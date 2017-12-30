Player Page

Sam Ryder

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/15/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 175

Latest News

Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie Sam Ryder stenciled a 4-under-par 32-36=68 during the second round of the Houston Open, reaching 10-under 134 at halftime to find himself just one off the early pacesetter Beau Hossler. UPDATE: With play completed, Ryder is in a four-way T2 and will play in the final threesome in Round 3 with Hossler and Rickie Fowler.
Ryder cracked the field through a sponsor's invite this week and he's making good use of this opportunity. The rookie was 8-under thru 16 in R1 before dropping two shots over his final two holes. He returned this morning and started his round with two more bogeys (10th and 11th), making it four in a row if you including R1. If would have been easy to plummet at that point but Ryder responded well with good iron play. Over the next 16 holes, he gave himself 10 scoring chances from inside 17 feet, converting on five of them. He also added a 21'10" hole out for birdie at the par-3 16th. Making the 13th start of his young career, this will be the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 55 after 36 holes. Ryder racked up six top 10s including a win last year on the Web.com Tour and may finally be ready to transfer those results to the big stage. Mar 30 - 3:15 PM
More Sam Ryder Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018100 0 0 0350101275111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championshipn/a000625410
Valspar Championship6800014411520
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6800012491010
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000426600
CareerBuilder Challenge500001552500
Sony Open in Hawaii5800116421300
The RSM Classic610011447730
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000822420
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000720711
Safeway Openn/a000526410
 

 