Jordan Smith Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 11/9/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 164

Jordan Smith crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 31-36=67 in round three of the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg, posting 12-under 204 through 54 holes and kicking two shots clear of the chasing pack. Smith now has back-to-back 67s following an opening 70 and a birdie at the closing hole today gave him a little daylight. He's two in front of defending champion Alexander Levy and Sweden's Jens Fahrbring while it's a further shot back to a six-way tie for fourth featuring Johan Edfors, Adrian Otaegui, Ashley Chesters, Ryan McCarthy, Julian Suri and Richard Sterne. Smith made a steady start to his third lap, scribbling six pars and a birdie at 4. He kicked on with gains at 8 and 9 before securing the outright lead with another red number at the par-5 15th. Another circle at 18 extended his advantage to two. The Englishman has never held a 54-hole lead in this, his rookie season but did so twice at Challenge Tour level, going on to post a win and a second so don't expect him to go away.

Jordan Smith caressed a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg to lie T4 on the live leaderboard as a weather delayed day came to a close. The Englishman is two shots back of the clubhouse leader Ashley Chesters after his second lap, but the "afternoon" starters were to some extent evening starters and it is unlikely the round will be finished Friday. He played the back nine first and it was littered with all sorts of scores. He made a first move with a hat-trick of red at 11, 12 and 13 before dropping a shot at 14. But he bounced back with an eagle-3 at the 632-yard par-5 15th and added a birdie-4 at the 18th. The front nine was more sedate: a second birdie-3 of the week at 3 before a disappointing bogey-6 at the ninth.

Jordan Smith has his eye on two prizes ahead of this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open hosted by Dundonald Links in Troon, Ayrshire. The Englishman has made a fine start to his rookie year on tour, most notably making 17 of 19 cuts, including 17 of the last 18. There are three top ten finishes in that log book, although the last was in mid-April at the Trophee Hassan II. There is absolutely no need for panic however. He is not merely making cuts, but cashing decent checks: he was T40 in the BMW PGA Championship, T30 in the Open de France and T20 in last week’s Irish Open; all three being lucrative Rolex Series events. He’ll focus on the tournament this week, but a further aim will be to grab one of the three Open Championship spots available to non-exempt players who finish in the top ten. Source: EuropeanTour.com