Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Anderson Espinoza to undergo Tommy John
Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day DL
Report: Nationals targeting Justin Wilson
Brad Ziegler expected to close for Marlins
Michael Conforto launches pair of home runs
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mike Gillislee gets 1st GL carry at Pats camp
Andrew Luck noncommittal on playing Week 1
Chiefs give Demarcus Robinson 1st-team reps
Ravens looking at free agent OL Austin Howard
Many fans 'staunchly opposed' to Kaepernick
Broncos could have interest in Dwight Freeney
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks after wrist surgery
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch fastest in Happy Hour
Martin Truex Jr. sits out 30 mins of HH
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Pocono am practice
Matt Kenseth fastest in Pocono practice 1
Alex Tagliani: LUXXUR 300 stats
Andrew Ranger: LUXXUR 300 stats
Preece: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: LUXXUR 300 stats
Ben Kennedy tops XFINITY Final Practice
Kevin Lacroix: LUXXUR 300 stats
Benjamin: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Alex Labbé: LUXXUR 300 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Saban releases statement on DL Hand's arrest
WR Cooper leaves Arizona football team
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Smith
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/9/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 164
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Smith crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 31-36=67 in round three of the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg, posting 12-under 204 through 54 holes and kicking two shots clear of the chasing pack.
Smith now has back-to-back 67s following an opening 70 and a birdie at the closing hole today gave him a little daylight. He's two in front of defending champion Alexander Levy and Sweden's Jens Fahrbring while it's a further shot back to a six-way tie for fourth featuring Johan Edfors, Adrian Otaegui, Ashley Chesters, Ryan McCarthy, Julian Suri and Richard Sterne. Smith made a steady start to his third lap, scribbling six pars and a birdie at 4. He kicked on with gains at 8 and 9 before securing the outright lead with another red number at the par-5 15th. Another circle at 18 extended his advantage to two. The Englishman has never held a 54-hole lead in this, his rookie season but did so twice at Challenge Tour level, going on to post a win and a second so don't expect him to go away.
Jul 29 - 1:06 PM
Jordan Smith caressed a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg to lie T4 on the live leaderboard as a weather delayed day came to a close.
The Englishman is two shots back of the clubhouse leader Ashley Chesters after his second lap, but the "afternoon" starters were to some extent evening starters and it is unlikely the round will be finished Friday. He played the back nine first and it was littered with all sorts of scores. He made a first move with a hat-trick of red at 11, 12 and 13 before dropping a shot at 14. But he bounced back with an eagle-3 at the 632-yard par-5 15th and added a birdie-4 at the 18th. The front nine was more sedate: a second birdie-3 of the week at 3 before a disappointing bogey-6 at the ninth.
Jul 28 - 12:51 PM
Jordan Smith has his eye on two prizes ahead of this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open hosted by Dundonald Links in Troon, Ayrshire.
The Englishman has made a fine start to his rookie year on tour, most notably making 17 of 19 cuts, including 17 of the last 18. There are three top ten finishes in that log book, although the last was in mid-April at the Trophee Hassan II. There is absolutely no need for panic however. He is not merely making cuts, but cashing decent checks: he was T40 in the BMW PGA Championship, T30 in the Open de France and T20 in last week’s Irish Open; all three being lucrative Rolex Series events. He’ll focus on the tournament this week, but a further aim will be to grab one of the three Open Championship spots available to non-exempt players who finish in the top ten.
Jul 11 - 4:20 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Jordan Smith is 15-for-17 this season after cashing in Germany last Sunday but will hope to find a bit more je ne sais quoi in this week's Open de France.
After reeling off top 10s in South Africa, Qatar and Morocco and posting T14 in the Shenzhen Open in China, the young Englishman has finished 48-40-21-44. Still solid enough but he'll want to get higher on the leaderboard again soon. A cold putter held him back in Germany last week while one other feature of his scoring is that he's only broken 70 on the weekend twice in his last 20 rounds. That's an area for improvement if he wants to land healthier cheques although, overall, there's been an awful lot to like about his play this year. It's his course debut at Le Golf National but Smith enjoyed his last trip to France when finishing fourth in the Challenge Tour's Cordon Golf Open last year.
Jun 27 - 6:42 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
Jul 29 - 1:06 PM
Jordan Smith makes a move in European Open
Jul 28 - 12:51 PM
Jordan Smith chasing Open Championship spot
Jul 11 - 4:20 PM
Smith to continue rookie campaign in France
Jun 27 - 6:42 PM
More Jordan Smith Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(847)
2
A. Connelly
PGA
(841)
3
B. Snedeker
PGA
(815)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(764)
5
D. Lee
PGA
(677)
6
B. Curtis
PGA
(596)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(532)
8
G. McNeill
PGA
(527)
9
M. Kuchar
PGA
(507)
10
A. Cabrera
PGA
(500)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Matt Kuchar had his first major championship title in sight but fell just short at Royal Birkdale. Will he rebound in Oakville, Ontario?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
»
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
»
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
»
European Open Preview
Jul 24
»
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
»
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
»
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
»
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
GOL Headlines
»
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
»
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
»
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
»
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
»
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
»
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
»
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
»
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
»
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
»
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
»
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
»
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved