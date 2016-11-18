Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
Joe Mathis says foot is 100 percent healed
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Player Page
Sergio Garcia
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 1/9/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Sergio Garcia will need to conjure some magic on the greens if he is to contend in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis course at Emirates GC.
The Spaniard missed the cut on his debut at the course and did so again on his most recent start there in 2015, yet in between he has notched four top 20 finishes. Trouble is, he’s not once cracked the top ten and difficulty on the greens seems to be the problem if the stats are anything to go by (he struggles to average less than 30 swings of the putter per round). He’s also hampered by an inability to go low at the weekend – just one sub-70 round in eight attempts. He’s a winner in the desert (2014 Qatar Masters), but he needs to find something he’s not really hinted at if he is to add that title this week. The better news is that he did lead after 36 holes last time he was in Dubai (November’s DP World Tour Championship) and opened the season with T11 in the Asian Tour’s Singapore Open.
Jan 30 - 11:46 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Sergio Garcia enjoyed another impressive lap of the Earth Course on Friday, signing for a 5-under-par 33-34=67 to share the halfway lead alongside Francesco Molinari at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
In contrast to his opening 68, the Spaniard played the final four holes in 2-under as opposed to 2-over today and that allowed him to reach 9-under 135 at the midpoint. He and Molinari lead Lee Westwood by a shot. Sergio cruised through his opening nine with birdies at 2, 4 and 6 and added another at 11. He then produced one of the par saves of the season, taking a penalty drop from a bush after a hooked drive and draining a monster putt for his '4' at 12. He did give a shot away at 13 but responded with red circles at 14 and 16 to put himself in ideal spot to launch a title bid this weekend. "I felt like I was swinging the club really, really well," said Garcia. "I was hitting a lot of good shots. I hit a couple of iffy putts here and there but I made some really good ones, also." This is Garcia's sixth start in the European Tour's season closer and he's now 59-under for his 22 laps.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 07:52:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Sergio Garcia briefly held the outright lead before posting a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
That's a single swing behind clubhouse leaders Julien Quesne and Nicolas Colsaerts. After a steady start featuring a birdie at No. 3 and six pars, the Spaniard hit the gas with red numbers at 8, 10 and 11. That put him just one off the pace and he leapfrogged the leaders in one move by draining a bomb for eagle at No. 14 to hit 6-under. Garcia consolidated his position with a par at 15 but dropped back with a double bogey-6 at the par-4 16th hole. Two closing pars completed a 68 and gave him a sixth round in the 60s in his last eight laps at the Earth Course. Garcia came into the event ranked 20th on the Race to Dubai but could climb as high as fifth with a win.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 06:31:00 AM
Sergio Garcia wrapped up a solid week in China with a 5-under-par 34-33=67 to finish the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in a tie for ninth place on 12-under 276.
There was no catching Hideki Matsuyama this week, but the Spaniard finished just four strokes off the co-runner-ups this week. Garcia was tidy, tee-to-green, ranking T5 in fairways hit (42-of-56) and third in GIR percentage (79%). The 36-year-old was especially strong with the irons today, circling birdies on three of the four par 3s after playing them at 3-over without a single birdie during the first three rounds. Garcia was playing his fifth WGC-HSBC Champions this week, and he's now finished T11 or better in three of the five.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:55:00 AM
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Jan 30 - 11:46 AM
Garcia has share of the lead at Dubai closer
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 07:52:00 AM
Garcia one back after late eagle and double
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 06:31:00 AM
Garcia tidy in his final lap of Sheshan Int'l
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:55:00 AM
More Sergio Garcia Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
49
16
1
6
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CIMB Classic
17
0
0
1
16
49
6
0
0
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Masters champion Danny Willett won last year's Dubai Desert Classic and he returns this year to defend his title.
