Player Page

Thomas Detry

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/13/1993

Latest News

Recent News

Thomas Detry torched Golfclub München Eichenried for a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in round one of the BMW International Open in Germany, good enough for a one-shot clubhouse lead over Sergio Garcia and Joost Luiten.
They say many good rounds start with a bogey (although who are 'they' and is it really the case?) and the young Belgian's morning lap opened with a square after taking five swishes at the par-4 1st. But after that, it was tale of birdies and one dramatic eagle for the rookie. Detry recovered from his opening bogey with back-to-back circles at 2 and 3 and made further gains with red numbers at 5, 6 and 9. His second nine featured seven pars but he hoisted himself to 7-under with a pair of deuces at 12 and 13, the latter for eagle after he holed out with his second shot. This is the best first-round score (by two strokes) of his brief European Tour career. Jun 22 - 7:30 AM
More Thomas Detry Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 