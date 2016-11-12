J.T. Poston Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 6/1/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 165

Latest News Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie and open qualifier J.T. Poston authored a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in the first round of the Genesis Open, currently T2 on the leaderboard, two back of Sam Saunders. The World No. 327 is one of just seven rookies able to crack the 144-man field and shot the same score on Monday at Eisenhower Course at Industry Hills to gain entry. This is his 10th career start, all as a member, and is 6-for-9 with a best of T29 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms. The 23-year-old opened with eagle at the par-5 first (from 4'2"), squared a lone bogey-5 at two (failed sand save), adding conventional birdies at Nos. 7, 11 and 16, all from inside of 10 feet. The Western Carolina alum mustered just five (of 14) fairways and hit 11 greens in regulation, posting 1.727 putts per GIR, aided by a 19-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at 5.

Beginning off No. 10 tee, PGA TOUR rookie J.T. Poston spun a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-33=64 in the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to toss 9-under 204 on the leaderboard, up 35 spots to T24 with play still in progress. The 23-year-old is making his fourth start of the season and is playing the weekend for a third time. His best so far is T29 at the Sanderson Farms and arrived for his OHL debut off a missed cut last week at the Shriners. The Western Carolina alum (2015) was one of 15 players to make the cut on the number, T59 on 2-under after kicking off in 69-71. For a second time this week, he's piped 13 (of 14) fairways and landed a week-best 15 greens in regulation, circling five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 fifth.

JT Poston preps for his PGA TOUR debut as he readies for this week's Safeway Open. The Western Carolina product tore through the Web.com Tour last season, collecting eight top 25s in 18 starts. That helped him finish 10th in the regular season money list, allowing him to collect his PGA TOUR card for the first time. His main weapon on the WCT was approaching the green as he ranked fifth in GIR. While Poston is untested on the big stage, the 23-year-old holds a lot of potential, especially in dynasty leagues which will allow him to grow into that potential. Source: PGATOU