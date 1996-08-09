Australian amateur Curtis Luck turns his attention toward Bay Hill Club and Lodge for his PGA TOUR debut, taking place at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 20-year-old Aussie will be making the biggest start of his career next month, as he's set to peg it at Augusta National for the Masters. He sealed that ticket with a win at the U.S. Amateur but then went on to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur for good measure, which would have also punched his ticket. Luck has starts locked up for the U.S. Open and Open Championship, as well, but will likely forfeit those exemptions if/when he turns pro after the Masters. Counting down the days until the Masters, Luck has stayed busy on the European Tour, collecting three top 50s in five starts. He also posted a T11 at the Australian Open, sanctioned by the PGA TOUR of Australasia. With the pedigree Luck brings to the tables, gamers should be watching very closely this week in Orlando, Florida.