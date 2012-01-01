Gavin Green Team: PGA Golfer

Gavin Green posted a career-low first round 4-under-par 35-32=67 to grab a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Nico Geyger in the Belgian Knockout at Rinkven International GC in Antwerp, one shot clear of a pack of four including local hero Nicolas Colsaerts. It is the sixth time the Malaysian player has broken 70 in 23 opening laps on the European Tour, but the first time he has gone lower than 68. He looks set to be in the top ten by round's end and as such it will be only the third time that has happened (previous best T4 in the 2017 Fiji International). He went bogey-free for the circuit and through 11 holes it was a sedate affair with ten pars and a sole birdie at the eighth. He circled No. 12 and then added two more at 17 and 18. A fine start to the week and yet oddly, due to the quirky nature of the event, what is less relevant is how near the top of the scoring he is, as much as how comfortably he lies within the top 64 who progress to the knockout rounds. When he signed his card 75 players were 1-over or better.

Gavin Green will look to build on his ranking of 85th in the Race to Dubai at this week's Belgian Knockout hosted by the Rinkven International GC in Antwerp. A three-time winner on the Asian Tour's second tier circuit he claimed a first win in the Taiwan Masters last year (one week after the death of his grandfather to whom he dedicated the victory) on his way to topping the tour's Order of Merit. Highly touted for many years 2017 appeared to be just the first step. And whilst he has discovered consistency this season in European Tour co-sanctioned events (7-for-9) he is still yet to truly show what he's got. He's now made 22 starts on the ET and has only one result better than this year's best of T16 in the Indian Open (when T2 in the same event last year). Source: EuropeanTour.com

Gavin Green will be looking to impress the galleries in this week's Maybank Championship at Saujana G&CC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The first Malaysian golfer to end an Asian Tour season ranked No. 1 Green returns home for a second crack at Saujana after he could manage only T47 last year (68-71-75-71). On the Asian Tour he's somewhat struggled on home soil. He is 10-for-12 but a best of T6 in the 2013 Selangor Masters is a disappointment as his only top 15. The Asian Development Tour is a far lower standard but eight top tens (including one win) in 15 starts shows that when the pressure is off he truly is at home. He started working with a new caddie last week, Mark Crane (previously with Paul Casey and Chris Wood), and said: "I had my dad on the bag previously so it's a different chemistry. He (Crane) understands you can't attack all holes. Somebody of that level telling me that is a different thing." He was T8 in Singapore and then T45 in last week's Dubai Desert Classic. Source: EuropeanTour.com