Ryan Evans Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050

Latest News Recent News

Ryan Evans sailed through the first round of the Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Agrigento, Sicily, carding a magnificent 6-under-par 33-32=65, to join Lucas Bjerregaard, the long time clubhouse leader, two clear of the field. On a tricky afternoon, more blustery than the morning conditions, the Englishman remained not only stout, but superb. He played the back nine first and ticked 12 and 16. His progress at this point was good, but it was set to get better. Two more birdies followed at fourth and seventh before the highlight of his day, an eagle-3 at the 542-yard par-5 ninth which vaulted him from solo second to his lofty position alongside Bjerregaard, two clear of a pack of five on 4-under. It is his second 18-hole lead/shared lead on the European Tour. His first was earned with a 66 in the 2016 Czech Masters when he ended the week T3. This week is his course debut, but he is 9-for-10 this season, albeit only 115th on the Race to Dubai.

Ryan Evans returns to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco for the Trophee Hassan II. The Englishman, a graduate from the 2017 Challenge Tour, made a great start to the season with a run of 8-for-8. Admittedly he didn't threaten to contend in any of those starts, but it was a solid base for the year and included a best of T15 in the South African Open. 3-under-par through 11 holes of his first round last week in the Open de Espana hinted that he was ready to improve on that record. However it all then transformed horribly. He made a double-bogey at the 12th and added two more and a triple on Friday as he carded 70-80 to finish T153. On tournament debut two years ago, his only previous effort in Morocco, he started badly with a 78 and a second lap 72 couldn't rescue his weekend aspirations. Has twice finished top five at CC Geneve on the Challenge Tour, like this week a RTJ Sr design. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Ryan Evans crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-35=67 in round two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, his impressive morning lap of Doha GC lifting the Englishman 34 spots up the live board to T6 on 8-under 136 and just two shots behind the clubhouse lead held by Erik Van Rooyen. Evans is 5-for-5 on the European Tour this season so, despite his lowly world ranking of 244, it's not a great surprise to see him in contention. A winner on the Challenge Tour last season, Evans set the tone today with an opening birdie at 10 and added further circles at 13, 16 and 18. He kept it steady coming home, adding eight pars and a final red number of the day at 7. This is his first start in Qatar and so far so good.