Greg Chalmers Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 10/11/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200

Latest News Recent News

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 464 Greg Chalmers painted a 7-under-par 31-34=65 on Moving Day at the Houston Open to post 12-under 204, up 40 places on the live leaderboard to T2, good for a share of the 54-hole clubhouse lead with Emiliano Grillo and two short of the leader on the course Ian Poulter. After opening with 67-72, the Colleyville, Texas, resident began on 5-under, six short of leader Beau Hossler and four shy of the overnight top 10. He found 11 (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.570 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.211 around-the-green. The 44-year-old squared a lone bogey-5 at 17, outflanked by eight birdies at 11-13, 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8, three from between 11 and 21 feet. He also dropped in a 14-footer and a 25-footer from the fringe (for circles), otherwise his 4.600 SG: Putting mark would've been even higher. The Aussie posted 1.455 putts per GIR and needed just 21 total putts. His lone TOUR title in 432 events came at the 2016 opposite-field Barracuda.

Greg Chalmers blitzed the Golf Club of Houston en route to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-33=67 to sit just inside the top 10 on the live leaderboard. The lefty who resides in Texas smothered 15 greens in regulation today. That is the recipe for success for Chalmers who rarely disappoints with the putter. Today he knocked home three putts from outside nine feet without missing any short ones. Overall, it was good for +1.661 strokes gained putting at the time he signed his card. Entering the week he has gained strokes putting in eight straight ShotLink events. If the rain-soaked conditions continue to allow him to hit 83 percent of greens then he should stick around all week. Making his seventh start at the Golf Club of Houston, he is 3-for-6 here including a T8 back in 2011.

Greg Chalmers comes into this week's Honda Classic ranked 204th in the early FedExCup standings. It's still very early but Chalmers has opened the season with just three cuts made in 10 starts. The lefty hasn't made the FEC Playoffs since 2013. Even with a 2016 victory, he didn't crack them. More recently, he missed the cut in five straight events before grabbing a T68 last week. As for this event, Chalmers is 5-for-7 since the time that PGA National took over hosting duties. With a little course experience under his belt, gamers could take a flyer in very deep leagues, but he's a long shot to truly contend. Source: PGATOUR.com