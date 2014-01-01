Player Page

Sam Brazel

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/28/1978

With only the second birdie of the day at 18, Australia's Sam Brazel completed a 2-under-par 36-32=68 to win the UBS Hong Open by a shot from Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
Tied for the lead with RCB at start of play, Brazel struggled early with bogeys at 6 and 9 but birdied four of the final eight holes to post the winning number of 13-under 267. His charge started with three straight circles from Nos. 11-13, the latter after holing from 30 feet. At one stage, six players were tied for the lead on the back nine but Brazel defied his world ranking of 480 to be last man standing after completing victory with an eight-foot birdie at the final hole. Spain's Cabera-Bello finished one back on 12-under, with Aussie Andrew Dodt and England's Tommy Fleetwood tied for third on 11-under. Brazel was playing in just his 17th European Tour event although there were a couple of clues; he teed it up in this event in 2015 and posted T18 while he arrived in Hong Kong after T15 in last week's Australian PGA Championship. "I was very lucky. That wasn't the greatest second shot in there but it ended up good and the rest is history," he said of his approach to 18. Dec 11 - 4:16 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
