Julian Suri

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/6/1991

Julian Suri’s electric finish saw him draw level with Richard McEvoy at the top of the round one leaderboard in the Porsche European Open after he carded 6-under-par 33-33=66 on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg.
The American is performing largely on the Challenge Tour this year, but gets occasional starts on the main circuit and has proved himself adept at the level: T15 in the Australian PGA Championship, T2 in the Open de Portugal and T23 in the Lyoness Open being the standout results. He’s on track to maintain that progress after an opening lap which improved at pace. He started with a frustrating birdie-bogey exchange before turning in 1-under thanks to a par breaker at No. 7. There was another at 11 before he hit home in a rush of red. A hat-trick at 14, 15 and 16 preceded a birdie-4 on the 517-yard par-5 last to tie McEvoy, one swing clear of Stuart Manley, Charl Schwartzel, Alexander Levy and Chris Paisley on the live leaderboard. Jul 27 - 12:57 PM
