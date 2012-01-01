Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Green shares early R1 Belgian Knockout lead
Spieth plays home game at AT&T Byron Nelson
Knost withdraws from the AT&T Byron Nelson
Zalatoris looks for big finish in a home game
Steve Williams hops on the bag for Baddeley
Pieters set to play host at Belgian Knockout
Horschel heats up ahead of AT&T title defense
Noah Goodwin makes TOUR debut at the Nelson
T.J. Vogel flexes his Monday muscles (again)
Late double knocks Tiger Woods out of top 10
First-timer Schauffele R4 67; T2 at PLAYERS
Jimmy Walker bogey-free 67 for season-best T2
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Gavin Green
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
Gavin Green posted a career-low first round 4-under-par 35-32=67 to grab a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Nico Geyger in the Belgian Knockout at Rinkven International GC in Antwerp, one shot clear of a pack of four including local hero Nicolas Colsaerts.
It is the sixth time the Malaysian player has broken 70 in 23 opening laps on the European Tour, but the first time he has gone lower than 68. He looks set to be in the top ten by round's end and as such it will be only the third time that has happened (previous best T4 in the 2017 Fiji International). He went bogey-free for the circuit and through 11 holes it was a sedate affair with ten pars and a sole birdie at the eighth. He circled No. 12 and then added two more at 17 and 18. A fine start to the week and yet oddly, due to the quirky nature of the event, what is less relevant is how near the top of the scoring he is, as much as how comfortably he lies within the top 64 who progress to the knockout rounds. When he signed his card 75 players were 1-over or better.
May 17 - 8:11 AM
Gavin Green will look to build on his ranking of 85th in the Race to Dubai at this week's Belgian Knockout hosted by the Rinkven International GC in Antwerp.
A three-time winner on the Asian Tour's second tier circuit he claimed a first win in the Taiwan Masters last year (one week after the death of his grandfather to whom he dedicated the victory) on his way to topping the tour's Order of Merit. Highly touted for many years 2017 appeared to be just the first step. And whilst he has discovered consistency this season in European Tour co-sanctioned events (7-for-9) he is still yet to truly show what he's got. He's now made 22 starts on the ET and has only one result better than this year's best of T16 in the Indian Open (when T2 in the same event last year).
May 15 - 11:52 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Gavin Green will be looking to impress the galleries in this week's Maybank Championship at Saujana G&CC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The first Malaysian golfer to end an Asian Tour season ranked No. 1 Green returns home for a second crack at Saujana after he could manage only T47 last year (68-71-75-71). On the Asian Tour he's somewhat struggled on home soil. He is 10-for-12 but a best of T6 in the 2013 Selangor Masters is a disappointment as his only top 15. The Asian Development Tour is a far lower standard but eight top tens (including one win) in 15 starts shows that when the pressure is off he truly is at home. He started working with a new caddie last week, Mark Crane (previously with Paul Casey and Chris Wood), and said: "I had my dad on the bag previously so it's a different chemistry. He (Crane) understands you can't attack all holes. Somebody of that level telling me that is a different thing." He was T8 in Singapore and then T45 in last week's Dubai Desert Classic.
Jan 30 - 10:21 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Gavin Green is hoping to make the most of this week's invitation to the Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis course at Emirates GC in the United Arab Emirates.
The 2017 Asian Tour No. 1 is on a mission this year, as explained last week in Singapore when he was T8: "My main goal is to get inside the top-100 in the world. Winning a European Tour event will be awesome although I know it’ll probably take time. I’ll also be trying to get into the PGA Championship too through the top-100 ranking." He expanded on his game too: "Hitting it long is one thing, hitting it on the fairways is another. Making my long game a little sharper is something that I’m working on as well as making my short game better too." In 15 ET events so far in his career he has a best of T2 in the 2017 Indian Open, one of two top 20s. The second of those was when T19 in the Joburg Open last month. This is his third tournament visit after a MC in 2016 and T32 last year.
Jan 24 - 4:19 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Green shares early R1 Belgian Knockout lead
May 17 - 8:11 AM
Green looking to prove himself on Euro Tour
May 15 - 11:52 AM
Green looking for smart calls from new bagman
Jan 30 - 10:21 AM
Asian Tour No. 1 Green heads to Dubai
Jan 24 - 4:19 AM
More Gavin Green Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
3
0
0
0
0
125
36
1
42
11
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
64
0
0
0
10
39
21
2
0
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
67
0
0
1
12
39
12
8
0
CIMB Classic
61
0
0
0
14
47
9
1
1
Headlines
DFS Dish: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 16
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the AT&T Byron Nelson.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 16
»
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 15
»
Simpson dominates THE PLAYERS
May 14
»
AT&T Byron Nelson Preview
May 14
»
The Belgian Knockout Preview
May 14
»
Dose: Simpson supreme
May 12
»
Dose: The Simpson Show
May 11
»
Dose: Six for six
May 10
GOL Headlines
»
Green shares early R1 Belgian Knockout lead
»
Spieth plays home game at AT&T Byron Nelson
»
Knost withdraws from the AT&T Byron Nelson
»
Zalatoris looks for big finish in a home game
»
Steve Williams hops on the bag for Baddeley
»
Pieters set to play host at Belgian Knockout
»
Horschel heats up ahead of AT&T title defense
»
Noah Goodwin makes TOUR debut at the Nelson
»
T.J. Vogel flexes his Monday muscles (again)
»
Late double knocks Tiger Woods out of top 10
»
First-timer Schauffele R4 67; T2 at PLAYERS
»
Jimmy Walker bogey-free 67 for season-best T2
GOL Links
»
Play fantasy golf over at DRAFT
»
Build better DFS lineups from your mobile device!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
