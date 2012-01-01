Thomas Detry Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 1/13/1993

Thomas Detry torched Golfclub München Eichenried for a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in round one of the BMW International Open in Germany, good enough for a one-shot clubhouse lead over Sergio Garcia and Joost Luiten. They say many good rounds start with a bogey (although who are 'they' and is it really the case?) and the young Belgian's morning lap opened with a square after taking five swishes at the par-4 1st. But after that, it was tale of birdies and one dramatic eagle for the rookie. Detry recovered from his opening bogey with back-to-back circles at 2 and 3 and made further gains with red numbers at 5, 6 and 9. His second nine featured seven pars but he hoisted himself to 7-under with a pair of deuces at 12 and 13, the latter for eagle after he holed out with his second shot. This is the best first-round score (by two strokes) of his brief European Tour career.

Thomas Detry had two bursts of birdies in his second round at the Volvo China Open, eventually carding a 6-under-par 32-34=66 to post 8-under 136 at halfway and jump 21 spots on the live leaderboard to T5. The Belgian started his afternoon lap of Topwin Golf & CC at 2-under and failed to advance his score over the opening four holes after a quartet of pars. But then he got hot, connecting four birdies from Nos. 5-8 before a par at 9 saw him finish the front nine in 32, five shots better than he played that same stretch yesterday. Detry slowed after the turn with three pars and a bogey-4 at 13 but then hit the gas again by pinging three straight birdies at 14, 15 and 16. He would close with a pair of pars to sit T2 in the clubhouse although, right now, that's seven behind Pablo Larrazabal, who has two holes still to finish. Detry is playing in just his 14th European Tour event and, from here, has the chance to beat the third place he recorded in his season-opener at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Thomas Detry will make his tournament and course debut in the Volvo China Open at Topwin Golf & CC this week. Nine events into his rookie season and the Belgian, who made a great start with T3 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, is proving himself no slouch. True, he has never returned to those heights, but he’s pegged top 30 finishes in the Qatar Masters (T28), World Super 6 Perth (T17) and Tshwane Open (T22) – all in all good for 71st on the Race to Dubai. Following his smart effort in South Africa he played the Hong Kong Open and couldn’t make up for a first round 73 with his second lap 68 so missed the weekend. But that hints he has decent enough form in China. He was T17 and T6 in the two Challenge Tour events in the country in October last year. He currently ranks 33rd for Greens in Regulation. Source: EuropeanTour.com