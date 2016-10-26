Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
Blue Jays finalize $3M pact with J.P. Howell
Report: Loria to sell Miami Marlins for $1.6B
Mets re-sign Blevins to one-year, $6.5M deal
Wieters suffered a forearm laceration in Nov.
Kang has Feb. 22 trial in Seoul for third DUI
All sides deny Manziel/CFL workout report
Carson Palmer confirms he's returning for '17
Chiefs: We've had 'positive' talks with Berry
Colts cut D'Qwell Jackson, get $5.5M in space
Chiefs GM Dorsey on Jamaal Charles: We'll see
Chiefs once again endorse Alex Smith as QB
Shane Vereen expected to return if healthy
Report: Jets 'won't be suitors' for Cutler
Bengals not expected to re-sign RG Zeitler
Adrian Peterson: I want to retire as a Viking
Quinn: Offense won't change under Sarkisian
Jerry not sure how Cowboys will handle Romo
Jimmy Butler practices, on track to play
Kenneth Faried (ankle) ruled out against NYK
Walton: D'Angelo Russell looked tired vs. DET
Jabari Parker (knee) suffers torn left ACL
Thaddeus Young unlikely for Friday, Saturday
Deron Williams (toe) out as expected Thursday
Eric Gordon (back) is questionable Thursday
Moe Harkless listed as the starter Thursday
Jeff Green (personal) will play Thursday
Aaron Gordon (foot) ruled out for Thursday
Cody Zeller (quad) expected to start Thursday
Richaun Holmes (illness) out Thursday
Holtby goes for 13th straight win on Thurday
NHL fines Keith Yandle for embellishment
Gostisbehere returns Thursday vs Islanders
CT Governor proposes $250M to lure Islanders
Craig Anderson closing in on next start
Jimmy Howard tweaks knee during AHL game
Jonathan Toews scores OT winner vs. Wild
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Noh goes blemish-free in blustery conditions
Lamb lays a low number in R1 of AT&T Pro-Am
Warren sets pace in Malaysia with opening 63
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Mayock: 'Scared to death' of top quarterbacks
Some teams might view Forrest Lamp as a C
Could Marshon Lattimore go as early as No. 2?
Rapoport: Some consider Pat Mahomes QB1
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Kouyate back in training ahead of GW25
Tom Cleverley showing signs of life
West Ham cautious with Carroll injury
Pochettino: Rose injury not serious
Hernandez injury hands Niasse his chance
Jose Holebas back with a splash
Jake Livermore fits in nicely at Albion
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Rick Lamb
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/20/1990
Latest News
Recent News
Taking on Spyglass Hill Golf Club, Rick Lamb fired a 4-under-par 34-34=68 to open his week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with an early share of the clubhouse lead.
The lefty is making his debut at this event, but had no troubles battling the elements on day one. He split nine (of 14) fairways en route to nine greens hit. The key was great scrambling as he squared just one bogey, going 8-for-9 getting up-and-down. Lamb needed just 23 putts to make his way around Spyglass, one-putting on 13 holes today. The PGA TOUR rookie has opened his career with six straight missed cuts, so this round was a bit out of the blue. He will turn his attention to Pebble Beach Golf Links in round two.
Feb 9 - 3:30 PM
Rick Lamb takes his talents to the Monterey Peninsula for his debut at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The lefty has kicked off his PGA TOUR career with six straight missed cuts. The lone bright spot came in round one of The RSM Classic where he opened with a 5-under 67 to position himself T23 on leaderboard. Lamb has been outside top 100 on the leaderboard after 11 of his 13 rounds to date. The 26-year-old University of Tennessee product can be left on the bench in fantasy games until he shows any sign of form.
Feb 7 - 9:20 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
PGA TOUR rookie Rick Lamb prepares for his first Sanderson Farms Championship and arrives off a missed cut in his TOUR debut at the Safeway Open two weeks ago.
The Web.com Tour grad posted rounds of 76-69 at the Safeway to MC by four. He made his way to the big leagues after finishing 24th on the WCT regular-season money list last season, highlighted by his first pro win at the LECOM Health Challenge back in July (playoff). In total, the 26-year-old made seven cuts in 13 starts on the junior circuit with four top 25s, three of which were top 10s.
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:04:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Rick Lamb torched Peek'n Peak Resort's Upper Course en route to a 9-under-par 33-30=63 during the final round of the LECOM Health Challenge, earning his way into a four-man playoff at 19-under 269 and walking away victorious on the second hole of the playoff.
Playing on conditional status, the University of Tennessee alum was making just his third start of the season, needing to Monday qualify this week just to earn his spot. He had missed the cut in his first two starts of the season. This week was different as he turned on the scoring machine early and often, collecting 26 birdies and two eagles over 72 holes at the New York venue. That included an eagle on the driveable par-4 12th today. The closing dagger came at the second playoff hole (the par-5 18th hole played for the second time) as the 25-year-old drained a chip-in birdie from the fringe while his three competitors (Pan, Bozzelli, and Gibson) settled for pars or bogeys. With $108,000 banked in today's victory, the lefty now has a very serious shot at finishing inside the top 25 on the money list and securing a PGA TOUR card for the first time in his career.
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 05:32:00 PM
Lamb lays a low number in R1 of AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 9 - 3:30 PM
Lamb looks for a spark at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7 - 9:20 AM
Rookie Lamb contest first Sanderson Farms
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:04:00 AM
Rick Lamb earns maiden win at inaugural LECOM
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 05:32:00 PM
More Rick Lamb Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
121
36
0
34
6
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
21
8
0
1
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
8
36
8
2
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
9
22
5
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
8
17
7
4
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
6
0
0
