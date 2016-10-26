Player Page

Rick Lamb

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/20/1990

Taking on Spyglass Hill Golf Club, Rick Lamb fired a 4-under-par 34-34=68 to open his week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with an early share of the clubhouse lead.
The lefty is making his debut at this event, but had no troubles battling the elements on day one. He split nine (of 14) fairways en route to nine greens hit. The key was great scrambling as he squared just one bogey, going 8-for-9 getting up-and-down. Lamb needed just 23 putts to make his way around Spyglass, one-putting on 13 holes today. The PGA TOUR rookie has opened his career with six straight missed cuts, so this round was a bit out of the blue. He will turn his attention to Pebble Beach Golf Links in round two. Feb 9 - 3:30 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 01213603461
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000621801
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000836820
The RSM Classicn/a000922500
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000817740
Safeway Openn/a000525600
 

 