Ryan Fox

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 210

Making his tournament debut, World No. 101 Ryan Fox fired a week-low 5-under-par 31-35=66 in the second round of the 99th PGA Championship to reach 1-under 141, up 69 spots on the live leaderboard to T11, seven shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner.
This is the 30-year-old's third overall major appearance, cashing a T49 in the 2015 Open Championship and missing the cut (by one) at Royal Birkdale three weeks ago in his most recent start. Just prior to that, he posted three straight top-6 finishes on the Euro Tour, including tied-career-bests with back-to-back T4s at the Irish and Scottish Opens, respectively. The New Zealander currently ranks 21st in the Race to Dubai Standings in his first full season. He struggled in the opener on Day 1, silencing two birdies with four bogeys and a double for 4-over 75, but rebounded in Round 2, camouflaging a lone bogey-5 at 11 (failed sand save) with six circles at Nos. 3, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 16, three from between 10 and 18 feet. Fox found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, posting 6.967 SG: Tee-to-Green and 0.822 SG: Putting, taking 29 total putts. Aug 11 - 3:02 PM
Season Stats
Tournament Log
