Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Luke Weaver called up to start on Thursday
Twins 'fielding calls' on Santana and Garcia
Astros 'most focused team' on Justin Wilson
OAK seemingly considering change at closer
Bucs promoting OF prospect Jordan Luplow
Rays net lefty Dan Jennings from White Sox
Nationals place Strasburg (elbow) on the DL
Justin Turner delivers walk-off win Wednesday
Hosmer gets five hits, five runs and six RBI
Anthony Rizzo plates four to lead Cubs in win
Nola tosses six shutout frames to beat Astros
Rupp cracks pair of two-run homers vs Astros
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
Trust or Bust?
Jul 26
Down Goes Dixon
Jul 26
Seahawks Fantasy Preview
Jul 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 25
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: RBs
Jul 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pernell McPhee dealing with right knee issue
Cam Newton: 'This is not just another year'
Jordan Matthews (knee) on the field Thursday
Teddy says he definitely will play again
Redskins not concerned about Reed's injury
Harbaugh: Ravens exploring signing Kaepernick
Corey Coleman (hamstring) says he is cleared
Cameron Meredith (thumb) returns to practice
Jaylon Smith says knee feeling 100 percent
Patriots RBs coach searching for power back
Kizer 'better bet' than Kessler to start?
Reid: Kelce can do 'everything a WR can'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dalton Sargeant: ModSpace 150 advance
Praytor making 10th ARCA start at Pocono
Vinnie Miller: K&N East-West Combined stats
T.J. Bell: Overton’s 150 advance
Will Rodgers: K&N East-West Combined stats
Michael Self: K&N East-West Combined stats
Dylan Lupton: US Cellular 250 advance
Chase Purdy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Jesse Little: K&N East-West Combined stats
Lacroix edges Labbe for Pinty's Series pole
Derek Kraus: K&N East-West Combined stats
Ben Kennedy: K&N East-West Combined stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Swafford sets the early target at Glen Abbey
Suri joins McEvoy in European Open R1 lead
James Hahn puts on a clinic in R1 of the RBC
Estes fires out of the gate w/ bogey-free 67
Scott Piercy WDs before R1 tee time at RBC
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
Gophers pick up ex-Bama DT Smith via transfer
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
Princeton nets pledge from four-star QB White
Notre Dame lands four-star LB Shayne Simon
Harbaugh: QB Speight 'tied for first' in comp
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Danilo favourite to start in the BPL opener
Hammers boss hails Chicharito signing
Burnley land Phil Bardsley from Stoke City
Izzy Brown signs for Brighton on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Julian Suri
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/6/1991
Latest News
Recent News
Julian Suri’s electric finish saw him draw level with Richard McEvoy at the top of the round one leaderboard in the Porsche European Open after he carded 6-under-par 33-33=66 on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg.
The American is performing largely on the Challenge Tour this year, but gets occasional starts on the main circuit and has proved himself adept at the level: T15 in the Australian PGA Championship, T2 in the Open de Portugal and T23 in the Lyoness Open being the standout results. He’s on track to maintain that progress after an opening lap which improved at pace. He started with a frustrating birdie-bogey exchange before turning in 1-under thanks to a par breaker at No. 7. There was another at 11 before he hit home in a rush of red. A hat-trick at 14, 15 and 16 preceded a birdie-4 on the 517-yard par-5 last to tie McEvoy, one swing clear of Stuart Manley, Charl Schwartzel, Alexander Levy and Chris Paisley on the live leaderboard.
Jul 27 - 12:57 PM
Can Julian Suri continue his impressive spell of form when he makes just his fourth European Tour appearance of the season in the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC?
The Blue Devil is flying at the moment and seems to have the self-confidence to take advantage of everything that comes his way. He was second in the co-sanctioned Challenge Tour Open de Portugal, thrashed a second round 62 at the Rocco Forte Open, completed victory in the second circuit’s Czech Masters two weeks ago and then added T3 in last week’s Swiss Challenge. This week marks his first visit to Austria in his capacity as a pro golfer, but he’s already shown a liking for the Alps in the last few days. He played in the season opening Australian PGA Championship and was T15 so his only starts on the ET this year read T15-T2-T31. It leaves him 129th in the Race to Dubai and fifth in Stroke Average.
Jun 6 - 7:56 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
A stunning final round charge almost saw American Julian Suri pull off a surprise victory in the Open de Portugal at Morgado G&CC in Portimao; he shot a Sunday 8-under-par 31-34=65 to total 18-under 274 for solo second, three back of the winner Matt Wallace.
The New York City-born, Florida resident earned himself a crack at the Challenge Tour when making the cut at European Tour Q School back in November, but victory in this co-sanctioned event would have changed the entire complexion of his season and career too. He was sensational in the final round, carding no less than nine birdies as came close to hunting down the long time leader Wallace with a barrage of superb shots. His intention was clear from the get-go as he ticked 1, 2 and 3, then added another at the fifth. Around the turn and into the back nine the pace didn’t drop as he circled 9, 10, 12, 14 and 15 to catch the leader who was flawless himself to this point. The turning point came when he could only make par at the par-5 16th just as Wallace ticked the par-5 13th. Suri then pushed for more red and made bogey at 17. A remarkable win was just beyond him as Wallace stood firm, but the week’s worth is a great kickstart to the main thrust of the Challenge Tour season.
May 14 - 11:56 AM
Julian Suri hung up a bogey-free 6-under-par 33-34=67 in his first round at the Open de Portugal, good enough for tied third in the clubhouse.
That's four swings behind leader Matt Wallace of England. The American made it through two stages of Q-School last November and we saw him pop up in the season-opener when posting T15 at the Australian PGA Championship. Although he holds Challenge Tour status, he's only made one start on the second tier with T41 at March's Kenya Open. That's his only appearance anywhere of 2017 but, despite the lack of competitive golf, he was faultless today. The 26-year-old opened his day with birdie-3 at No. 1 and also ticked 4 and 7 on his front nine. He also mixed three birdies with six pars on Morgado G&CC's back nine, scribbling in circles at 10, 15 and 17.
May 11 - 8:46 AM
Suri joins McEvoy in European Open R1 lead
Jul 27 - 12:57 PM
Suri on a high; to maintain it on main tour?
Jun 6 - 7:56 PM
Spectacular Suri just shy in Open de Portugal
May 14 - 11:56 AM
Suri makes fast start in Portugal; shoots 67
May 11 - 8:46 AM
More Julian Suri Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
A. Connelly
PGA
(1653)
2
B. Snedeker
PGA
(823)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(746)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(697)
5
B. Curtis
PGA
(669)
6
D. Lee
PGA
(659)
7
M. Kuchar
PGA
(624)
8
A. Cabrera
PGA
(559)
9
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(537)
10
G. McNeill
PGA
(495)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Matt Kuchar had his first major championship title in sight but fell just short at Royal Birkdale. Will he rebound in Oakville, Ontario?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
»
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
»
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
»
European Open Preview
Jul 24
»
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
»
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
»
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
»
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
GOL Headlines
»
Swafford sets the early target at Glen Abbey
»
Suri joins McEvoy in European Open R1 lead
»
James Hahn puts on a clinic in R1 of the RBC
»
Estes fires out of the gate w/ bogey-free 67
»
Scott Piercy WDs before R1 tee time at RBC
»
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
»
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
»
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
»
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
»
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
»
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
»
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved