GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 8
Jason Day wins the Wells Fargo
May 7
THE PLAYERS Preview
May 7
Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 7
Dose: Day in Control
May 5
Dose: All Set for Moving Day
May 4
Dose: Rory Tracking Lead
May 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Si Woo Kim twirls 5-under 67 in R1 of defense
World No. 1 signs a clean 66 in R1 of PLAYERS
Webb Simpson soars to the top in R1 @ PLAYERS
Evans' 65 ties R1 lead in Rocco Forte Open
Vegas twirls blemish-free 67 in R1 of PLAYERS
Bjerregaard hoists up early number in Italy
Spieth signals new strategy for TPC Sawgrass
Garcia leads THE PLAYERS in all-time earnings
Paul Casey (back) WDs ahead of THE PLAYERS
Sullivan heads up betting at Rocco Forte Open
Si Woo Kim preps for 1st career title defense
2017 champ Quiros returns to Rocco Forte Open
Ryan Evans
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ryan Evans
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Evans sailed through the first round of the Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Agrigento, Sicily, carding a magnificent 6-under-par 33-32=65, to join Lucas Bjerregaard, the long time clubhouse leader, two clear of the field.
On a tricky afternoon, more blustery than the morning conditions, the Englishman remained not only stout, but superb. He played the back nine first and ticked 12 and 16. His progress at this point was good, but it was set to get better. Two more birdies followed at fourth and seventh before the highlight of his day, an eagle-3 at the 542-yard par-5 ninth which vaulted him from solo second to his lofty position alongside Bjerregaard, two clear of a pack of five on 4-under. It is his second 18-hole lead/shared lead on the European Tour. His first was earned with a 66 in the 2016 Czech Masters when he ended the week T3. This week is his course debut, but he is 9-for-10 this season, albeit only 115th on the Race to Dubai.
May 10 - 1:06 PM
Ryan Evans returns to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco for the Trophee Hassan II.
The Englishman, a graduate from the 2017 Challenge Tour, made a great start to the season with a run of 8-for-8. Admittedly he didn't threaten to contend in any of those starts, but it was a solid base for the year and included a best of T15 in the South African Open. 3-under-par through 11 holes of his first round last week in the Open de Espana hinted that he was ready to improve on that record. However it all then transformed horribly. He made a double-bogey at the 12th and added two more and a triple on Friday as he carded 70-80 to finish T153. On tournament debut two years ago, his only previous effort in Morocco, he started badly with a 78 and a second lap 72 couldn't rescue his weekend aspirations. Has twice finished top five at CC Geneve on the Challenge Tour, like this week a RTJ Sr design.
Apr 17 - 2:39 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Ryan Evans crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-35=67 in round two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, his impressive morning lap of Doha GC lifting the Englishman 34 spots up the live board to T6 on 8-under 136 and just two shots behind the clubhouse lead held by Erik Van Rooyen.
Evans is 5-for-5 on the European Tour this season so, despite his lowly world ranking of 244, it's not a great surprise to see him in contention. A winner on the Challenge Tour last season, Evans set the tone today with an opening birdie at 10 and added further circles at 13, 16 and 18. He kept it steady coming home, adding eight pars and a final red number of the day at 7. This is his first start in Qatar and so far so good.
Feb 23 - 5:49 AM
Ryan Evans was the only English player to reach Sunday's matchplay section at the inaugural World Super 6 Perth in Australia last year and he's back for another go this week.
Evans shot 69-68-68 to finish tied eighth in strokeplay, comfortably earning his passage as one of the top 24 to progress to the six-hole head-to-head knockout phase on the final day. There, he lasted just one round after losing to local man Nick Cullen. His performance at Lake Karrinyup 12 months ago shouldn't have been viewed as a surprise given that he'd taken T38 in the Perth International played there in 2016. Since finishing eighth on the Challenge Tour's Road to Oman in 2017 to secure his European Tour card he's 3-for-3. That includes T15 in the South African Open on his last start so Evans could be a sneaky pick here.
Feb 7 - 8:55 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Evans' 65 ties R1 lead in Rocco Forte Open
May 10 - 1:06 PM
Evans hoping Spain blip on cuts-made train
Apr 17 - 2:39 AM
Ryan Evans makes Qatar move w/ flawless 67
Feb 23 - 5:49 AM
Ryan Evans heads back to World Super 6 Perth
Feb 7 - 8:55 AM
More Ryan Evans Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for THE PLAYERS Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: THE PLAYERS
May 9
»
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 8
»
Jason Day wins the Wells Fargo
May 7
»
THE PLAYERS Preview
May 7
»
Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 7
»
Dose: Day in Control
May 5
»
Dose: All Set for Moving Day
May 4
»
Dose: Rory Tracking Lead
May 3
GOL Headlines
»
Si Woo Kim twirls 5-under 67 in R1 of defense
»
World No. 1 signs a clean 66 in R1 of PLAYERS
»
Webb Simpson soars to the top in R1 @ PLAYERS
»
Evans' 65 ties R1 lead in Rocco Forte Open
»
Vegas twirls blemish-free 67 in R1 of PLAYERS
»
Bjerregaard hoists up early number in Italy
»
Spieth signals new strategy for TPC Sawgrass
»
Garcia leads THE PLAYERS in all-time earnings
»
Paul Casey (back) WDs ahead of THE PLAYERS
»
Sullivan heads up betting at Rocco Forte Open
»
Si Woo Kim preps for 1st career title defense
»
2017 champ Quiros returns to Rocco Forte Open
