Sergio Garcia Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 1/9/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 160

Sergio Garcia will need to conjure some magic on the greens if he is to contend in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis course at Emirates GC. The Spaniard missed the cut on his debut at the course and did so again on his most recent start there in 2015, yet in between he has notched four top 20 finishes. Trouble is, he’s not once cracked the top ten and difficulty on the greens seems to be the problem if the stats are anything to go by (he struggles to average less than 30 swings of the putter per round). He’s also hampered by an inability to go low at the weekend – just one sub-70 round in eight attempts. He’s a winner in the desert (2014 Qatar Masters), but he needs to find something he’s not really hinted at if he is to add that title this week. The better news is that he did lead after 36 holes last time he was in Dubai (November’s DP World Tour Championship) and opened the season with T11 in the Asian Tour’s Singapore Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Sergio Garcia enjoyed another impressive lap of the Earth Course on Friday, signing for a 5-under-par 33-34=67 to share the halfway lead alongside Francesco Molinari at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. In contrast to his opening 68, the Spaniard played the final four holes in 2-under as opposed to 2-over today and that allowed him to reach 9-under 135 at the midpoint. He and Molinari lead Lee Westwood by a shot. Sergio cruised through his opening nine with birdies at 2, 4 and 6 and added another at 11. He then produced one of the par saves of the season, taking a penalty drop from a bush after a hooked drive and draining a monster putt for his '4' at 12. He did give a shot away at 13 but responded with red circles at 14 and 16 to put himself in ideal spot to launch a title bid this weekend. "I felt like I was swinging the club really, really well," said Garcia. "I was hitting a lot of good shots. I hit a couple of iffy putts here and there but I made some really good ones, also." This is Garcia's sixth start in the European Tour's season closer and he's now 59-under for his 22 laps. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Sergio Garcia briefly held the outright lead before posting a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. That's a single swing behind clubhouse leaders Julien Quesne and Nicolas Colsaerts. After a steady start featuring a birdie at No. 3 and six pars, the Spaniard hit the gas with red numbers at 8, 10 and 11. That put him just one off the pace and he leapfrogged the leaders in one move by draining a bomb for eagle at No. 14 to hit 6-under. Garcia consolidated his position with a par at 15 but dropped back with a double bogey-6 at the par-4 16th hole. Two closing pars completed a 68 and gave him a sixth round in the 60s in his last eight laps at the Earth Course. Garcia came into the event ranked 20th on the Race to Dubai but could climb as high as fifth with a win.