Sam Brazel Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 12/28/1978

With only the second birdie of the day at 18, Australia's Sam Brazel completed a 2-under-par 36-32=68 to win the UBS Hong Open by a shot from Rafa Cabrera-Bello. Tied for the lead with RCB at start of play, Brazel struggled early with bogeys at 6 and 9 but birdied four of the final eight holes to post the winning number of 13-under 267. His charge started with three straight circles from Nos. 11-13, the latter after holing from 30 feet. At one stage, six players were tied for the lead on the back nine but Brazel defied his world ranking of 480 to be last man standing after completing victory with an eight-foot birdie at the final hole. Spain's Cabera-Bello finished one back on 12-under, with Aussie Andrew Dodt and England's Tommy Fleetwood tied for third on 11-under. Brazel was playing in just his 17th European Tour event although there were a couple of clues; he teed it up in this event in 2015 and posted T18 while he arrived in Hong Kong after T15 in last week's Australian PGA Championship. "I was very lucky. That wasn't the greatest second shot in there but it ended up good and the rest is history," he said of his approach to 18. Source: EuropeanTour.com

World No. 480 Sam Brazel shares the lead with Rafa Cabrera-Bello going into the final round of the UBS Hong Kong Open at Fanling after crafting a 3-under-par 34-33=67 on Saturday. Three back of his Spanish playing partner at start of play, the 38-year-old Aussie posted four birdies against a single bogey to arrive at 11-under 199. Brazel and RCB are two in front of Tommy Fleetwood (-9), with David Lipsky (-8) alone in fourth. A bogey at the first proved his only blemish and he balanced the books with a circle at 5. As Cabrera-Bello wobbled on the back nine, Brazel picked up shots at 11, 13 and 16 to end the day tied at the top and in position to post a win in just his 17th European Tour start. "It would mean the world," he said. "But there's 18 holes to go and I'm just going to approach it one shot at a time and try and enjoy the moment. Just learn from the experience. I started a little nervous on the first but I guess that's the situation you're in. I felt the nerves a little bit at lunch time and just sort of grounded it out and it was fun out there." Source: EuropeanTour.com

Sam Brazel authored a Friday 4-under-par 33-33=66 to find himself alone in second on 8-under 132 at the halfway stage of the UBS Hong Kong Open in Fanling. The 38-year-old Australian finds himself in thin air this week, having never before contended for a title at European Tour level. In fact, he's had the odd good first round, but his previous best at the 36-hole stage on any main tour was the T3 he found himself in during this year's Myanmar Open, where he ended the tournament T15. He started Friday on the back nine and was on fire early, posting birdie-2 at the 12th and eagle-3 at the 13th. He gave a shot back at the 15th but pinched it back just two holes later. The front nine witnessed two par breakers at 5 and 6, with a dropped shot at the 9th. He's three behind the leader Rafa Cabrera-Bello.