Standout amateur Collin Morikawa looks to test his skills on the big stage as he prepares for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The junior at Cal-Berkeley received an invite to this event at the 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup, voted in by his peers after Team USA won the event. No matter what amateur ranking system you look at, you will find Morikawa currently inside the top 3. Morikawa currently sits at No. 2 on the watch list for the 2017-18 Fred Haskins Award. He is arriving fresh off a win at the Cabo Collegiate while he also shared medalist honors in the start before that (Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate). The 21-year-old missed the cut in his only previous PGA TOUR starts (2016 Safeway Open) but he did playing his way into a playoff at the Air Capital Classic just four months before that (Web.com Tour). Morikawa currently plans to stay in college all four years but a big finish this week could potentially alter those plans. Gamers should definitely keep an eye on the rising star.