Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Greg Chalmers
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 10/11/1973
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 464 Greg Chalmers painted a 7-under-par 31-34=65 on Moving Day at the Houston Open to post 12-under 204, up
40 places
on the live leaderboard to T2, good for a share of the 54-hole clubhouse lead with Emiliano Grillo and two short of the leader on the course Ian Poulter.
After opening with 67-72, the Colleyville, Texas, resident began on 5-under, six short of leader Beau Hossler and four shy of the overnight top 10. He found 11 (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.570 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.211 around-the-green. The 44-year-old squared a lone bogey-5 at 17, outflanked by
eight birdies
at 11-13, 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8, three from between 11 and 21 feet. He also dropped in a 14-footer and a 25-footer from the fringe (for circles), otherwise his
4.600
SG: Putting mark would've been even higher. The Aussie posted 1.455 putts per GIR and needed just
21 total putts
. His lone TOUR title in 432 events came at the 2016 opposite-field Barracuda.
Mar 31 - 4:11 PM
Greg Chalmers blitzed the Golf Club of Houston en route to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-33=67 to sit just inside the top 10 on the live leaderboard.
The lefty who resides in Texas smothered 15 greens in regulation today. That is the recipe for success for Chalmers who rarely disappoints with the putter. Today he knocked home three putts from outside nine feet without missing any short ones. Overall, it was good for +1.661 strokes gained putting at the time he signed his card. Entering the week he has gained strokes putting in eight straight ShotLink events. If the rain-soaked conditions continue to allow him to hit 83 percent of greens then he should stick around all week. Making his seventh start at the Golf Club of Houston, he is 3-for-6 here including a T8 back in 2011.
Mar 29 - 5:55 PM
Greg Chalmers comes into this week's Honda Classic ranked 204th in the early FedExCup standings.
It's still very early but Chalmers has opened the season with just three cuts made in 10 starts. The lefty hasn't made the FEC Playoffs since 2013. Even with a 2016 victory, he didn't crack them. More recently, he missed the cut in five straight events before grabbing a T68 last week. As for this event, Chalmers is 5-for-7 since the time that PGA National took over hosting duties. With a little course experience under his belt, gamers could take a flyer in very deep leagues, but he's a long shot to truly contend.
Feb 21 - 1:35 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Greg Chalmers packs his bags and turns his attention toward TPC Scottsdale ahead of this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The smooth-putting lefty is 5-for-10 at this event, including a trio of top 25s. More recently, he arrives with three straight missed cut, missing the cut in six of his last eight on the PGA TOUR. Internationally, he went back home to record an MC and T11 at the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship, respectively. Diving back into his PGA TOUR form, Chalmers has lost strokes to the field in 20 of his last 21 starts, making him a very risky option for fantasy gamers.
Jan 30 - 8:26 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Chalmers posts 12-under w/ eight-birdie 65
Mar 31 - 4:11 PM
Mar 31 - 4:11 PM
Chalmers blemish-free in R1 of Houston Open
Mar 29 - 5:55 PM
Mar 29 - 5:55 PM
Chalmers heads to Florida for Honda Classic
Feb 21 - 1:35 PM
Feb 21 - 1:35 PM
Chalmers out of form ahead of Phoenix Open
Jan 30 - 8:26 AM
Jan 30 - 8:26 AM
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
12
0
0
0
0
351
104
0
110
9
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
6
2
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
8
0
1
The Honda Classic
17
0
0
0
14
44
12
2
0
Genesis Open
68
0
0
0
14
37
21
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
0
13
28
12
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
21
8
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
12
35
7
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
7
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
4
28
3
0
1
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
68
0
0
0
15
42
15
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
6
2
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
5
0
0
