regulation, circling five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 fifth.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:21:00 PM
JT Poston preps for his PGA TOUR debut as he readies for this week's Safeway Open.
The Western Carolina product tore through the Web.com Tour last season, collecting eight top 25s in 18 starts. That helped him finish 10th in the regular season money list, allowing him to collect his PGA TOUR card for the first time. His main weapon on the WCT was approaching the green as he ranked fifth in GIR. While Poston is untested on the big stage, the 23-year-old holds a lot of potential, especially in dynasty leagues which will allow him to grow into that potential.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Source:
PGATOU
JT Poston preps for Peek'n Peak Resort's Upper Course at this week's inaugural LECOM Health Challenge.
The Western Carolina product is playing on Special Temporary Membership (earned with a third-place finish at Rex Hospital Open). That was back in May, but more recently, he posted a T6 two weeks ago at the Air Capital Classic. The 23-year-old has been a pleasant surprise this year on the Web.com Tour, and gamers should keep a close eye on him as the season progresses, including this week in Findley Lake, New York.
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 10:50:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
OQer Poston cards first-round 66 at Genesis
Feb 16 - 6:05 PM
Rookie Poston fires bogey-free 64 in R3
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:21:00 PM
Poston debuting on PGA TOUR at Safeway
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Poston swings well ahead of inaugural LECOM
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 10:50:00 AM
More J.T. Poston Player News
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
278
97
3
59
12
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
66
0
0
2
7
35
9
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
18
12
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
34
0
0
0
21
43
5
2
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
64
0
0
0
16
46
8
2
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
3
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
35
0
0
1
16
46
9
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
5
2
0
Safeway Open
57
0
0
0
18
43
8
3
0
