Sergio Garcia

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/9/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 160

Sergio Garcia will need to conjure some magic on the greens if he is to contend in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis course at Emirates GC.
The Spaniard missed the cut on his debut at the course and did so again on his most recent start there in 2015, yet in between he has notched four top 20 finishes. Trouble is, he’s not once cracked the top ten and difficulty on the greens seems to be the problem if the stats are anything to go by (he struggles to average less than 30 swings of the putter per round). He’s also hampered by an inability to go low at the weekend – just one sub-70 round in eight attempts. He’s a winner in the desert (2014 Qatar Masters), but he needs to find something he’s not really hinted at if he is to add that title this week. The better news is that he did lead after 36 holes last time he was in Dubai (November’s DP World Tour Championship) and opened the season with T11 in the Asian Tour’s Singapore Open. Jan 30 - 11:46 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 049161600
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic170011649600
 

 