Jordan Smith

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 164

Jordan Smith crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 31-36=67 in round three of the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg, posting 12-under 204 through 54 holes and kicking two shots clear of the chasing pack.
Smith now has back-to-back 67s following an opening 70 and a birdie at the closing hole today gave him a little daylight. He's two in front of defending champion Alexander Levy and Sweden's Jens Fahrbring while it's a further shot back to a six-way tie for fourth featuring Johan Edfors, Adrian Otaegui, Ashley Chesters, Ryan McCarthy, Julian Suri and Richard Sterne. Smith made a steady start to his third lap, scribbling six pars and a birdie at 4. He kicked on with gains at 8 and 9 before securing the outright lead with another red number at the par-5 15th. Another circle at 18 extended his advantage to two. The Englishman has never held a 54-hole lead in this, his rookie season but did so twice at Challenge Tour level, going on to post a win and a second so don't expect him to go away. Jul 29 - 1:06 PM
