With a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-32=66 in round two of the Volvo China Open in Beijing, Sihwan Kim jumped up 32 spots on the live board to take a share of the clubhouse lead on 8-under alongside Nacho Elvira and Jason Scrivener.

That's just a shot back from on-course leader Matt Wallace, who has eight to play. Kim had compromised his opening round (70) with a double and back-to-back bogeys but there were no mistakes today. Instead, the American made six birdies although may feel he should have had more after failing to pick up shots on three of Topwin G&CC's four par 5s. He made his first red number of the day at 5 and backed it up with another at 6. Kim connected five birdies from the 11th in round one and he got hot again on the par 72's back nine today with gains at 10, 11 and 12 before another at 15. The 30-year-old is playing in his 49th European Tour event and came to prominence last month when finishing solo third at the Hero Indian Open.