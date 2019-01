Shugo Imahira Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 10/2/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'5" / 132

Sponsor invite and World No. 53 Shugo Imahira received a special invitation to the 2019 Masters while getting ready to contest his second Sony Open after a T54 on debut last year (67-71-70-66), also on a sponsor exemption. The 26-year-old, who won the 2018 Order of Merit on the Japan Golf Tour, got the news on Tuesday. The Masters was the only major that he hadn't competed in, missing the cuts at the 2018 PGA, the 2017 U.S. Open, and by two at the 2016 Open in his TOUR and major debut after rounds of 68-80. This is the Japanese star's sixth overall TOUR start with last year's Sony his only cash, and notoriously was DQ'd in his WGC debut at the 2018 HSBC, where he was 74th (of 78) thru 36 holes (72-79) but missed his R3 tee time. He checks in off eight straight top-13 finishes on the Asian and JGTO, beginning the run with his second JGTO title at the Bridgestone Open back in October. Overall, Imahira recorded 14 top 10s in 2018 in 27 starts, including seven podiums. Source: PGATOUR.com

Japan's Shugo Imahira will make his World Golf Championship debut in the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China. UPDATE: Imahira was 74th (of 78) thru 36 holes (72-79), but was DQ'd for missing his R3 tee time. The 25-year-old is making quiet progress through the Japanese ranks. He topped the 2014 Japanese secondary circuit to earn promotion and has since improved his main tour rank each year: 24th to 10th to a current rank this season of fifth. He has nine top fives this year, including a maiden victory in May's Kansai Open and a play-off defeat in last month's ANA Open. He was T3 in last week's weather disrupted Bridgestone Open. He has limited experience away from his home tour. He opened the 2016 Open with a 68 before crashing out with a second round 80 and missed the cut in this year's Maybank Championship U.S. Open, but was T35 in January's solid-field Asian Tour Singapore Open. Source: PGATour.com