Ryan Fox Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 1/22/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 210

Making his tournament debut, World No. 101 Ryan Fox fired a week-low 5-under-par 31-35=66 in the second round of the 99th PGA Championship to reach 1-under 141, up 69 spots on the live leaderboard to T11, seven shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner. This is the 30-year-old's third overall major appearance, cashing a T49 in the 2015 Open Championship and missing the cut (by one) at Royal Birkdale three weeks ago in his most recent start. Just prior to that, he posted three straight top-6 finishes on the Euro Tour, including tied-career-bests with back-to-back T4s at the Irish and Scottish Opens, respectively. The New Zealander currently ranks 21st in the Race to Dubai Standings in his first full season. He struggled in the opener on Day 1, silencing two birdies with four bogeys and a double for 4-over 75, but rebounded in Round 2, camouflaging a lone bogey-5 at 11 (failed sand save) with six circles at Nos. 3, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 16, three from between 10 and 18 feet. Fox found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, posting 6.967 SG: Tee-to-Green and 0.822 SG: Putting, taking 29 total putts.

Ryan Fox made a stunning "hole-in-three" as he carded a final round 2-under-par 34-36=70 to finish the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open on 8-under 280 and in a tie for fourth at Dundonald Links. The New Zealander was on the par-3 sixth tee when he shanked into a thick bush, but with his second ball he found the bottom of the cup; a hole-in-one of sorts. Before then he had made birdies at 3 and 5, but posted a bogey in between. Another red number at No. 8 had him rising the leaderboard. Two more at 12 and 14 had him eyeing a big check, even if he was a little distant of the leaders. But back-to-back bogeys at 16 and 17 drew him back into a tie for fourth with four others and five back of the play-off. He has, however, sorted his 2018 playing rights out in the last three weeks, making top six finishes in all of the Rolex Series event in this mini swing (France, Ireland, Scotland).

Ryan Fox will aim to continue his hot run when making his debut in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, Ayrshire this week. Having gone 1-for-4 through April and May, with a best of T51, the Kiwi has responded in some style, initially marking three top 30 finishes, then adding T6 in the Open de France and T4 last week in the Irish Open, results which not only vaulted him up the Race to Dubai rankings, the latter also earned him a spot in The Open Championship. Those results suggest that he can play links golf, although back in 2015 he was T49 in The Open at St Andrews, then missed the cut in the Dunhill Links Championship. He’s fared well in the Scottish Challenge event on the secondary circuit (T10 and T2) so we’ll see if he can maintain the hot run. In fairness it would be some effort if he did avoid a hangover of sorts. Source: EuropeanTour.com