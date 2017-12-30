Sam Ryder Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 12/15/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 175

Latest News Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie Sam Ryder stenciled a 4-under-par 32-36=68 during the second round of the Houston Open, reaching 10-under 134 at halftime to find himself just one off the early pacesetter Beau Hossler. UPDATE: With play completed, Ryder is in a four-way T2 and will play in the final threesome in Round 3 with Hossler and Rickie Fowler. Ryder cracked the field through a sponsor's invite this week and he's making good use of this opportunity. The rookie was 8-under thru 16 in R1 before dropping two shots over his final two holes. He returned this morning and started his round with two more bogeys (10th and 11th), making it four in a row if you including R1. If would have been easy to plummet at that point but Ryder responded well with good iron play. Over the next 16 holes, he gave himself 10 scoring chances from inside 17 feet, converting on five of them. He also added a 21'10" hole out for birdie at the par-3 16th. Making the 13th start of his young career, this will be the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 55 after 36 holes. Ryder racked up six top 10s including a win last year on the Web.com Tour and may finally be ready to transfer those results to the big stage.

With preferred lies in effect, Sam Ryder soared up the leaderboard in round one of the Houston Open, styling a career-low, 6-under-par 32-34=66 to find himself in a share of fifth place after day one. The PGA TOUR rookie landed 15 greens in regulation today but did most of his work with the putter. Highlights include birdie conversions from 24'1", 27'5", and 32'1" throughout the round. Ryder walked off the course gaining 3.439 strokes putting. Entering with a 5-for-12 record in his TOUR career, he's easily on pace for his best week, finding himself inside the top 20 after round one for the first time. This was the Stetson alum's 33rd career lap, eclipsing a previous-best 67 shot two times. His career-best finish is T50 at the CareerBuilder back in January.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 258 Sam Ryder has dropped 31 spots on the Web.com Tour grad reshuffle post-RSM Classic. In his second season on the Web.com Tour, the Stetson alum earned his TOUR card with an 8th-place finish in the WCT Priority Ranking, primarily on the strength of his regular season. Overall, he went 16-for-24 last season with 10 top 25s and six top 10s, five for top 5s, including a T2 and his first WCT win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in July. The 28-year-old flamed out in the WCT Finals, missing three cuts and cashing a T25, and also missed the cut (as a sectional qualifier) in his major and PGA TOUR debut at the U.S. Open. He's MC'd four of his first five TOUR starts, recording a T61 at the RSM in his most recent action. In 12 rounds logged during the fall, the Floridian, who also won one time on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada in 2015, is a cumulative 5-over-par with a 71.50 scoring average, which ranks 155th on TOUR.