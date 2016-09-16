Player Page

Keith Mitchell

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

Open-qualifier and World No. 658 Keith Mitchell crafted a 3-under-par 33-35=68 in today's final round of the Valspar Championship to finish off his PGA TOUR debut on 6-under 278, up seven spots to T11 with play still in progress.
The 25-year-old has 33 career starts on the Web.com Tour, making 14 cuts and missing 19. Last year, he finished 146th in regular-season money with eight cashes in 19 starts. The Georgia alum's best finish, and lone top 25, is T15 at the 2013 South Georgia Classic. After beginning in 69-70-71, he began on 3-under (T18), 11 in arrears of 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin but just two short of the overnight top 10. The Atlanta native and resident squared a lone bogey-5 at 16, camouflaged with four birdies, three from between 12 and 17 feet, and a walk-off 3 at the 18th from 47'11". For the week, he's currently No. 1 in eagles (2), and SG: Putting, with a cumulative 8.616, 4.080 of that in R4. If Mitchell were to creep into the top 10, he would gain an exemption into the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open, which begins on Mar. 23rd. Mar 12 - 4:51 PM
