Kurt Kitayama

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 155

Kurt Kitayama cruised to a 7-under-par 31-34=65 during the open qualifying for this week's Safeway Open, taking medalist honors alongside three other qualifiers: Dino Giazomazzi (67), Kevin Dougherty (67), and Steve Allan (68).
The 24-year-old UNLV product (Kitayama) circled six birdies and an eagle to offset a lone bogey today at the Bayonet Course at Bayonet and Black Horse. The Las Vegas resident could have easily sat this one out after last night's tragedy that hit so close to home and no one would have batted an eye. He pushed that all aside and took it out on the course, instead. Kitayama went 10-for-20 on the Web.com Tour last year to finish 101st on the money list. As for his record on the PGA TOUR, this will be just his third start with a T17 at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open being the clear highlight. Oct 2 - 7:20 PM
Source: PGA.com -- Northern California Section
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 018100710
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a0001018710
 

 