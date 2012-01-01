Player Page

Gavin Green

Team: PGA Golfer

Latest News

Recent News

Gavin Green posted a career-low first round 4-under-par 35-32=67 to grab a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Nico Geyger in the Belgian Knockout at Rinkven International GC in Antwerp, one shot clear of a pack of four including local hero Nicolas Colsaerts.
It is the sixth time the Malaysian player has broken 70 in 23 opening laps on the European Tour, but the first time he has gone lower than 68. He looks set to be in the top ten by round's end and as such it will be only the third time that has happened (previous best T4 in the 2017 Fiji International). He went bogey-free for the circuit and through 11 holes it was a sedate affair with ten pars and a sole birdie at the eighth. He circled No. 12 and then added two more at 17 and 18. A fine start to the week and yet oddly, due to the quirky nature of the event, what is less relevant is how near the top of the scoring he is, as much as how comfortably he lies within the top 64 who progress to the knockout rounds. When he signed his card 75 players were 1-over or better. May 17 - 8:11 AM
More Gavin Green Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201830 0 0 012536142111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship6400010392120
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES6700112391280
CIMB Classic610001447911
 

 