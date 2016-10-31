Kurt Kitayama Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 1/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 155

Kurt Kitayama cruised to a 7-under-par 31-34=65 during the open qualifying for this week's Safeway Open, taking medalist honors alongside three other qualifiers: Dino Giazomazzi (67), Kevin Dougherty (67), and Steve Allan (68). The 24-year-old UNLV product (Kitayama) circled six birdies and an eagle to offset a lone bogey today at the Bayonet Course at Bayonet and Black Horse. The Las Vegas resident could have easily sat this one out after last night's tragedy that hit so close to home and no one would have batted an eye. He pushed that all aside and took it out on the course, instead. Kitayama went 10-for-20 on the Web.com Tour last year to finish 101st on the money list. As for his record on the PGA TOUR, this will be just his third start with a T17 at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open being the clear highlight. Source: PGA.com -- Northern California Section

Sponsor invite and World No. 1146 Kurt Kitayama gets his first look at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club at this week's Puerto Rico Open. UPDATE: Kitayama finished T17 (70-68-68-68). The Web.com Tour member is 4-for-4 so far this season on the junior circuit with two top 25s, good for 27th on the money list ($24,682). He ranks 23rd in birdie average (3.63) and 15th in scoring average (71.25). This is the UNLV alum's second career PGA TOUR start after missing the cut by two at the Shriners back in early-November as an open-qualifier (73-68). Source: PGATOUR.com