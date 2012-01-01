Thomas Detry

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Verlander retires first 16 batters Wednesday
Cruz drives in three as M's come from behind
Kemp swats walk-off, two-run bomb vs. SF
Grandal slams two homers in win over Mets
Yasiel Puig socks 13th homer in win over Mets
Carrasco fans 10 in six shutout innings Wed.
David Peralta goes ballistic with four hits
Drury nets career-high 6 RBI on Wednesday
Pham thumps two solo homers vs. Phillies
Adrian Gonzalez hints at retirement down road
Berrios allows just four hits in win over CWS
Torres (elbow) undergoes successful surgery
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
|
Full Depth Charts
Thomas Detry
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/13/1993
Latest News
Recent News
Thomas Detry torched Golfclub München Eichenried for a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in round one of the BMW International Open in Germany, good enough for a one-shot clubhouse lead over Sergio Garcia and Joost Luiten.
They say many good rounds start with a bogey (although who are 'they' and is it really the case?) and the young Belgian's morning lap opened with a square after taking five swishes at the par-4 1st. But after that, it was tale of birdies and one dramatic eagle for the rookie. Detry recovered from his opening bogey with back-to-back circles at 2 and 3 and made further gains with red numbers at 5, 6 and 9. His second nine featured seven pars but he hoisted himself to 7-under with a pair of deuces at 12 and 13, the latter for eagle after he holed out with his second shot. This is the best first-round score (by two strokes) of his brief European Tour career.
Jun 22 - 7:30 AM
Thomas Detry had two bursts of birdies in his second round at the Volvo China Open, eventually carding a 6-under-par 32-34=66 to post 8-under 136 at halfway and jump 21 spots on the live leaderboard to T5.
The Belgian started his afternoon lap of Topwin Golf & CC at 2-under and failed to advance his score over the opening four holes after a quartet of pars. But then he got hot, connecting four birdies from Nos. 5-8 before a par at 9 saw him finish the front nine in 32, five shots better than he played that same stretch yesterday. Detry slowed after the turn with three pars and a bogey-4 at 13 but then hit the gas again by pinging three straight birdies at 14, 15 and 16. He would close with a pair of pars to sit T2 in the clubhouse although, right now, that's seven behind Pablo Larrazabal, who has two holes still to finish. Detry is playing in just his 14th European Tour event and, from here, has the chance to beat the third place he recorded in his season-opener at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Apr 28 - 5:18 AM
Thomas Detry will make his tournament and course debut in the Volvo China Open at Topwin Golf & CC this week.
Nine events into his rookie season and the Belgian, who made a great start with T3 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, is proving himself no slouch. True, he has never returned to those heights, but he’s pegged top 30 finishes in the Qatar Masters (T28), World Super 6 Perth (T17) and Tshwane Open (T22) – all in all good for 71st on the Race to Dubai. Following his smart effort in South Africa he played the Hong Kong Open and couldn’t make up for a first round 73 with his second lap 68 so missed the weekend. But that hints he has decent enough form in China. He was T17 and T6 in the two Challenge Tour events in the country in October last year. He currently ranks 33rd for Greens in Regulation.
Apr 25 - 7:35 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Rookie Thomas Detry slots in at 62nd on the Race to Dubai ahead of this week's Trophée Hassan II over the Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco.
The young Belgian, who opened his campaign with solo third in December's Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, has cashed in six of his eight starts so far. That includes top 25s in two of his last three events, T17 at the World Super 6 in Perth and T22 at the Tshwane Open. He's had to sit the last few weeks out due to the only events on the European Tour schedule being WGCs and the Masters so he'll be keen to get back on it. And, who knows, perhaps the T4 of compatriot Thomas Pieters at Augusta National could inspire him this week. This will be Detry's first start in the tournament.
Apr 11 - 8:09 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Jun 22 - 7:30 AM
Detry makes moves with Rnd 2 66 at China Open
Apr 28 - 5:18 AM
Detry continuing solid start on Euro Tour
Apr 25 - 7:35 AM
Detry makes Morocco next European Tour stop
Apr 11 - 8:09 AM
More Thomas Detry Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Bubba Watson has struggled in 2017, but his course history at TPC River Highlands is impossible to ignore in this week's Travelers Championship.
»
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
»
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
»
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
»
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
»
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
»
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
»
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
»
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
»
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
»
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
»
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
»
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
