Greg Chalmers

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (44) / 10/11/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 464 Greg Chalmers painted a 7-under-par 31-34=65 on Moving Day at the Houston Open to post 12-under 204, up 40 places on the live leaderboard to T2, good for a share of the 54-hole clubhouse lead with Emiliano Grillo and two short of the leader on the course Ian Poulter.
After opening with 67-72, the Colleyville, Texas, resident began on 5-under, six short of leader Beau Hossler and four shy of the overnight top 10. He found 11 (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.570 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.211 around-the-green. The 44-year-old squared a lone bogey-5 at 17, outflanked by eight birdies at 11-13, 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8, three from between 11 and 21 feet. He also dropped in a 14-footer and a 25-footer from the fringe (for circles), otherwise his 4.600 SG: Putting mark would've been even higher. The Aussie posted 1.455 putts per GIR and needed just 21 total putts. His lone TOUR title in 432 events came at the 2016 opposite-field Barracuda. Mar 31 - 4:11 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018120 0 0 0351104011092
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championshipn/a000523620
Valspar Championshipn/a000522801
The Honda Classic1700014441220
Genesis Open6800014372100
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a00013281210
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000521820
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001235700
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000722700
The RSM Classicn/a000428301
OHL Classic at Mayakoba6800015421500
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000523620
Safeway Openn/a000526500
 

 