Julian Suri Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 4/6/1991

Latest News Recent News

Julian Suri’s electric finish saw him draw level with Richard McEvoy at the top of the round one leaderboard in the Porsche European Open after he carded 6-under-par 33-33=66 on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg. The American is performing largely on the Challenge Tour this year, but gets occasional starts on the main circuit and has proved himself adept at the level: T15 in the Australian PGA Championship, T2 in the Open de Portugal and T23 in the Lyoness Open being the standout results. He’s on track to maintain that progress after an opening lap which improved at pace. He started with a frustrating birdie-bogey exchange before turning in 1-under thanks to a par breaker at No. 7. There was another at 11 before he hit home in a rush of red. A hat-trick at 14, 15 and 16 preceded a birdie-4 on the 517-yard par-5 last to tie McEvoy, one swing clear of Stuart Manley, Charl Schwartzel, Alexander Levy and Chris Paisley on the live leaderboard.

Can Julian Suri continue his impressive spell of form when he makes just his fourth European Tour appearance of the season in the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC? The Blue Devil is flying at the moment and seems to have the self-confidence to take advantage of everything that comes his way. He was second in the co-sanctioned Challenge Tour Open de Portugal, thrashed a second round 62 at the Rocco Forte Open, completed victory in the second circuit’s Czech Masters two weeks ago and then added T3 in last week’s Swiss Challenge. This week marks his first visit to Austria in his capacity as a pro golfer, but he’s already shown a liking for the Alps in the last few days. He played in the season opening Australian PGA Championship and was T15 so his only starts on the ET this year read T15-T2-T31. It leaves him 129th in the Race to Dubai and fifth in Stroke Average. Source: EuropeanTour.com

A stunning final round charge almost saw American Julian Suri pull off a surprise victory in the Open de Portugal at Morgado G&CC in Portimao; he shot a Sunday 8-under-par 31-34=65 to total 18-under 274 for solo second, three back of the winner Matt Wallace. The New York City-born, Florida resident earned himself a crack at the Challenge Tour when making the cut at European Tour Q School back in November, but victory in this co-sanctioned event would have changed the entire complexion of his season and career too. He was sensational in the final round, carding no less than nine birdies as came close to hunting down the long time leader Wallace with a barrage of superb shots. His intention was clear from the get-go as he ticked 1, 2 and 3, then added another at the fifth. Around the turn and into the back nine the pace didn’t drop as he circled 9, 10, 12, 14 and 15 to catch the leader who was flawless himself to this point. The turning point came when he could only make par at the par-5 16th just as Wallace ticked the par-5 13th. Suri then pushed for more red and made bogey at 17. A remarkable win was just beyond him as Wallace stood firm, but the week’s worth is a great kickstart to the main thrust of the Challenge Tour season.