Rick Lamb Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 9/20/1990

Latest News Recent News

Taking on Spyglass Hill Golf Club, Rick Lamb fired a 4-under-par 34-34=68 to open his week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with an early share of the clubhouse lead. The lefty is making his debut at this event, but had no troubles battling the elements on day one. He split nine (of 14) fairways en route to nine greens hit. The key was great scrambling as he squared just one bogey, going 8-for-9 getting up-and-down. Lamb needed just 23 putts to make his way around Spyglass, one-putting on 13 holes today. The PGA TOUR rookie has opened his career with six straight missed cuts, so this round was a bit out of the blue. He will turn his attention to Pebble Beach Golf Links in round two.

Rick Lamb takes his talents to the Monterey Peninsula for his debut at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The lefty has kicked off his PGA TOUR career with six straight missed cuts. The lone bright spot came in round one of The RSM Classic where he opened with a 5-under 67 to position himself T23 on leaderboard. Lamb has been outside top 100 on the leaderboard after 11 of his 13 rounds to date. The 26-year-old University of Tennessee product can be left on the bench in fantasy games until he shows any sign of form. Source: PGATOUR.com

PGA TOUR rookie Rick Lamb prepares for his first Sanderson Farms Championship and arrives off a missed cut in his TOUR debut at the Safeway Open two weeks ago. The Web.com Tour grad posted rounds of 76-69 at the Safeway to MC by four. He made his way to the big leagues after finishing 24th on the WCT regular-season money list last season, highlighted by his first pro win at the LECOM Health Challenge back in July (playoff). In total, the 26-year-old made seven cuts in 13 starts on the junior circuit with four top 25s, three of which were top 10s. Source: PGATOUR.com