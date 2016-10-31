Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sano likely on bench for Wild Card Game
John Coppolella officially out as Braves GM
Report: Marlins sale to Jeter/Sherman is done
Eiland won't return as Royals pitching coach
Carpenter won't need surgery on shoulder
Khris Davis hits 43rd homer in season finale
Thor throws two scoreless in 11-0 loss
Giancarlo Stanton finishes one short of 60 HR
Snell fans 13 in regular-season finale vs O's
Wilkerson goes seven strong to top Cardinals
Anderson blanks Yankees over five in 2-1 win
Collins to take front office role with Mets
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
Big-hitting Champ set for Safeway Open start
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
Player Page
Kurt Kitayama
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 155
Latest News
Recent News
Kurt Kitayama cruised to a 7-under-par 31-34=65 during the open qualifying for this week's Safeway Open, taking medalist honors alongside three other qualifiers: Dino Giazomazzi (67), Kevin Dougherty (67), and Steve Allan (68).
The 24-year-old UNLV product (Kitayama) circled six birdies and an eagle to offset a lone bogey today at the Bayonet Course at Bayonet and Black Horse. The Las Vegas resident could have easily sat this one out after last night's tragedy that hit so close to home and no one would have batted an eye. He pushed that all aside and took it out on the course, instead. Kitayama went 10-for-20 on the Web.com Tour last year to finish 101st on the money list. As for his record on the PGA TOUR, this will be just his third start with a T17 at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open being the clear highlight.
Oct 2 - 7:20 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Northern California Section
Sponsor invite and World No. 1146 Kurt Kitayama gets his first look at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club at this week's Puerto Rico Open.
UPDATE:
Kitayama finished T17 (70-68-68-68).
The Web.com Tour member is 4-for-4 so far this season on the junior circuit with two top 25s, good for 27th on the money list ($24,682). He ranks 23rd in birdie average (3.63) and 15th in scoring average (71.25). This is the UNLV alum's second career PGA TOUR start after missing the cut by two at the Shriners back in early-November as an open-qualifier (73-68).
Mar 22 - 3:59 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
UNLV alum Kurt Kitayama fired a bogey-free, 9-under-par 33-30=63 during today's open qualifier into the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, good enough for the top spot by day's end. A swarm of seven golfers tied for the second place on 7-under 65 with Brian Campbell, Josh Teater, and Sihwan Kim emerging from the 7-for-3 playoff.
Kitayama finished 2-for-9 on the Web.com Tour last season, but a little home cooking certainly played in his favor today. The 23-year-old circled nine birdies on his way around Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada. Kitayama will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week. Sihwan Kim will also be making his PGA TOUR debut. The Stanford product spends most of his time on the Challenge Tour overseas. Josh Teater brings some course history with him to Las Vegas, as he's 4-for-4 at the Shriners including a pair of top 25s. Lastly, Brian Campbell is making his tournament debut at the Shriners. The PGA TOUR rookie from the University of Illinois opened the season with a T50 at the Safeway Open before slamming his trunk early at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 09:10:00 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Southwest Section
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
Oct 2 - 7:20 PM
Oct 2 - 7:20 PM
Sponsor invite Kitayama makes PR Open debut
Mar 22 - 3:59 PM
Mar 22 - 3:59 PM
UNLV's Kitayama Monday Qs into the Shriners
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 09:10:00 PM
More Kurt Kitayama Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
18
10
0
7
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
10
18
7
1
0
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Peter Uihlein is putting away his luggage in exchange for a PGA TOUR card.
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
»
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
»
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
»
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
»
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
»
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
»
British Masters Preview
Sep 25
»
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
»
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
»
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
»
Big-hitting Champ set for Safeway Open start
»
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
»
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
»
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
»
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
»
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
»
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
»
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
»
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
»
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
