Keith Mitchell Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 1/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Open-qualifier and World No. 658 Keith Mitchell crafted a 3-under-par 33-35=68 in today's final round of the Valspar Championship to finish off his PGA TOUR debut on 6-under 278, up seven spots to T11 with play still in progress. The 25-year-old has 33 career starts on the Web.com Tour, making 14 cuts and missing 19. Last year, he finished 146th in regular-season money with eight cashes in 19 starts. The Georgia alum's best finish, and lone top 25, is T15 at the 2013 South Georgia Classic. After beginning in 69-70-71, he began on 3-under (T18), 11 in arrears of 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin but just two short of the overnight top 10. The Atlanta native and resident squared a lone bogey-5 at 16, camouflaged with four birdies, three from between 12 and 17 feet, and a walk-off 3 at the 18th from 47'11". For the week, he's currently No. 1 in eagles (2), and SG: Putting, with a cumulative 8.616, 4.080 of that in R4. If Mitchell were to creep into the top 10, he would gain an exemption into the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open, which begins on Mar. 23rd.

Beginning on No. 10 tee, open-qualifier and former Web.com Tour member Keith Mitchell enjoyed a 1-under-par 37-33=70 in today's second round of the Valspar Championship to post 3-under 139, up three spots to T21. The World No. 658 chased an opening 69 (one eagle, one birdie, one bogey) with a five-birdie four-bogey effort in Round 2, making the cut in his PGA TOUR debut. He landed six (of 13) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, losing 0.758 strokes approaching-the-green but gaining 0.840 around-the-green. The 25-year-old squared bogeys at 15, 18, 5 and 6, circling four straight at 11-14 and a final birdie at the par-5 first. Four were conventional all from inside of 11 feet, adding a hole-out 3 at 12 from 53'4" away. The Georgia alum (2014) posted 1.636 putts per GIR and 1.243 SG: Putting, and took 27 total putts.

Keith Mitchell fired a 4-under-par 38-30=68 during the open qualifier into this week's Valspar Championship and then outlasted four other golfers with the same score to punch his ticket into the event. It will be his first start on the PGA TOUR. The Georgia Bulldog opened on the back nine on Monday at Southern Hills Plantation Club and absolutely blitzed it. He circled birdies at 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, and 18 to make the turn at 6-under. He added another birdie at the fifth before a trio of birdies over his final four holes forced him into a 5-for-1 playoff. He returned on Tuesday morning for that playoff and earned his way into the Valspar. Mitchell, a member of the Sea Island Mafia, has a lot of pedigree but will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week. Currently spending his time on the Web.com Tour, Mitchell has opened the new season with finishes of T5, T27, and T32, finding himself 21st on the early-season money list. Source: PGATOUR.com