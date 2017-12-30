Welcome,
Player Page
Sam Ryder
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/15/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 175
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie Sam Ryder stenciled a 4-under-par 32-36=68 during the second round of the Houston Open, reaching 10-under 134 at halftime to find himself just one off the early pacesetter Beau Hossler.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Ryder is in a four-way T2 and will play in the final threesome in Round 3 with Hossler and Rickie Fowler.
Ryder cracked the field through a sponsor's invite this week and he's making good use of this opportunity. The rookie was 8-under thru 16 in R1 before dropping two shots over his final two holes. He returned this morning and started his round with two more bogeys (10th and 11th), making it four in a row if you including R1. If would have been easy to plummet at that point but Ryder responded well with good iron play. Over the next 16 holes, he gave himself 10 scoring chances from inside 17 feet, converting on five of them. He also added a 21'10" hole out for birdie at the par-3 16th. Making the 13th start of his young career, this will be the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 55 after 36 holes. Ryder racked up six top 10s including a win last year on the Web.com Tour and may finally be ready to transfer those results to the big stage.
Mar 30 - 3:15 PM
With preferred lies in effect, Sam Ryder soared up the leaderboard in round one of the Houston Open, styling a
career-low
, 6-under-par 32-34=66 to find himself in a share of fifth place after day one.
The PGA TOUR rookie landed 15 greens in regulation today but did most of his work with the putter. Highlights include birdie conversions from 24'1", 27'5", and 32'1" throughout the round. Ryder walked off the course gaining 3.439 strokes putting. Entering with a 5-for-12 record in his TOUR career, he's easily on pace for his best week, finding himself inside the top 20 after round one for the first time. This was the Stetson alum's 33rd career lap, eclipsing a previous-best 67 shot two times. His career-best finish is T50 at the CareerBuilder back in January.
Mar 30 - 10:10 AM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 258 Sam Ryder has dropped 31 spots on the Web.com Tour grad reshuffle post-RSM Classic.
In his second season on the Web.com Tour, the Stetson alum earned his TOUR card with an 8th-place finish in the WCT Priority Ranking, primarily on the strength of his regular season. Overall, he went 16-for-24 last season with 10 top 25s and six top 10s, five for top 5s, including a T2 and his first WCT win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in July. The 28-year-old flamed out in the WCT Finals, missing three cuts and cashing a T25, and also missed the cut (as a sectional qualifier) in his major and PGA TOUR debut at the U.S. Open. He's MC'd four of his first five TOUR starts, recording a T61 at the RSM in his most recent action. In 12 rounds logged during the fall, the Floridian, who also won one time on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada in 2015, is a cumulative 5-over-par with a 71.50 scoring average, which ranks 155th on TOUR.
Sat, Dec 30, 2017 10:44:00 AM
Sam Ryder already has his PGA TOUR card locked up but will look to improve upon his reshuffle ranking as he preps for this week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
The Stetson University product finished third on the 2017 Web.com Tour regular season money list after going 10-for-20 in his first try at the Web circuit (2016 season). The biggest chunk of that was earned with a win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship but he also finished runner-up at the closing event (WinCo Foods Portland Open). The Florida native has played just one event on the PGA TOUR (missed cut at the 2017 U.S. Open) but he'll have plenty of chances next season as he locked up his playing priviledges with a strong WCT season. The 27-year-old also won during his second season on the Mackenzie Tour in 2015. Based on that trend, Ryder may be one to reach the PGA TOUR winner's circle, but not until his second season.
Mon, Sep 11, 2017 02:55:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Sam Ryder right on the heels of Beau Hossler
Mar 30 - 3:15 PM
Ryder off to a quick start at Houston Open
Mar 30 - 10:10 AM
Rookie Ryder slow start to begin 2017-18
Sat, Dec 30, 2017 10:44:00 AM
Ryder preps for second leg of WCT Finals
Mon, Sep 11, 2017 02:55:00 PM
More Sam Ryder Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
10
0
0
0
0
350
101
2
75
11
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
4
1
0
Valspar Championship
68
0
0
0
14
41
15
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
68
0
0
0
12
49
10
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
50
0
0
0
15
52
5
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
58
0
0
1
16
42
13
0
0
The RSM Classic
61
0
0
1
14
47
7
3
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
8
22
4
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
20
7
1
1
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
4
1
0
