Ryan Evans

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050

Ryan Evans sailed through the first round of the Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Agrigento, Sicily, carding a magnificent 6-under-par 33-32=65, to join Lucas Bjerregaard, the long time clubhouse leader, two clear of the field.
On a tricky afternoon, more blustery than the morning conditions, the Englishman remained not only stout, but superb. He played the back nine first and ticked 12 and 16. His progress at this point was good, but it was set to get better. Two more birdies followed at fourth and seventh before the highlight of his day, an eagle-3 at the 542-yard par-5 ninth which vaulted him from solo second to his lofty position alongside Bjerregaard, two clear of a pack of five on 4-under. It is his second 18-hole lead/shared lead on the European Tour. His first was earned with a 66 in the 2016 Czech Masters when he ended the week T3. This week is his course debut, but he is 9-for-10 this season, albeit only 115th on the Race to Dubai. May 10 - 1:06 PM
